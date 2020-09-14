Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 14, 2020 | 7:42am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Bryan Alvarez holds a sign for oncoming traffic as utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Bryan Alvarez holds a sign for oncoming traffic as utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Bryan Alvarez holds a sign for oncoming traffic as utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
1 / 25
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles final match on day 13 of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp; &nbsp;

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles final match on day 13 of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports    

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles final match on day 13 of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports    
Close
2 / 25
Smoke from wildfires covers the skyline of Seattle, Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Karen Ducey &nbsp;

Smoke from wildfires covers the skyline of Seattle, Washington.  REUTERS/Karen Ducey  

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Smoke from wildfires covers the skyline of Seattle, Washington.  REUTERS/Karen Ducey  
Close
3 / 25
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina &nbsp;

Models present creations by Custo Barcelona during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina  

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina  
Close
4 / 25
A search and rescue team, including a canine, from Salt Lake City, Utah, look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

A search and rescue team, including a canine, from Salt Lake City, Utah, look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A search and rescue team, including a canine, from Salt Lake City, Utah, look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
5 / 25
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
6 / 25
Law enforcement officers scuffle with demonstrators during a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. &nbsp;Tut.By via REUTERS

Law enforcement officers scuffle with demonstrators during a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus.  Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Law enforcement officers scuffle with demonstrators during a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus.  Tut.By via REUTERS
Close
7 / 25
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 25
Staff wearing personal protective equipment inside the stadium before the Brasileiro Championship featuring Gremio v Fortaleza in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara &nbsp;

Staff wearing personal protective equipment inside the stadium before the Brasileiro Championship featuring Gremio v Fortaleza in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara  

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Staff wearing personal protective equipment inside the stadium before the Brasileiro Championship featuring Gremio v Fortaleza in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara  
Close
9 / 25
French CRS riot police officers walk past a burning car during a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French CRS riot police officers walk past a burning car during a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
French CRS riot police officers walk past a burning car during a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 25
People take part in a classic car cruise in support of U.S. President Donald Trump and law enforcement in Frankenmuth, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin &nbsp; &nbsp;

People take part in a classic car cruise in support of U.S. President Donald Trump and law enforcement in Frankenmuth, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin    

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
People take part in a classic car cruise in support of U.S. President Donald Trump and law enforcement in Frankenmuth, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin    
Close
11 / 25
Police officers stand in line with defaced riot shields during a demonstration against what protesters say is police brutality in Bogota, Colombia. The writing on the shield reads, "I am a rapist and an accomplice". REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Police officers stand in line with defaced riot shields during a demonstration against what protesters say is police brutality in Bogota, Colombia. The writing on the shield reads, "I am a rapist and an accomplice". REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez  ...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Police officers stand in line with defaced riot shields during a demonstration against what protesters say is police brutality in Bogota, Colombia. The writing on the shield reads, "I am a rapist and an accomplice". REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez    
Close
12 / 25
Businesswoman Laura Nowlan gestures as she participates in a roundtable discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump and supporters from the Latinos for Trump Coalition in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Businesswoman Laura Nowlan gestures as she participates in a roundtable discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump and supporters from the Latinos for Trump Coalition in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Businesswoman Laura Nowlan gestures as she participates in a roundtable discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump and supporters from the Latinos for Trump Coalition in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
13 / 25
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern &nbsp;

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern  

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern  
Close
14 / 25
Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final match on day fourteen of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final match on day fourteen of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final match on day fourteen of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 25
A participant in a traditional costume wearing a face mask attends a rehearsal for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave &nbsp; &nbsp;

A participant in a traditional costume wearing a face mask attends a rehearsal for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, amidst the...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A participant in a traditional costume wearing a face mask attends a rehearsal for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave    
Close
16 / 25
Fans watch the peloton pass during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp;

Fans watch the peloton pass during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier  

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Fans watch the peloton pass during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier  
Close
17 / 25
Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. &nbsp;Tut.By via REUTERS

Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus.  Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus.  Tut.By via REUTERS
Close
18 / 25
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are handed bottles of water by an NGO, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis &nbsp;

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are handed bottles of water by an NGO, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis  

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are handed bottles of water by an NGO, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis  
Close
19 / 25
People sing and dance in Leicester Square amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Simon Dawson &nbsp;

People sing and dance in Leicester Square amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain.  REUTERS/Simon Dawson  

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
People sing and dance in Leicester Square amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain.  REUTERS/Simon Dawson  
Close
20 / 25
View of a temporary camp where refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

View of a temporary camp where refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
View of a temporary camp where refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp will be accommodated, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
21 / 25
Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom as a school year kicks off amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom as a school year kicks off amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar    

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom as a school year kicks off amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar    
Close
22 / 25
People walk past the Upside Down House attraction next to the beach in Brighton, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Peter Nicholls &nbsp;

People walk past the Upside Down House attraction next to the beach in Brighton, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
People walk past the Upside Down House attraction next to the beach in Brighton, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  
Close
23 / 25
A counter protester is detained for interference of the use of public property during a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota. &nbsp;REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A counter protester is detained for interference of the use of public property during a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi    

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A counter protester is detained for interference of the use of public property during a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi    
Close
24 / 25
Four-year-old twin brothers Chance and Ryder Sutton watch their father Chuck Sutton, 47, light a cigarette as they prepare to evacuate their home from the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Four-year-old twin brothers Chance and Ryder Sutton watch their father Chuck Sutton, 47, light a cigarette as they prepare to evacuate their home from the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Four-year-old twin brothers Chance and Ryder Sutton watch their father Chuck Sutton, 47, light a cigarette as they prepare to evacuate their home from the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the week

Pictures of the week

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the week

Pictures of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 11 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 11 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 10 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 09 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Wildfires ravage Oregon

Wildfires ravage Oregon

Oregon has borne the brunt of nearly 100 major wildfires raging across the western United States this week.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open, the second Grand Slam this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators in New York.

Scenes from a smoky San Francisco before and during California wildfires

Scenes from a smoky San Francisco before and during California wildfires

A look at San Francisco as raging fires in California turned the sky orange and blanketed the city in smoke.

U.S. marks 9/11 attacks anniversary

U.S. marks 9/11 attacks anniversary

Americans hold a moment of silence on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of August.

Fires turn California skies glowing orange

Fires turn California skies glowing orange

Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke from the state's wildfires traveled into the upper atmosphere and blocked the sunlight, creating a glow across the region.

Iran holds military drill near Strait of Hormuz

Iran holds military drill near Strait of Hormuz

Iran's military launched an annual drill in the Gulf near the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway, at a time of high tension between Tehran and Washington.

California wildfires rage amid extreme heat

California wildfires rage amid extreme heat

Wildfires have burned over 3.1 million acres so far this year, marking a record for any year, with six of the top 20 largest wildfires in state history occurring in 2020.

Defining images from the 9/11 attacks

Defining images from the 9/11 attacks

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked jetliners crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast