Top Photos of the Day

Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Novak Djokovic of Serbia and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain (not pictured) on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Open in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
A boat is engulfed in waves from the large wakes of a flotilla of supporters of President Trump, during a boat parade on Lake Travis near Lakeway, Texas. Bob Daemmrich via REUTERS
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People enjoy at Ipanema beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Joe Biden departs after attending a service at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An evidence marker is seen near the scene of reported stabbings in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A volunteer removes water from a flooded health center after heavy rains in Guediawaye on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France in action during stage 8 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A protester helps a man who caught fire from a Molotov cocktail thrown during a confrontation with Portland police in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Far-right activists and self-described militia members confront Black Lives Matter activists on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Austrian sportsman Josef Koeberl looks on as he stands still in an ice-filled glass cabin trying to set a World Record of staying in ice, in Melk, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
NHRA top fuel driver Steve Torrence during qualifying for the US Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Clermont, Indiana. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A health worker carries the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The peloton in action during stage 9 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Demonstrators take cover behind umbrellas as police officers secure the area during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York. ...more
Ameya Okamoto dances over images of victims of police violence at a "Rally for Black Lives, Black Voices and Jacob Blake" in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman holds a noose as she observes a minute of silence to mark one month since the massive explosion at the city's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators take cover in front of a car during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in March in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Palestinian student wears a protective face mask at a United Nations-run school as schools gradually reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Veterinarian Carine Hanna takes care of Xita, a Rondon's marmoset, who was rescued by the state environmental police after giving birth, at the Clinidog veterinary clinic, in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. Vets at the clinic believe the mother...more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville
Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race.
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake
A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink and others to crash into rocks.
Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests
Protesters in Portland threw fire bombs at police and at least one person was injured, police said, on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city over racial injustice and police brutality.
Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests
The protests that erupted in Portland after George Floyd's killing have evolved into a seemingly constant battle between progressives and far-right groups while highlighting long-standing racial tensions in Oregon.
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast
Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.
Scaled-down Venice film festival opens
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.
As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets
Banging drums, waving flags and lying down to "die", hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered in London to demand that the government act to avoid a climate catastrophe.
Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka
A fire has broken out aboard a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka.