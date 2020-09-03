Top Photos of the Day
A police officer is hit by an egg during a scuffle with protesters during an anti-government demonstration in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The New Diamond, a very large crude carrier chartered by Indian Oil Corp, that was carrying the equivalent of about 2 million barrels of oil, is seen after a fire broke out off east coast of Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan Airforce/via REUTERS
Tilda Swinton poses at the 77th Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a "peaceful disruption" of the British Parliament as lawmakers return from summer recess, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reacts to a reporter while speaking about reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Extreme performer David Blaine hangs with a parachute under a cluster of balloons during a stunt to fly thousands of feet into the air over Page, Arizona. David Blaine/via REUTERS
People take part in an anti-government demonstration in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A T-72 B3 tank operated by a crew from Russia jumps during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Visitors, wearing protective face masks, look at artworks in front of vast mural created by Diego Rivera "Dream of a Sunday Afternoon in the Alameda Central" at the Diego Rivera Mural Museum, as the museum re-opens doors to the public in Mexico City....more
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, prepares to administer a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site for the coronavirus installed in front of the city hall in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A fisherman collects his catch as a cat walks past him at Gaza Seaport, after Israel allowed fishermen back to work up to 15 nautical miles following an agreement to end a weeks-long escalation between Israel and Palestinian militant groups, in Gaza...more
A Filipino crew member believed to be onboard Gulf Livestock 1, a cargo ship carrying livestock and dozens of crew members that went missing after issuing a distress signal due to Typhoon Maysak, is rescued by a Japan Coast Guard boat during their...more
General view shows a submerged street in the aftermath of Typhoon Maysak in Gangneung, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Demonstrators throw stones during anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the coronavirus has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bridget Bennett/via REUTERS
A woman takes a walk as it rains amid the coronavirus pandemic at a Han River park in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Bakerwal, or nomadic man, shaves his head alongside a road at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A worker wears a mask and a face shield during a government organised media tour at Tongji Hospital following the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
French President Emmanuel Macron and Iraq's President Barham Salihat greet each other with an elbow bump as they attend a news conference in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Alpinists make their way across a glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc massif in Courmayeur, Italy. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People participate in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Air Force One sits ready prior to U.S. President Donald Trump's departure for return travel to Washington, DC, at Wilmington International Airport, in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People gather outside of the 7th precinct to express their anger after Washington Metropolitan Police Department shot and killed a young Black man in South East DC. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Palestinian man Omar Al-Hazeen (R) reacts at his torched house where his three children were killed in a fire ignited by a candle used to light up their room during a power cut in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Sri Lankan youth play volleyball in the evening as rain clouds gather above them, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
