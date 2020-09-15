Top Photos of the Day
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
Red fire retardant blankets a basketball post and a playground in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. President Donald Trump is reflected is a glass of water during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Attendees dance to the music as they wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A tree blocks the road as the remains of fire damaged trees stand while smoke billows in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near Detroit, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
British artist Grayson Perry poses in front of "Very Large Very Expensive Abstract Painting", which forms part of an exhibition of new work based on recent travels in the U.S., at the Victoria Miro gallery, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and linebacker Devin Bush (55) during the first half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Vincent...more
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un inspects rebuilt Kangbuk-ri, Kumchon County, North Hwanghae Province, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Children climb walls among burnt tents at the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
City workers board up businesses in the French Quarter as the city braces for the arrival of Tropical Storm Sally in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A U.S. flag is taped to the pole at the entrance of a house destroyed by fire in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near Gates, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A lion is seen through a glass at the 'Buin Zoo' which is looking for sponsors to funds for food, maintenance and veterinary controls for its animals due the lockdown in Buin, Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship is seen near floating ice at the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
A woman is seen inside a tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a video news conference with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following a virtual summit with China's President Xi Jinping, at the Chancellery in...more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida celebrate after Suga was elected as new head of the ruling party at the Liberal Democratic...more
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi adjusts his protective mask as he leaves Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he was being treated after testing positive for the coronavirus and diagnosed with mild pneumonia, in Milan, Italy....more
People walk past the Upside Down House attraction next to the beach in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A high off-nadir image (satellite image collected at a steep angle) shows the August Complex wildfire, burning to the west of Chico, California and near Big Signal Peak on the northern California coast. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
A hotshots crew walks back after working on a fire line near Mount Wilson Observatory while battling the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A parking lot and drain are seen blanketed by red fire retardant in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man cycles as smoke from wildfires in neighboring Washington state shrouds Vancouver's skyline at Stanley Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A cat is seen among burnt tents at the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of a cabinet meeting in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Students of Nova Escola school attend a physical education class during the first day of the return of private schools in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People arrange the face mask of Metropolitan Zoo mascot while preparing for the announcement of the upcoming reopening of local zoos under a new visits protocol continues in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Water and food for missing pets are seen on the sidewalk as a couple searches for possessions through the ashes of their gutted home in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The remains of a fire damaged hotel sit, in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire in Gates, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
