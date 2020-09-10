Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Houses and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Smoke rises from Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alaa Kanaan

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A view shows a classroom at an elementary school in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Refugees and migrants carrying their belongings flee a fire burning at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Extinction Rebellion climate activists stage a protest during a "peaceful disruption" of UK parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A view of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, California. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Jury President Cate Blanchett wearing a protective mask waves at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A rose is placed on one of the victims' names at the south reflecting pool of the National 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York. &nbsp; REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A resident makes his way through a flooded street while a woman hangs clothes to dry on a terrace after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Robyn Porteous, a vaccine trial volunteer, is injected with a vaccine as part of the country's human clinical trial for potential vaccines after being tested for the coronavirus, at the Wits RHI Shandukani Research Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Pope Francis puts on a protective face mask as he enters the car after holding the weekly general audience, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Demonstrators march past a U.S. flag during Action Against Police Brutality's protest demanding a special prosecutor to reopen past cases of police brutality in Boston, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Refugees and migrants carry their belongings as they flee from a fire burning at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
An Israeli orthodox Jew prays outdoor before police enforce a government decision to impose nightly curfews in dozens of towns and neighborhoods to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Larry the cat is seen in Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Black entrepreneurs before unveiling plans for post-coronavirus recovery for Black owned business and entrepreneurs in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Chickens are seen in a classroom converted into a poultry house because of COVID-19 in the town of Wang'uru, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Residents make their way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A protester holding banner of France's Eiffel Tower and Al Masjid Nabawi of Saudi Arabia, takes part in a protest to condemn the French magazine Charlie Hebdo for republishing cartoons insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam, in front of the French Embassy in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
An employee sanitizes lockers in the hallways at an elementary school in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, during the Tour de France. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
