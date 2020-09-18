Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 18, 2020 | 7:47am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A house surrounded by flood waters is pictured after Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman &nbsp;

A house surrounded by flood waters is pictured after Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman  

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A house surrounded by flood waters is pictured after Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman  
Close
1 / 33
A tanker drops fire retardant as a house is seen, as the Bobcat Fire burns near Juniper Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp; &nbsp;

A tanker drops fire retardant as a house is seen, as the Bobcat Fire burns near Juniper Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni    

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A tanker drops fire retardant as a house is seen, as the Bobcat Fire burns near Juniper Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni    
Close
2 / 33
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
3 / 33
Nicole West, part of the Hillbilly Brigade of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, stands for a portrait petting her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Nicole West, part of the Hillbilly Brigade of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, stands for a portrait petting her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon....more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Nicole West, part of the Hillbilly Brigade of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, stands for a portrait petting her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  
Close
4 / 33
People ride a bus in Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, &nbsp;China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

People ride a bus in Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai,  China. REUTERS/Aly Song    

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
People ride a bus in Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai,  China. REUTERS/Aly Song    
Close
5 / 33
Richard Maxwell pulls his boat as he begins to repair his vacation home after Hurricane Sally swept through, at Perdido Key, Florida. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Richard Maxwell pulls his boat as he begins to repair his vacation home after Hurricane Sally swept through, at Perdido Key, Florida.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Richard Maxwell pulls his boat as he begins to repair his vacation home after Hurricane Sally swept through, at Perdido Key, Florida.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  
Close
6 / 33
Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Dan Crenshaw attends a House Homeland Security Committee hearing about 'worldwide threats to the homeland' on Capitol Hill in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Dan Crenshaw attends a House Homeland Security Committee hearing about 'worldwide threats to the homeland' on Capitol Hill in Washington....more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Dan Crenshaw attends a House Homeland Security Committee hearing about 'worldwide threats to the homeland' on Capitol Hill in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS    
Close
7 / 33
A picture showing a general view of Keur Massar, flooded by heavy rains, Senegal. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre &nbsp; &nbsp;

A picture showing a general view of Keur Massar, flooded by heavy rains, Senegal. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre    

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A picture showing a general view of Keur Massar, flooded by heavy rains, Senegal. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre    
Close
8 / 33
A woman rides a bicycle on a street in Shanghai, &nbsp;China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp;

A woman rides a bicycle on a street in Shanghai,  China. REUTERS/Aly Song  

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A woman rides a bicycle on a street in Shanghai,  China. REUTERS/Aly Song  
Close
9 / 33
Ole, a young orangutan, plays in his enclosure at the Zoo on a rainy day in Kaliningrad, Russia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Ole, a young orangutan, plays in his enclosure at the Zoo on a rainy day in Kaliningrad, Russia.  REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar    

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Ole, a young orangutan, plays in his enclosure at the Zoo on a rainy day in Kaliningrad, Russia.  REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar    
Close
10 / 33
Joe Biden speaks under stage lighting as he discusses his plans to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine if elected president, during a campaign statement after being briefed by public health experts in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Joe Biden speaks under stage lighting as he discusses his plans to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine if elected president, during a campaign statement after being briefed by public health experts in Wilmington, Delaware....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Joe Biden speaks under stage lighting as he discusses his plans to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine if elected president, during a campaign statement after being briefed by public health experts in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 33
Members of the Hillbilly Brigade, a group of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, fill up makeshift water tanks to be sent to the frontlines during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire in Molalla, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Members of the Hillbilly Brigade, a group of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, fill up makeshift water tanks to be sent to the frontlines during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire in Molalla, Oregon....more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Members of the Hillbilly Brigade, a group of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, fill up makeshift water tanks to be sent to the frontlines during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire in Molalla, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 33
Alia Fares, 27, undergoes facial massage with Giant African land snails, which some claim boost collagen in the skin, at a center in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed &nbsp; &nbsp;

Alia Fares, 27, undergoes facial massage with Giant African land snails, which some claim boost collagen in the skin, at a center in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed    

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Alia Fares, 27, undergoes facial massage with Giant African land snails, which some claim boost collagen in the skin, at a center in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed    
Close
13 / 33
Teacher Jessica Crane greets her first grade students virtually from her classroom at the Kelly Elementary School on the first day of the new school year in a city hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, in Chelsea, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Teacher Jessica Crane greets her first grade students virtually from her classroom at the Kelly Elementary School on the first day of the new school year in a city hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, in Chelsea, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Teacher Jessica Crane greets her first grade students virtually from her classroom at the Kelly Elementary School on the first day of the new school year in a city hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, in Chelsea, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
Close
14 / 33
A Jewish pilgrim, who plans to enter Ukraine for a pilgrimage from the territory of Belarus, sits in front of Ukrainian service members near Novi Yarylovychi crossing point in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine. &nbsp;BelaPAN via REUTERS

A Jewish pilgrim, who plans to enter Ukraine for a pilgrimage from the territory of Belarus, sits in front of Ukrainian service members near Novi Yarylovychi crossing point in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine.  BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A Jewish pilgrim, who plans to enter Ukraine for a pilgrimage from the territory of Belarus, sits in front of Ukrainian service members near Novi Yarylovychi crossing point in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine.  BelaPAN via REUTERS
Close
15 / 33
A man pulls a baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria move towards a new temporary camp during a police operation, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou &nbsp;

A man pulls a baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria move towards a new temporary camp during a police operation, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou  

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A man pulls a baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria move towards a new temporary camp during a police operation, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou  
Close
16 / 33
Tony Beritiech, of Dauphin Island, watches as his son Matt Beritiech, of Ocean Springs, cleans up a downed tree in front of Tony's house after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Tony Beritiech, of Dauphin Island, watches as his son Matt Beritiech, of Ocean Springs, cleans up a downed tree in front of Tony's house after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama.   REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Tony Beritiech, of Dauphin Island, watches as his son Matt Beritiech, of Ocean Springs, cleans up a downed tree in front of Tony's house after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama.   REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
17 / 33
A woman cries as a swab sample is taken at a drive-through coronavirus testing unit at Ain Shams field hospital in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman cries as a swab sample is taken at a drive-through coronavirus testing unit at Ain Shams field hospital in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A woman cries as a swab sample is taken at a drive-through coronavirus testing unit at Ain Shams field hospital in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
18 / 33
President Trump speaks at the White House Conference on American History in the Rotunda for the Charters of Freedom at the National Archives Museum in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

President Trump speaks at the White House Conference on American History in the Rotunda for the Charters of Freedom at the National Archives Museum in Washington.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
President Trump speaks at the White House Conference on American History in the Rotunda for the Charters of Freedom at the National Archives Museum in Washington.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Close
19 / 33
A view before the start of the Tour de France's stage 17 - Grenoble Meribel Col De La Loze. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe &nbsp;

A view before the start of the Tour de France's stage 17 - Grenoble Meribel Col De La Loze. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A view before the start of the Tour de France's stage 17 - Grenoble Meribel Col De La Loze. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe  
Close
20 / 33
A man carries his three-month-old baby, who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp;

A man carries his three-month-old baby, who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A man carries his three-month-old baby, who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis  
Close
21 / 33
Captain Sir Tom Moore smiles as he launches his autobiography book 'Tomorrow will be a Good Day' at his home in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Captain Sir Tom Moore smiles as he launches his autobiography book 'Tomorrow will be a Good Day' at his home in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Captain Sir Tom Moore smiles as he launches his autobiography book 'Tomorrow will be a Good Day' at his home in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
22 / 33
Migrants swim away from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms after more than 70 of them jumped from the ship to attempt to reach the coast, at sea near Palermo, Italy. Open Arms/ via REUTERS

Migrants swim away from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms after more than 70 of them jumped from the ship to attempt to reach the coast, at sea near Palermo, Italy. Open Arms/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Migrants swim away from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms after more than 70 of them jumped from the ship to attempt to reach the coast, at sea near Palermo, Italy. Open Arms/ via REUTERS
Close
23 / 33
Hossam Nasser, 32, plays with his camel "Anter" in front of his house in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh &nbsp; &nbsp;

Hossam Nasser, 32, plays with his camel "Anter" in front of his house in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh    

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Hossam Nasser, 32, plays with his camel "Anter" in front of his house in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh    
Close
24 / 33
A woman prays as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter at the parking space of a supermarket, near a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A woman prays as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter at the parking space of a supermarket, near a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A woman prays as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter at the parking space of a supermarket, near a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
25 / 33
An U.S. flag flies from a boat damaged by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman &nbsp;

An U.S. flag flies from a boat damaged by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
An U.S. flag flies from a boat damaged by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman  
Close
26 / 33
U.S. President Donald Trump points to a chart as he speaks about his administration's coronavirus response during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump points to a chart as he speaks about his administration's coronavirus response during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump points to a chart as he speaks about his administration's coronavirus response during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Close
27 / 33
Restaurant industry workers break plates in an act of protest against Israel's nationwide lockdown set to begin on Friday, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern &nbsp; &nbsp;

Restaurant industry workers break plates in an act of protest against Israel's nationwide lockdown set to begin on Friday, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern    

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Restaurant industry workers break plates in an act of protest against Israel's nationwide lockdown set to begin on Friday, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern    
Close
28 / 33
A Kashmiri woman holds a girl as they watch a protest after a gun battle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman holds a girl as they watch a protest after a gun battle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A Kashmiri woman holds a girl as they watch a protest after a gun battle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
29 / 33
Young men from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants dive to the sea from a platform, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou &nbsp; &nbsp;

Young men from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants dive to the sea from a platform, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou    

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Young men from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants dive to the sea from a platform, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou    
Close
30 / 33
A medical worker stands next to an oxygen cylinder at the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A medical worker stands next to an oxygen cylinder at the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A medical worker stands next to an oxygen cylinder at the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
Close
31 / 33
A woman collects plastic waste from the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain &nbsp;

A woman collects plastic waste from the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A woman collects plastic waste from the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  
Close
32 / 33
Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound, following imported coronavirus infections from neighboring Myanmar, in the Chinese border city of Ruili, Dehong prefecture, Yunnan province. cnsphoto via REUTERS &nbsp;

Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound, following imported coronavirus infections from neighboring Myanmar, in the Chinese border city of Ruili, Dehong prefecture, Yunnan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound, following imported coronavirus infections from neighboring Myanmar, in the Chinese border city of Ruili, Dehong prefecture, Yunnan province. cnsphoto via REUTERS  
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 17 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 16 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 15 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 14 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

Fire crews continue to battle deadly wildfires sweeping California, Oregon and Washington.

Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as it swamped the U.S. southeast.

California's ember skies glow from wildfires

California's ember skies glow from wildfires

Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke travels into the upper atmosphere, creating a glow across the region.

'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires

'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires

The men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" - about 1,200 in all - are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, after its 9,000 residents were forced to evacuate.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp

Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp

More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, are without shelter and are having to sleep out in the open without proper sanitation after the fire tore through the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.

Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden

Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden

Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mourning the COVID dead

Mourning the COVID dead

Scenes of grief from the 934,000 reported coronavirus deaths around the world.

Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of August.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast