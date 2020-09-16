Top Photos of the Day
A crow attacks a bat in central Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for...more
Johnny Islas, a firefighter from Las Vegas, monitors ambers from a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, is comforted by family during a news conference announcing a $12 million civil settlement between the estate of Breonna Taylor and the City of Lousiville, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Jordan Spence and Dawson Stallworth watch waves come ashore as Hurricane Sally approaches in Orange Beach, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and his family members pose for a picture at Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany. @NAVALNY/via REUTERS
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a bouquet of flowers as staff members of the official prime minister's residence applaud, as Abe leaves the residence, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Smoke and flame are seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris meets with California Governor Gavin Newsom at the site of the Creek Fire in Auberry, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lion is seen through a glass at the 'Buin Zoo' which is looking for sponsors to funds for food, maintenance and veterinary controls for its animals due the lockdown in Buin, Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage at an ABC News town hall event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium. Belgian Royal Palace/Bas Bogaerts
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
Afghan Shafigheh Najafi washes the hair of her daughter Latifa on a beach near a new temporary camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ducks are loaded onto a truck as they go into rice paddy fields to clear up weeds and pests, such as snails and bugs, after harvesting season in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Restaurant industry workers break plates in an act of protest against Israel's nationwide lockdown set to begin on Friday, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Ales Zupevc unveils the new bronze statue of U.S. first lady Melania Trump in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Children try to burst soap bubbles during hot weather at Brighton beach in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A laborer disinfects and clears out notes left by worshipers in the cracks between the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, ahead of the Jewish New Year, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves the national flag after shouting the "Cry of Independence" as Mexico marks its 210th anniversary of independence from Spain, at the National Palace in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man carries his three-month-old baby who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A resident picks up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative's food pantry, in Chelsea, a city hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of Jewish Community Josef Schuster, President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schauble, Brandenburg's Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke and chairman of the board of trustees of the Galinski Foundation Gideon Joffe take off...more
Actor Eva Longoria wears a face mask with the word "Vote" during a Hispanic Heritage Month event attended by Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The flags of the United States, Israel, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are projected on a section of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City, as United Arab Emirates and Bahrain sign agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel at a White...more
People queue at a test center following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Southend-on-sea, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A medical worker stands next to an oxygen cylinder at the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
British artist Grayson Perry poses in front of "Very Large Very Expensive Abstract Painting", which forms part of an exhibition of new work based on recent travels in the U.S., at the Victoria Miro gallery, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
