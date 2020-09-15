Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland  
Red fire retardant blankets a basketball post and a playground in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Red fire retardant blankets a basketball post and a playground in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Red fire retardant blankets a basketball post and a playground in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
U.S. President Donald Trump is reflected is a glass of water during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump is reflected is a glass of water during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump is reflected is a glass of water during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Attendees dance to the music as they wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Attendees dance to the music as they wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Attendees dance to the music as they wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A tree blocks the road as the remains of fire damaged trees stand while smoke billows in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near Detroit, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A tree blocks the road as the remains of fire damaged trees stand while smoke billows in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near Detroit, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A tree blocks the road as the remains of fire damaged trees stand while smoke billows in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near Detroit, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  
British artist Grayson Perry poses in front of "Very Large Very Expensive Abstract Painting", which forms part of an exhibition of new work based on recent travels in the U.S., at the Victoria Miro gallery, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British artist Grayson Perry poses in front of "Very Large Very Expensive Abstract Painting", which forms part of an exhibition of new work based on recent travels in the U.S., at the Victoria Miro gallery, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
British artist Grayson Perry poses in front of "Very Large Very Expensive Abstract Painting", which forms part of an exhibition of new work based on recent travels in the U.S., at the Victoria Miro gallery, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and linebacker Devin Bush (55) during the first half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and linebacker Devin Bush (55) during the first half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Vincent...more

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and linebacker Devin Bush (55) during the first half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports    
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un inspects rebuilt Kangbuk-ri, Kumchon County, North Hwanghae Province, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un inspects rebuilt Kangbuk-ri, Kumchon County, North Hwanghae Province, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un inspects rebuilt Kangbuk-ri, Kumchon County, North Hwanghae Province, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS  
Children climb walls among burnt tents at the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children climb walls among burnt tents at the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis  

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Children climb walls among burnt tents at the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis  
City workers board up businesses in the French Quarter as the city braces for the arrival of Tropical Storm Sally in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

City workers board up businesses in the French Quarter as the city braces for the arrival of Tropical Storm Sally in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
City workers board up businesses in the French Quarter as the city braces for the arrival of Tropical Storm Sally in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A U.S. flag is taped to the pole at the entrance of a house destroyed by fire in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near Gates, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A U.S. flag is taped to the pole at the entrance of a house destroyed by fire in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near Gates, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A U.S. flag is taped to the pole at the entrance of a house destroyed by fire in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near Gates, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  
A lion is seen through a glass at the 'Buin Zoo' which is looking for sponsors to funds for food, maintenance and veterinary controls for its animals due the lockdown in Buin, Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A lion is seen through a glass at the 'Buin Zoo' which is looking for sponsors to funds for food, maintenance and veterinary controls for its animals due the lockdown in Buin, Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A lion is seen through a glass at the 'Buin Zoo' which is looking for sponsors to funds for food, maintenance and veterinary controls for its animals due the lockdown in Buin, Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship is seen near floating ice at the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

The Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship is seen near floating ice at the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas  

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
The Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship is seen near floating ice at the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas  
A woman is seen inside a tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A woman is seen inside a tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou    

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A woman is seen inside a tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou    
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a video news conference with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following a virtual summit with China's President Xi Jinping, at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a video news conference with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following a virtual summit with China's President Xi Jinping, at the Chancellery in...more

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a video news conference with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following a virtual summit with China's President Xi Jinping, at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida celebrate after Suga was elected as new head of the ruling party at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida celebrate after Suga was elected as new head of the ruling party at the Liberal Democratic...more

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida celebrate after Suga was elected as new head of the ruling party at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi adjusts his protective mask as he leaves Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he was being treated after testing positive for the coronavirus and diagnosed with mild pneumonia, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi adjusts his protective mask as he leaves Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he was being treated after testing positive for the coronavirus and diagnosed with mild pneumonia, in Milan, Italy....more

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi adjusts his protective mask as he leaves Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he was being treated after testing positive for the coronavirus and diagnosed with mild pneumonia, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo  
People walk past the Upside Down House attraction next to the beach in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

People walk past the Upside Down House attraction next to the beach in Brighton, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
People walk past the Upside Down House attraction next to the beach in Brighton, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  
A high off-nadir image (satellite image collected at a steep angle) shows the August Complex wildfire, burning to the west of Chico, California and near Big Signal Peak on the northern California coast. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

A high off-nadir image (satellite image collected at a steep angle) shows the August Complex wildfire, burning to the west of Chico, California and near Big Signal Peak on the northern California coast.   ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A high off-nadir image (satellite image collected at a steep angle) shows the August Complex wildfire, burning to the west of Chico, California and near Big Signal Peak on the northern California coast.   ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
A hotshots crew walks back after working on a fire line near Mount Wilson Observatory while battling the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A hotshots crew walks back after working on a fire line near Mount Wilson Observatory while battling the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
A hotshots crew walks back after working on a fire line near Mount Wilson Observatory while battling the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A parking lot and drain are seen blanketed by red fire retardant in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A parking lot and drain are seen blanketed by red fire retardant in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A parking lot and drain are seen blanketed by red fire retardant in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man cycles as smoke from wildfires in neighboring Washington state shrouds Vancouver's skyline at Stanley Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A man cycles as smoke from wildfires in neighboring Washington state shrouds Vancouver's skyline at Stanley Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier  

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A man cycles as smoke from wildfires in neighboring Washington state shrouds Vancouver's skyline at Stanley Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier  
A cat is seen among burnt tents at the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A cat is seen among burnt tents at the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis    

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A cat is seen among burnt tents at the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis    
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of a cabinet meeting in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of a cabinet meeting in London.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of a cabinet meeting in London.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  
Students of Nova Escola school attend a physical education class during the first day of the return of private schools in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Students of Nova Escola school attend a physical education class during the first day of the return of private schools in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes  

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Students of Nova Escola school attend a physical education class during the first day of the return of private schools in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes  
People arrange the face mask of Metropolitan Zoo mascot while preparing for the announcement of the upcoming reopening of local zoos under a new visits protocol continues in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People arrange the face mask of Metropolitan Zoo mascot while preparing for the announcement of the upcoming reopening of local zoos under a new visits protocol continues in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
People arrange the face mask of Metropolitan Zoo mascot while preparing for the announcement of the upcoming reopening of local zoos under a new visits protocol continues in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Water and food for missing pets are seen on the sidewalk as a couple searches for possessions through the ashes of their gutted home in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Water and food for missing pets are seen on the sidewalk as a couple searches for possessions through the ashes of their gutted home in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Water and food for missing pets are seen on the sidewalk as a couple searches for possessions through the ashes of their gutted home in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The remains of a fire damaged hotel sit, in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire in Gates, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The remains of a fire damaged hotel sit, in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire in Gates, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
The remains of a fire damaged hotel sit, in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire in Gates, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
