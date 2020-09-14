Top Photos of the Day
Bryan Alvarez holds a sign for oncoming traffic as utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles final match on day 13 of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Smoke from wildfires covers the skyline of Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A search and rescue team, including a canine, from Salt Lake City, Utah, look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Law enforcement officers scuffle with demonstrators during a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. Tut.By via REUTERS
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Staff wearing personal protective equipment inside the stadium before the Brasileiro Championship featuring Gremio v Fortaleza in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
French CRS riot police officers walk past a burning car during a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People take part in a classic car cruise in support of U.S. President Donald Trump and law enforcement in Frankenmuth, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Police officers stand in line with defaced riot shields during a demonstration against what protesters say is police brutality in Bogota, Colombia. The writing on the shield reads, "I am a rapist and an accomplice". REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez ...more
Businesswoman Laura Nowlan gestures as she participates in a roundtable discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump and supporters from the Latinos for Trump Coalition in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final match on day fourteen of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
A participant in a traditional costume wearing a face mask attends a rehearsal for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, amidst the...more
Fans watch the peloton pass during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. Tut.By via REUTERS
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are handed bottles of water by an NGO, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People sing and dance in Leicester Square amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
View of a temporary camp where refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom as a school year kicks off amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar
People walk past the Upside Down House attraction next to the beach in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A counter protester is detained for interference of the use of public property during a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Four-year-old twin brothers Chance and Ryder Sutton watch their father Chuck Sutton, 47, light a cigarette as they prepare to evacuate their home from the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
