Mon Sep 21, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

People gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
President Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-fingers salute as he attends a mass rally to call for the ouster of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Winds blows flying embers from a burning tree at the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium, after winning the general classification and the overall leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A view of a flooded cemetery following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Kirk McDusky, a member of the Prineville Hotshot Crew, walks past smoke rising from the Brattain Fire in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Participants prepare backstage during a local bodybuilding championship in Krasnodar, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
People on swan-shaped pedal boats are seen riding near actual swans on a boating lake, in Southsea, southern Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul confronts riot police during a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Christina Mitchell embraces her fiance, George Schmoll, amidst the remnants of their apartment after losing items such as her wedding dress and his wedding ring for their December wedding, now postponed, after a wildfire came through the area in Phoenix, Oregon. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Levi Lepage, member of 'Proud Boys', participates in a rally for supporting U.S. President Donald Trump, in Gresham, Oregon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
An interior view of the Supreme Court shows the bench draped with black bunting in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington. Supreme Court of the United States/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Actor and producer Johnny Depp takes part in a photocall to promote the documentary "Crock Of Gold: A few rounds with Shane Macgowan", at the San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A man proposes to his girlfriend at the Kalemegdan fortress in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Locals take pictures from a footbridge overlooking the construction of the Manila Bay beach, where artificial sand or crushed dolomite were dumped as part of the government's efforts to rehabilitate and beautify the polluted coastline, in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
One of many homes destroyed Friday night from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters light up their mobile phones as they attend a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire burning in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
President Trump reacts after learning of the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, following a campaign event at the Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, wearing the white jersey for best young rider, reacts after finishing during the Tour De Freance. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Ena &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A sign advertising new homes stands in a neighborhood severely damaged by wildfire in Medford, Oregon. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
People gather for a vigil outside of the New York State Civil Supreme Court building held for recently passed Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the spire of One World Trade Center is lit blue in her honor also in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A server carries mugs during a barrel tapping at a beer garden near Theresienwiese where Oktoberfest would have started today, in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
