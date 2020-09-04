Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 4, 2020 | 8:13am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A woman argues with a police officer during a protest following the death of the Black man Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester on March 23, at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

A woman argues with a police officer during a protest following the death of the Black man Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester on March 23, at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
A woman argues with a police officer during a protest following the death of the Black man Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester on March 23, at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  
Close
1 / 22
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to residents during a community meeting at Grace Lutheran Church after a week of unrest in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to residents during a community meeting at Grace Lutheran Church after a week of unrest in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to residents during a community meeting at Grace Lutheran Church after a week of unrest in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 22
Kaleb Murray, 4, and his mother, Jasmine Pearson attend a community celebration for late actor Chadwick Boseman in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry &nbsp; &nbsp;

Kaleb Murray, 4, and his mother, Jasmine Pearson attend a community celebration for late actor Chadwick Boseman in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry    

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Kaleb Murray, 4, and his mother, Jasmine Pearson attend a community celebration for late actor Chadwick Boseman in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry    
Close
3 / 22
A fish tank sits above the waterline of a submerged street in the aftermath of Typhoon Maysak in Gangneung, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

A fish tank sits above the waterline of a submerged street in the aftermath of Typhoon Maysak in Gangneung, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
A fish tank sits above the waterline of a submerged street in the aftermath of Typhoon Maysak in Gangneung, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
4 / 22
Lotte Verbeek poses with performers at the beach for the shooting of the movie "The Book of Vision" in the Critics' Week at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp;

Lotte Verbeek poses with performers at the beach for the shooting of the movie "The Book of Vision" in the Critics' Week at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Yara Nardi  

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Lotte Verbeek poses with performers at the beach for the shooting of the movie "The Book of Vision" in the Critics' Week at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Yara Nardi  
Close
5 / 22
People use mobile phones on a boat sailing on Yangtze River, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

People use mobile phones on a boat sailing on Yangtze River, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
People use mobile phones on a boat sailing on Yangtze River, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 22
Pupils keep social distance at Lady Eleanor Holles on their first day of school in Middlesex, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Pupils keep social distance at Lady Eleanor Holles on their first day of school in Middlesex, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Pupils keep social distance at Lady Eleanor Holles on their first day of school in Middlesex, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 22
Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
Close
8 / 22
A man covers himself with a backpack as he runs past a burning car during a protest following a march organised by lawyer organisations to demand justice on the killing of lawyer and President of the Bar of Lawyers of Port-au-Prince Monferrier Dorval, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man covers himself with a backpack as he runs past a burning car during a protest following a march organised by lawyer organisations to demand justice on the killing of lawyer and President of the Bar of Lawyers of Port-au-Prince Monferrier...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
A man covers himself with a backpack as he runs past a burning car during a protest following a march organised by lawyer organisations to demand justice on the killing of lawyer and President of the Bar of Lawyers of Port-au-Prince Monferrier Dorval, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 22
Demonstrators kneel in front of a memorial during a protest following the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Demonstrators kneel in front of a memorial during a protest following the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Demonstrators kneel in front of a memorial during a protest following the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
10 / 22
A worker wears a mask and a face shield during a government organised media tour at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

A worker wears a mask and a face shield during a government organised media tour at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song    

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
A worker wears a mask and a face shield during a government organised media tour at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song    
Close
11 / 22
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden waves to supporters after a conversation on safely reopening schools during a campaign stop in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden waves to supporters after a conversation on safely reopening schools during a campaign stop in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden waves to supporters after a conversation on safely reopening schools during a campaign stop in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Close
12 / 22
Supporters look on as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a campaign speech at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Supporters look on as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a campaign speech at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Leah Millis    

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Supporters look on as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a campaign speech at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
Close
13 / 22
A demonstrator wearing a face mask takes part in a protest following the death of the Black man Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester on March 23, at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator wearing a face mask takes part in a protest following the death of the Black man Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester on March 23, at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a face mask takes part in a protest following the death of the Black man Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester on March 23, at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 22
A man reacts as people pull the chariot of Rato Machhindranath amid the ban on public and religious gatherings to control the spread of coronavirus in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man reacts as people pull the chariot of Rato Machhindranath amid the ban on public and religious gatherings to control the spread of coronavirus in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
A man reacts as people pull the chariot of Rato Machhindranath amid the ban on public and religious gatherings to control the spread of coronavirus in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
15 / 22
Models wearing masks created by designer Maria Rudenko wait backstage at Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Models wearing masks created by designer Maria Rudenko wait backstage at Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Models wearing masks created by designer Maria Rudenko wait backstage at Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 22
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington on campaign travel to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington on campaign travel to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis  

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington on campaign travel to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Close
17 / 22
Workers sort sun-dried fabrics in a dyeing factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Workers sort sun-dried fabrics in a dyeing factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Workers sort sun-dried fabrics in a dyeing factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
18 / 22
A teargas canister shot by police, pierces the window of a house during the protest after locals tried to pull the chariot of Rato Machhindranath amid the ban on public and religious gatherings to control the spread of the coronavirus in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp;

A teargas canister shot by police, pierces the window of a house during the protest after locals tried to pull the chariot of Rato Machhindranath amid the ban on public and religious gatherings to control the spread of the coronavirus in Lalitpur,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
A teargas canister shot by police, pierces the window of a house during the protest after locals tried to pull the chariot of Rato Machhindranath amid the ban on public and religious gatherings to control the spread of the coronavirus in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar  
Close
19 / 22
The New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), that was carrying the equivalent of about 2 million barrels of oil, is seen after a fire broke out off east coast of Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan Airforce/via REUTERS

The New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), that was carrying the equivalent of about 2 million barrels of oil, is seen after a fire broke out off east coast of Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan Airforce/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
The New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), that was carrying the equivalent of about 2 million barrels of oil, is seen after a fire broke out off east coast of Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan Airforce/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 22
Camp manager James Owuor, holds a photo showing a structure before it was submerged under rising water due to months of unusually heavy rains, in lake Baringo, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

Camp manager James Owuor, holds a photo showing a structure before it was submerged under rising water due to months of unusually heavy rains, in lake Baringo, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Camp manager James Owuor, holds a photo showing a structure before it was submerged under rising water due to months of unusually heavy rains, in lake Baringo, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  
Close
21 / 22
A model presents a creation by graduates of the Open Fashion Studio clothing design school during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko &nbsp;

A model presents a creation by graduates of the Open Fashion Studio clothing design school during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko  

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
A model presents a creation by graduates of the Open Fashion Studio clothing design school during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko  
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 03 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 02 2020
Top photos of the day

Top photos of the day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 02 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 01 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

The arrest and asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York and the shooting of Jacob Blake by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have continued to fan a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.

Wuhan, outbreak epicenter, returns to semblance of normality

Wuhan, outbreak epicenter, returns to semblance of normality

The central Chinese city - where the global coronavirus pandemic began - allowed more than 2,800 educational institutions to start their new term, opening their doors to nearly 1.4 million students for the first time since January.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka.

75 iconic photos from World War Two

75 iconic photos from World War Two

Unforgettable images from the Second World War on the 75th anniversary of its end.

India's coronavirus case tally nears 3.8 million as country reopens

India's coronavirus case tally nears 3.8 million as country reopens

India said it would allow metro services to reopen nationwide, despite the number of novel coronavirus infections there reaching almost 3.8 million.

Nations flex military might at International Army Games

Nations flex military might at International Army Games

Armed forces from dozens of countries show off their combat skills at Russia's International Army Games.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast