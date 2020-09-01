Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian demonstrator during a protest against Jewish settlements in Jbarah village south of Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian demonstrator during a protest against Jewish settlements in Jbarah village south of Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
An Israeli delegation led by National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, and U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and U.S. President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner board the Israeli flag carrier El Al's airliner as they fly to Abu Dhabi for talks meant to put final touches on the normalisation deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
An Israeli delegation led by National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, and U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and U.S. President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner board the Israeli flag carrier El Al's airliner as they fly to Abu Dhabi for talks meant to put final touches on the normalisation deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias  
A view shows the damage at Car Source, a used car lot on Sheridan Road over a week since Black man Jacob Blake was shot by police and a day before a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
A view shows the damage at Car Source, a used car lot on Sheridan Road over a week since Black man Jacob Blake was shot by police and a day before a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about safety in a socially-distanced room of reporters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about safety in a socially-distanced room of reporters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.     REUTERS/Alan Freed
A health worker collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
A health worker collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  
Angelique Kerber of Germany serves to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia (not pictured) with tarps covering the lower seats reading, "New York Tough," and "Black Lives Matter," in the first round on day one of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports.

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
Angelique Kerber of Germany serves to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia (not pictured) with tarps covering the lower seats reading, "New York Tough," and "Black Lives Matter," in the first round on day one of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports.  
Evacuees displaced by Hurricane Laura look through items that had been dropped off on the curb outside of the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Evacuees displaced by Hurricane Laura look through items that had been dropped off on the curb outside of the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn    
Iraqi people collect recyclable garbage at a dump in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
Iraqi people collect recyclable garbage at a dump in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani  
French President Emmanuel Macron hugs blast victim Tamara Tayah as he attends a ceremony to plant a cedar with members of the NGO Jouzour Loubnan in Jaj, near Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron hugs blast victim Tamara Tayah as he attends a ceremony to plant a cedar with members of the NGO Jouzour Loubnan in Jaj, near Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool  
Visitors watch fireworks at Toshimaen amusement park which will close 94 years after it first opened with part of the site be turned into a new Harry Potter theme park in 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
Visitors watch fireworks at Toshimaen amusement park which will close 94 years after it first opened with part of the site be turned into a new Harry Potter theme park in 2023, in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato  
Aircraft fly past damaged buildings and release smoke in the colors of the Lebanese flag as French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Aircraft fly past damaged buildings and release smoke in the colors of the Lebanese flag as French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir  
Demonstrators, one with a rose, hold hands in a rally against racial inequality and to call for justice a week after Black man Jacob Blake was shot several times by police in Kenosha, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Demonstrators, one with a rose, hold hands in a rally against racial inequality and to call for justice a week after Black man Jacob Blake was shot several times by police in Kenosha, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
An opposition supporter shows a Serbian Orthodox three-finger sign during a celebration of the election victory in Podgorica, Montenegro. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
An opposition supporter shows a Serbian Orthodox three-finger sign during a celebration of the election victory in Podgorica, Montenegro. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic    
A man plays the trumpet during a march and Second Line to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A man plays the trumpet during a march and Second Line to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  
The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, U.S. President's Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and UAE's National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold a meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Ministry of Presidential Affairs/WAM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, U.S. President's Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and UAE's National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold a meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Ministry of Presidential Affairs/WAM/via REUTERS
A farmer takes part in a protest against the agricultural policy of the European Union along a nearby meeting of EU agriculture ministers, in Koblenz, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
A farmer takes part in a protest against the agricultural policy of the European Union along a nearby meeting of EU agriculture ministers, in Koblenz, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach  
