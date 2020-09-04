Top Photos of the Day
A woman argues with a police officer during a protest following the death of the Black man Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester on March 23, at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton...more
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to residents during a community meeting at Grace Lutheran Church after a week of unrest in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police...more
Kaleb Murray, 4, and his mother, Jasmine Pearson attend a community celebration for late actor Chadwick Boseman in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A fish tank sits above the waterline of a submerged street in the aftermath of Typhoon Maysak in Gangneung, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Lotte Verbeek poses with performers at the beach for the shooting of the movie "The Book of Vision" in the Critics' Week at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People use mobile phones on a boat sailing on Yangtze River, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Pupils keep social distance at Lady Eleanor Holles on their first day of school in Middlesex, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man covers himself with a backpack as he runs past a burning car during a protest following a march organised by lawyer organisations to demand justice on the killing of lawyer and President of the Bar of Lawyers of Port-au-Prince Monferrier...more
Demonstrators kneel in front of a memorial during a protest following the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A worker wears a mask and a face shield during a government organised media tour at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden waves to supporters after a conversation on safely reopening schools during a campaign stop in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters look on as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a campaign speech at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator wearing a face mask takes part in a protest following the death of the Black man Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester on March 23, at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man reacts as people pull the chariot of Rato Machhindranath amid the ban on public and religious gatherings to control the spread of coronavirus in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Models wearing masks created by designer Maria Rudenko wait backstage at Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington on campaign travel to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Workers sort sun-dried fabrics in a dyeing factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A teargas canister shot by police, pierces the window of a house during the protest after locals tried to pull the chariot of Rato Machhindranath amid the ban on public and religious gatherings to control the spread of the coronavirus in Lalitpur,...more
The New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), that was carrying the equivalent of about 2 million barrels of oil, is seen after a fire broke out off east coast of Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan Airforce/via REUTERS
Camp manager James Owuor, holds a photo showing a structure before it was submerged under rising water due to months of unusually heavy rains, in lake Baringo, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A model presents a creation by graduates of the Open Fashion Studio clothing design school during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Next Slideshows
Top photos of the day
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests against racial inequality sweep across America
The arrest and asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York and the shooting of Jacob Blake by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have continued to fan a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.
Scaled-down Venice film festival opens
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.
Wuhan, outbreak epicenter, returns to semblance of normality
The central Chinese city - where the global coronavirus pandemic began - allowed more than 2,800 educational institutions to start their new term, opening their doors to nearly 1.4 million students for the first time since January.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka
A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka.
75 iconic photos from World War Two
Unforgettable images from the Second World War on the 75th anniversary of its end.
India's coronavirus case tally nears 3.8 million as country reopens
India said it would allow metro services to reopen nationwide, despite the number of novel coronavirus infections there reaching almost 3.8 million.
Nations flex military might at International Army Games
Armed forces from dozens of countries show off their combat skills at Russia's International Army Games.