Top Photos of the Day
People gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
President Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-fingers salute as he attends a mass rally to call for the ouster of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Winds blows flying embers from a burning tree at the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium, after winning the general classification and the overall leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A view of a flooded cemetery following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Kirk McDusky, a member of the Prineville Hotshot Crew, walks past smoke rising from the Brattain Fire in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Participants prepare backstage during a local bodybuilding championship in Krasnodar, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People on swan-shaped pedal boats are seen riding near actual swans on a boating lake, in Southsea, southern Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul confronts riot police during a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Christina Mitchell embraces her fiance, George Schmoll, amidst the remnants of their apartment after losing items such as her wedding dress and his wedding ring for their December wedding, now postponed, after a wildfire came through the area in...more
Levi Lepage, member of 'Proud Boys', participates in a rally for supporting U.S. President Donald Trump, in Gresham, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An interior view of the Supreme Court shows the bench draped with black bunting in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington. Supreme Court of the United States/via REUTERS
Actor and producer Johnny Depp takes part in a photocall to promote the documentary "Crock Of Gold: A few rounds with Shane Macgowan", at the San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man proposes to his girlfriend at the Kalemegdan fortress in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Locals take pictures from a footbridge overlooking the construction of the Manila Bay beach, where artificial sand or crushed dolomite were dumped as part of the government's efforts to rehabilitate and beautify the polluted coastline, in Manila,...more
One of many homes destroyed Friday night from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Pro-democracy protesters light up their mobile phones as they attend a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire burning in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
President Trump reacts after learning of the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, following a campaign event at the Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, wearing the white jersey for best young rider, reacts after finishing during the Tour De Freance. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Ena
A sign advertising new homes stands in a neighborhood severely damaged by wildfire in Medford, Oregon. REUTERS/David Ryder
People gather for a vigil outside of the New York State Civil Supreme Court building held for recently passed Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the spire of One World Trade Center is lit blue in her...more
A server carries mugs during a barrel tapping at a beer garden near Theresienwiese where Oktoberfest would have started today, in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
