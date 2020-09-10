Top Photos of the Day
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Houses and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Smoke rises from Beirut's port area, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alaa Kanaan
A view shows a classroom at an elementary school in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Refugees and migrants carrying their belongings flee a fire burning at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Extinction Rebellion climate activists stage a protest during a "peaceful disruption" of UK parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A view of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, California. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jury President Cate Blanchett wearing a protective mask waves at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A rose is placed on one of the victims' names at the south reflecting pool of the National 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A resident makes his way through a flooded street while a woman hangs clothes to dry on a terrace after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Robyn Porteous, a vaccine trial volunteer, is injected with a vaccine as part of the country's human clinical trial for potential vaccines after being tested for the coronavirus, at the Wits RHI Shandukani Research Centre in Johannesburg, South...more
Pope Francis puts on a protective face mask as he enters the car after holding the weekly general audience, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Demonstrators march past a U.S. flag during Action Against Police Brutality's protest demanding a special prosecutor to reopen past cases of police brutality in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
Refugees and migrants carry their belongings as they flee from a fire burning at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
An Israeli orthodox Jew prays outdoor before police enforce a government decision to impose nightly curfews in dozens of towns and neighborhoods to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Larry the cat is seen in Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Black entrepreneurs before unveiling plans for post-coronavirus recovery for Black owned business and entrepreneurs in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Chickens are seen in a classroom converted into a poultry house because of COVID-19 in the town of Wang'uru, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Residents make their way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A protester holding banner of France's Eiffel Tower and Al Masjid Nabawi of Saudi Arabia, takes part in a protest to condemn the French magazine Charlie Hebdo for republishing cartoons insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam, in front of the French...more
An employee sanitizes lockers in the hallways at an elementary school in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, during the Tour de France. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
California wildfires rage amid extreme heat
Three large wildfires burned in California and a fourth was growing quickly as a weekend heat wave lingered across the state.
Thousands of migrants left homeless after fire guts camp on Greek island
Thousands of migrants were left without shelter after overnight fires gutted their overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.
Best of the U.S. Open
The U.S. Open, the second Grand Slam this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators in New York.
Senegal town submerged after 'exceptional' rain
The outskirts of Senegal's capital Dakar remain underwater after a massive downpour, with residents saying some cannot access their homes and that dangerous animals are lurking in the waters.
As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets
Banging drums, waving flags and lying down to "die", hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered in London to demand that the government act to avoid a climate catastrophe.
Scaled-down Venice film festival opens
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.
Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of August.
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Demonstrators scuffle in Oregon capital
Police break up scuffles between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter activists in Salem, Oregon.