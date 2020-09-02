Top Photos of the Day
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with local business people while examining property damage to a Kenosha business in the aftermath of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice and ensuing violence after the shooting of Jacob...more
U.S. Army paratroopers jump with parachutes from a Hercules C-130 military transport plane during Noble Partner 2020 multinational exercise, which involves servicemen from Georgia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland and France, at Vaziani...more
Law enforcement personnel wearing riot gear stand guard behind a barricade as demonstrators protest against the shooting of Dijon Kizzee by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, outside the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department station in Los Angeles,...more
Actor Cate Blanchett waves while covering her face as she arrives the day before the start of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, the first major international film festival held since the coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Yara...more
A woman takes a walk as it rains amid the coronavirus pandemic at a Han River park in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Extinction Rebellion climate activist waves a large flag during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britai. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, speaks next to a playground during a 'back to school' tour of Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents the government's updated economic outlook for 2020 in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Police secure an entrance at the courthouse for the opening of the trial of the January 2015 Paris attacks against Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly, a policewoman in Montrouge and the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian...more
Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a "peaceful disruption" of the British Parliament as lawmakers return from summer recess, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators throw stones during anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Pope Francis and a faithful hold a Lebanese flag as they pray for the country, following an explosion in Beirut, during the first weekly general audience to readmit the public since the coronavirus outbreak, in the San Damaso courtyard, at the...more
Aunt Fletcher Fair and friend Reggie Cole wait to speak at a news conference at the place where Dijon Kizzee, 29, was shot by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Crime scene tape, barriers and a security fence surround St. John's Church near the White House and Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rainwater collects inside the plastic cover of a photo of Shelly Frey, who was shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy working as a security guard at a store in Texas in 2012, in a memorial to people killed by police attached to a security...more
A protester displays his t-shirt reading Black Lives Matter as the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump passes by on its way to Kenosha Wisconsin after Trump arrived in Waukegan, Illinois. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. President Donald Trump reaches out to U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr as he disembarks from Air Force One on his way to Kenosha, Wisconsin after arriving at Waukegan National Airport in Waukegan, Illinois. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An Extinction Rebellion climate activist stands on their head during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A Palestinian man wearing a protective face mask looks through a hole in a torched house where three children of Al-Hazeen family were killed in a fire ignited by a candle used to light up their room during a power cut in the central Gaza Strip....more
U.S. Democratic Senate candidate and current U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy III, who is running for the seat held by U.S. Senator Ed Markey, speaks at his primary election rally in Watertown, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. President Donald Trump supporter waves a flag at Civic Center Park during his visit in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A demonstrator gestures at a barricade set up by law enforcement personnel outside the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department station, during a protest against the shooting of Dijon Kizzee by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, in Los Angeles,...more
Top photos of the day
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
