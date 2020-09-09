Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
President Trump gestures during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

1 / 21
Refugees and migrants carry their belongings as they flee from a fire burning at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou &nbsp; &nbsp;

2 / 21
Farmers hold wooden sticks as they take part in a protest against the decision of the Mexican government to divert water from La Boquilla dam to the U.S., as part of a 1944 bilateral water treaty between the two countries, in Camargo, in Chihuahua state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez &nbsp; &nbsp;

3 / 21
Residents make their way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra &nbsp;

4 / 21
Annie Drake steps into the school bus in Vernon Bridge, Prince Edward Island, Canada. REUTERS/John Morris &nbsp; &nbsp;

5 / 21
Cate Blanchett bumps elbow with director Ann Hui at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane &nbsp; &nbsp;

6 / 21
A sign engulfed in flames is seen during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, REUTERS/Stephen Lam

7 / 21
A police officer talks to the member of the Animal Rebellion group dressed in a costume as they march during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

8 / 21
Chinese President Xi Jinping poses with respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) expert Zhang Boli, vaccine researcher and People's Liberation Army (PLA) major general Chen Wei, and head of Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital Zhang Dingyu during a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

9 / 21
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to supporters on the street in a neighborhood in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

10 / 21
Palestinian athlete Ahmed Abu Hasira demonstrates his parkour skills in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp;

11 / 21
An Israeli orthodox Jew prays outdoor before police enforce a government decision to impose nightly curfews in dozens of towns and neighborhoods to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp; &nbsp;

12 / 21
A climate activist wearing a face mask takes part in a protest outside the Shell building in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez &nbsp;

13 / 21
Supporters, one wearing a shirt with President Trump's face, react as Trump speaks during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

14 / 21
A protestor holds signs outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court ahead of a hearing to decide whether Assange should be extradited to the United States, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

15 / 21
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou &nbsp; &nbsp;

16 / 21
Serena Williams serves against Maria Sakkari on day eight of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp;

17 / 21
A firefighter walks through a wall of smoke as New South Wales Rural Fire Service personnel conduct a controlled burn to eliminate fuels before the upcoming bushfire season in the Arcadia suburb of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott &nbsp;

18 / 21
Parts of a Mexico City airport flight terminal, on which construction was abandoned two years ago, is now flooded by summer rains in Texcoco on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

19 / 21
Bahrain-McLaren rider Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Jumbo-Visma riders Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia in action during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

20 / 21
A shop assistant wearing a face mask poses at the new flagship Rolling Stones store named 'RS No. 9 Carnaby' in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez &nbsp; &nbsp;

21 / 21
