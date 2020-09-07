Top Photos of the Day

Veterinarian Carine Hanna takes care of Xita, a Rondon's marmoset, who was rescued by the state environmental police after giving birth, at the Clinidog veterinary clinic, in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. Vets at the clinic believe the mother...more

Veterinarian Carine Hanna takes care of Xita, a Rondon's marmoset, who was rescued by the state environmental police after giving birth, at the Clinidog veterinary clinic, in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. Vets at the clinic believe the mother and baby were run over by a car as they fled the fires raging across the Amazon. "She arrived stressed, screaming and smeared with blood," said Carlos Henrique Tiburcio, the owner of the clinic. The team diagnosed Xita with a traumatic brain injury. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

