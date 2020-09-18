Top Photos of the Day
A house surrounded by flood waters is pictured after Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A tanker drops fire retardant as a house is seen, as the Bobcat Fire burns near Juniper Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Nicole West, part of the Hillbilly Brigade of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, stands for a portrait petting her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon....more
People ride a bus in Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Richard Maxwell pulls his boat as he begins to repair his vacation home after Hurricane Sally swept through, at Perdido Key, Florida. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Dan Crenshaw attends a House Homeland Security Committee hearing about 'worldwide threats to the homeland' on Capitol Hill in Washington....more
A picture showing a general view of Keur Massar, flooded by heavy rains, Senegal. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre
A woman rides a bicycle on a street in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ole, a young orangutan, plays in his enclosure at the Zoo on a rainy day in Kaliningrad, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Joe Biden speaks under stage lighting as he discusses his plans to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine if elected president, during a campaign statement after being briefed by public health experts in Wilmington, Delaware....more
Members of the Hillbilly Brigade, a group of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, fill up makeshift water tanks to be sent to the frontlines during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire in Molalla, Oregon....more
Alia Fares, 27, undergoes facial massage with Giant African land snails, which some claim boost collagen in the skin, at a center in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Teacher Jessica Crane greets her first grade students virtually from her classroom at the Kelly Elementary School on the first day of the new school year in a city hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, in Chelsea, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian...more
A Jewish pilgrim, who plans to enter Ukraine for a pilgrimage from the territory of Belarus, sits in front of Ukrainian service members near Novi Yarylovychi crossing point in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine. BelaPAN via REUTERS
A man pulls a baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria move towards a new temporary camp during a police operation, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Tony Beritiech, of Dauphin Island, watches as his son Matt Beritiech, of Ocean Springs, cleans up a downed tree in front of Tony's house after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A woman cries as a swab sample is taken at a drive-through coronavirus testing unit at Ain Shams field hospital in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
President Trump speaks at the White House Conference on American History in the Rotunda for the Charters of Freedom at the National Archives Museum in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A view before the start of the Tour de France's stage 17 - Grenoble Meribel Col De La Loze. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man carries his three-month-old baby, who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Captain Sir Tom Moore smiles as he launches his autobiography book 'Tomorrow will be a Good Day' at his home in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Migrants swim away from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms after more than 70 of them jumped from the ship to attempt to reach the coast, at sea near Palermo, Italy. Open Arms/ via REUTERS
Hossam Nasser, 32, plays with his camel "Anter" in front of his house in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman prays as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter at the parking space of a supermarket, near a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
An U.S. flag flies from a boat damaged by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
U.S. President Donald Trump points to a chart as he speaks about his administration's coronavirus response during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Restaurant industry workers break plates in an act of protest against Israel's nationwide lockdown set to begin on Friday, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A Kashmiri woman holds a girl as they watch a protest after a gun battle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Young men from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants dive to the sea from a platform, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A medical worker stands next to an oxygen cylinder at the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman collects plastic waste from the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound, following imported coronavirus infections from neighboring Myanmar, in the Chinese border city of Ruili, Dehong prefecture, Yunnan...more
