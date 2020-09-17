Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A Jewish pilgrim, who plans to enter Ukraine for a pilgrimage from the territory of Belarus, sits in front of Ukrainian service members near Novi Yarylovychi crossing point in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine. &nbsp;BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A house surrounded by flood waters is pictured after Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Joe Biden speaks under stage lighting as he discusses his plans to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine if elected president, during a campaign statement after being briefed by public health experts in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Teacher Jessica Crane greets her first grade students virtually from her classroom at the Kelly Elementary School on the first day of the new school year in a city hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, in Chelsea, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A man carries his three-month-old baby, who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Tony Beritiech, of Dauphin Island, watches as his son Matt Beritiech, of Ocean Springs, cleans up a downed tree in front of Tony's house after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A view before the start of the Tour de France's stage 17 - Grenoble Meribel Col De La Loze. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Captain Sir Tom Moore smiles as he launches his autobiography book 'Tomorrow will be a Good Day' at his home in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Japan's newly-elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives at his official residence in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Smoke and flame are seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Migrants swim away from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms after more than 70 of them jumped from the ship to attempt to reach the coast, at sea near Palermo, Italy. Open Arms/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A woman cries as a swab sample is taken at a drive-through coronavirus testing unit at Ain Shams field hospital in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Hossam Nasser, 32, plays with his camel "Anter" in front of his house in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A woman prays as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter at the parking space of a supermarket, near a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
An U.S. flag flies from a boat damaged by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
People queue at a test center following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Southend-on-sea, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A laborer disinfects and clears out notes left by worshipers in the cracks between the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, ahead of the Jewish New Year, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump points to a chart as he speaks about his administration's coronavirus response during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Restaurant industry workers break plates in an act of protest against Israel's nationwide lockdown set to begin on Friday, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Jordan Spence and Dawson Stallworth watch waves come ashore as Hurricane Sally approaches in Orange Beach, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris meets with California Governor Gavin Newsom at the site of the Creek Fire in Auberry, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
A Kashmiri woman holds a girl as they watch a protest after a gun battle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Young men from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants dive to the sea from a platform, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A police special forces officer brings down a protester staging a blockade as the police and forest workers clear a camp at the Dannenrod forest during a protest of environmentalists against the extension of the highway Autobahn 49, in Dannenrod. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A medical worker stands next to an oxygen cylinder at the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A woman collects plastic waste from the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden pauses during remarks about his plans to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine if elected president, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Johnny Islas, a firefighter from Las Vegas, monitors embers from a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound, following imported coronavirus infections from neighboring Myanmar, in the Chinese border city of Ruili, Dehong prefecture, Yunnan province. cnsphoto via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A man pulls a baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria move towards a new temporary camp during a police operation, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
