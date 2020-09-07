Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 7, 2020 | 2:39pm EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Naked footballers participate in a Germany v Netherlands soccer match in protest against what they say is increasing commercialization of professional football, in Wuppertal, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler &nbsp;

Naked footballers participate in a Germany v Netherlands soccer match in protest against what they say is increasing commercialization of professional football, in Wuppertal, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler  

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Naked footballers participate in a Germany v Netherlands soccer match in protest against what they say is increasing commercialization of professional football, in Wuppertal, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler  
Close
1 / 25
A boat is engulfed in waves from the large wakes of a flotilla of supporters of President Trump, during a boat parade on Lake Travis near Lakeway, Texas. &nbsp;Bob Daemmrich via REUTERS

A boat is engulfed in waves from the large wakes of a flotilla of supporters of President Trump, during a boat parade on Lake Travis near Lakeway, Texas.  Bob Daemmrich via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
A boat is engulfed in waves from the large wakes of a flotilla of supporters of President Trump, during a boat parade on Lake Travis near Lakeway, Texas.  Bob Daemmrich via REUTERS
Close
2 / 25
Novak Djokovic of Serbia and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain (not pictured) on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Open in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain (not pictured) on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Open in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Novak Djokovic of Serbia and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain (not pictured) on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Open in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 25
Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 25
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas    

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas    
Close
5 / 25
People enjoy at Ipanema beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares &nbsp;

People enjoy at Ipanema beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares  

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
People enjoy at Ipanema beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares  
Close
6 / 25
Joe Biden departs after attending a service at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela

Joe Biden departs after attending a service at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Joe Biden departs after attending a service at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware.  REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
7 / 25
A firefighter takes a rest during works to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

A firefighter takes a rest during works to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A firefighter takes a rest during works to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California. Steve Russo/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 25
An evidence marker is seen near the scene of reported stabbings in Birmingham, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Phil Noble &nbsp; &nbsp;

An evidence marker is seen near the scene of reported stabbings in Birmingham, Britain.  REUTERS/Phil Noble    

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
An evidence marker is seen near the scene of reported stabbings in Birmingham, Britain.  REUTERS/Phil Noble    
Close
9 / 25
Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston &nbsp;

Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston  

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston  
Close
10 / 25
A volunteer removes water from a flooded health center after heavy rains in Guediawaye on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra &nbsp;

A volunteer removes water from a flooded health center after heavy rains in Guediawaye on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra  

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
A volunteer removes water from a flooded health center after heavy rains in Guediawaye on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra  
Close
11 / 25
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France in action during stage 8 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp; &nbsp;

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France in action during stage 8 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier    

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France in action during stage 8 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier    
Close
12 / 25
A protester helps a man who caught fire from a Molotov cocktail thrown during a confrontation with Portland police in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp;

A protester helps a man who caught fire from a Molotov cocktail thrown during a confrontation with Portland police in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs  

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
A protester helps a man who caught fire from a Molotov cocktail thrown during a confrontation with Portland police in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs  
Close
13 / 25
Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp;

Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad  

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad  
Close
14 / 25
Far-right activists and self-described militia members confront Black Lives Matter activists on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Kentucky. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston &nbsp;

Far-right activists and self-described militia members confront Black Lives Matter activists on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Kentucky.  REUTERS/Bryan Woolston  

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Far-right activists and self-described militia members confront Black Lives Matter activists on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Kentucky.  REUTERS/Bryan Woolston  
Close
15 / 25
Austrian sportsman Josef Koeberl looks on as he stands still in an ice-filled glass cabin trying to set a World Record of staying in ice, in Melk, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger &nbsp; &nbsp;

Austrian sportsman Josef Koeberl looks on as he stands still in an ice-filled glass cabin trying to set a World Record of staying in ice, in Melk, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger    

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Austrian sportsman Josef Koeberl looks on as he stands still in an ice-filled glass cabin trying to set a World Record of staying in ice, in Melk, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger    
Close
16 / 25
NHRA top fuel driver Steve Torrence during qualifying for the US Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Clermont, Indiana. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp;

NHRA top fuel driver Steve Torrence during qualifying for the US Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Clermont, Indiana. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports  

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
NHRA top fuel driver Steve Torrence during qualifying for the US Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Clermont, Indiana. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports  
Close
17 / 25
A health worker carries the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A health worker carries the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A health worker carries the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
Close
18 / 25
The peloton in action during stage 9 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe &nbsp;

The peloton in action during stage 9 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe  

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
The peloton in action during stage 9 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe  
Close
19 / 25
Demonstrators take cover behind umbrellas as police officers secure the area during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Demonstrators take cover behind umbrellas as police officers secure the area during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Demonstrators take cover behind umbrellas as police officers secure the area during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid  
Close
20 / 25
Ameya Okamoto dances over images of victims of police violence at a "Rally for Black Lives, Black Voices and Jacob Blake" in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Ameya Okamoto dances over images of victims of police violence at a "Rally for Black Lives, Black Voices and Jacob Blake" in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Ameya Okamoto dances over images of victims of police violence at a "Rally for Black Lives, Black Voices and Jacob Blake" in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
Close
21 / 25
A woman holds a noose as she observes a minute of silence to mark one month since the massive explosion at the city's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir &nbsp;

A woman holds a noose as she observes a minute of silence to mark one month since the massive explosion at the city's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir  

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
A woman holds a noose as she observes a minute of silence to mark one month since the massive explosion at the city's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir  
Close
22 / 25
Demonstrators take cover in front of a car during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in March in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp; &nbsp;

Demonstrators take cover in front of a car during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in March in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid    

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Demonstrators take cover in front of a car during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in March in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid    
Close
23 / 25
A Palestinian student wears a protective face mask at a United Nations-run school as schools gradually reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Palestinian student wears a protective face mask at a United Nations-run school as schools gradually reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman    

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
A Palestinian student wears a protective face mask at a United Nations-run school as schools gradually reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman    
Close
24 / 25
Veterinarian Carine Hanna takes care of Xita, a Rondon's marmoset, who was rescued by the state environmental police after giving birth, at the Clinidog veterinary clinic, in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. Vets at the clinic believe the mother and baby were run over by a car as they fled the fires raging across the Amazon. "She arrived stressed, screaming and smeared with blood," said Carlos Henrique Tiburcio, the owner of the clinic. The team diagnosed Xita with a traumatic brain injury. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp;

Veterinarian Carine Hanna takes care of Xita, a Rondon's marmoset, who was rescued by the state environmental police after giving birth, at the Clinidog veterinary clinic, in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. Vets at the clinic believe the mother...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Veterinarian Carine Hanna takes care of Xita, a Rondon's marmoset, who was rescued by the state environmental police after giving birth, at the Clinidog veterinary clinic, in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. Vets at the clinic believe the mother and baby were run over by a car as they fled the fires raging across the Amazon. "She arrived stressed, screaming and smeared with blood," said Carlos Henrique Tiburcio, the owner of the clinic. The team diagnosed Xita with a traumatic brain injury. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino  
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

11:50am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 04 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 04 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 03 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Demonstrations against racial injustice take place across America on the Labor Day weekend.

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race.

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink and others to crash into rocks.

Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests

Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests

Protesters in Portland threw fire bombs at police and at least one person was injured, police said, on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city over racial injustice and police brutality.

Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests

Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests

The protests that erupted in Portland after George Floyd's killing have evolved into a seemingly constant battle between progressives and far-right groups while highlighting long-standing racial tensions in Oregon.

How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.

As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets

As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets

Banging drums, waving flags and lying down to "die", hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered in London to demand that the government act to avoid a climate catastrophe.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast