Top Photos of the Day
The Tribute In Light shines above the skyline of lower Manhattan on the eve of the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, as seen from Jersey City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A farm is leveled by the South Obenchain Fire along Butte Falls Highway in Eagle Point, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Air Force One is seen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at MBS International Airport, in Freeland, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor kneels for the national anthem before the game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
A climate activist shows her hand as she sits inside a police van after being detained during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A man uses a water hose to put out the remains of a fire that broke out at Beirut's port yesterday, in Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A Southwest Airlines plane flies amid an orange color haze from nearby wildfires as it prepares to land at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man wearing a protective mask walks in between parked passenger buses after authorities announced a complete lockdown for two days this week in the West Bengal state, amidst due to the the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
A view shows a classroom at an elementary school in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A melted basketball backboard is seen after wildfires destroyed a neighborhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple shares an intimate moment at the VFW on the first day of the NFL season, in Leavenworth, Kansas. REUTERS/Arin Yoon
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers for the first time in months since the coronavirus restrictions were imposed, in Kufa mosque, near Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A rose is placed on one of the victims' names at the south reflecting pool of the National 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wearing MAGA protective face masks and caps attend a campaign event at MBS International Airport, in Freeland, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The San Francisco - Oakland Bay Bridge is seen under a smoke filled sky from various California wildfires in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
President Trump arrives to address reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fishermen cast their lines into the Atlantic Ocean on the eve of the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City as seen from Sea Bright, New Jersey, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Demonstrators march past a U.S. flag during Action Against Police Brutality's protest demanding a special prosecutor to reopen past cases of police brutality in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chickens are seen in a classroom converted into a poultry house because of COVID-19 in the town of Wang'uru, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A skyline is pictured as rain clouds form in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Actor Joel Michaely poses at the screening of the film "Run Hide Fight" at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, during the Tour de France. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Orange sky is seen over the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California. Chris Ceg/via REUTERS
A cat sits on the street near a burnt car in a neighborhood affected by fires after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
