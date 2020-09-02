Edition:
Top photos of the day

A demonstrator gestures at a barricade set up by law enforcement personnel outside the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department station, during a protest against the shooting of Dijon Kizzee by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, in Los Angeles, California, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Serena Williams of the United States hits the ball against Kristie Ahn of the United States on day two of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, September 1. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron and Iraq's President Barham Salihat greet each other with an elbow bump as they attend a news conference in Baghdad, Iraq September 2. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
A demonstrator holds signs as she participates in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, September 1. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian demonstrator during a protest against Jewish settlements in Jbarah village south of Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 1. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
The peloton in action during Stage 4 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Andy Murray of the United Kingdom serves against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on day two of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, Sept 1. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Jutatip Sirikhan, 21, the president of the Student Union of Thailand, gestures after throwing a bucket of paint over herself after being released on bail, outside the court in Bangkok, Thailand September 1. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers jump with parachutes from a Hercules C-130 military transport plane during Noble Partner 2020 multinational exercise, which involves servicemen from Georgia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland and France, at Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia September 1. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
An Extinction Rebellion climate activist waves a large flag during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britain September 1. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, speaks next to a playground during a 'back to school' tour of Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, September 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents the government's updated economic outlook for 2020 in Berlin, Germany, September 1. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Aircraft fly past damaged buildings and release smoke in the colours of the Lebanese flag as French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon September 1. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Members of the Israeli media report in front of Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 1. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Aunt Fletcher Fair and friend Reggie Cole wait to speak at a news conference at the place where Dijon Kizzee, 29, was shot by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, in Los Angeles, California, September 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Crime scene tape, barriers and a security fence surround St. John's Church near the White House and Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, September 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Rainwater collects inside the plastic cover of a photo of Shelly Frey, who was shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy working as a security guard at a store in Texas in 2012, in a memorial to people killed by police attached to a security fence near the White House at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, September 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
President Donald Trump supporter waves a flag at Civic Center Park during his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
President Donald Trump talks with local business people while examining property damage to a Kenosha business in the aftermath of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice and ensuing violence after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
A protester displays his t-shirt reading Black Lives Matter as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes by on its way to Kenosha Wisconsin after Trump arrived in Waukegan, Illinois, September 1. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
An Extinction Rebellion climate activist stands on their head during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britain September 1. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Actor Cate Blanchett waves while covering her face as she arrives the day before the start of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, the first major international film festival held since the coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy, September 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Demonstrators throw stones during anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon September 1. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Democratic Senate candidate and current Representative Joe Kennedy III, who is running for the seat held by Senator Ed Markey, speaks at his primary election rally in Watertown, Massachusetts, September 1. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
