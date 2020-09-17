Top Photos of the Day
A Jewish pilgrim, who plans to enter Ukraine for a pilgrimage from the territory of Belarus, sits in front of Ukrainian service members near Novi Yarylovychi crossing point in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine. BelaPAN via REUTERS
A house surrounded by flood waters is pictured after Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Joe Biden speaks under stage lighting as he discusses his plans to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine if elected president, during a campaign statement after being briefed by public health experts in Wilmington, Delaware....more
Teacher Jessica Crane greets her first grade students virtually from her classroom at the Kelly Elementary School on the first day of the new school year in a city hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, in Chelsea, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian...more
A man carries his three-month-old baby, who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Tony Beritiech, of Dauphin Island, watches as his son Matt Beritiech, of Ocean Springs, cleans up a downed tree in front of Tony's house after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A view before the start of the Tour de France's stage 17 - Grenoble Meribel Col De La Loze. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Captain Sir Tom Moore smiles as he launches his autobiography book 'Tomorrow will be a Good Day' at his home in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Japan's newly-elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives at his official residence in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Smoke and flame are seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Migrants swim away from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms after more than 70 of them jumped from the ship to attempt to reach the coast, at sea near Palermo, Italy. Open Arms/ via REUTERS
A woman cries as a swab sample is taken at a drive-through coronavirus testing unit at Ain Shams field hospital in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Hossam Nasser, 32, plays with his camel "Anter" in front of his house in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman prays as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter at the parking space of a supermarket, near a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
An U.S. flag flies from a boat damaged by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
People queue at a test center following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Southend-on-sea, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A laborer disinfects and clears out notes left by worshipers in the cracks between the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, ahead of the Jewish New Year, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
U.S. President Donald Trump points to a chart as he speaks about his administration's coronavirus response during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Restaurant industry workers break plates in an act of protest against Israel's nationwide lockdown set to begin on Friday, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Jordan Spence and Dawson Stallworth watch waves come ashore as Hurricane Sally approaches in Orange Beach, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris meets with California Governor Gavin Newsom at the site of the Creek Fire in Auberry, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Kashmiri woman holds a girl as they watch a protest after a gun battle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Young men from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants dive to the sea from a platform, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A police special forces officer brings down a protester staging a blockade as the police and forest workers clear a camp at the Dannenrod forest during a protest of environmentalists against the extension of the highway Autobahn 49, in Dannenrod....more
A medical worker stands next to an oxygen cylinder at the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman collects plastic waste from the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden pauses during remarks about his plans to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine if elected president, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Johnny Islas, a firefighter from Las Vegas, monitors embers from a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound, following imported coronavirus infections from neighboring Myanmar, in the Chinese border city of Ruili, Dehong prefecture, Yunnan...more
A man pulls a baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria move towards a new temporary camp during a police operation, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Pictures of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as it swamped the Alabama-Florida coast.
Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast
Fire crews continue to battle deadly wildfires sweeping the western United States.
Mourning the COVID dead
Scenes of grief from the 934,000 reported coronavirus deaths around the world.
Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of August.
The surreal Northern Lights
Stunning images of the Aurora Borealis.
Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp
More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, are without shelter and are having to sleep out in the open without proper sanitation after the fire tore through the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon
Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.
Belgium's crown princess starts military school
Crown Princess Elisabeth, 18, who is next in line to the Belgian throne, begins training at the Belgian Military Academy.
UAE and Bahrain sign U.S.-brokered deals with Israel
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday for normalizing relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.