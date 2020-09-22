Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A moon is seen above President Trump during a campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
People walk a dog past a destroyed home after a wildfire came through the area in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A jabot collar placed on the Fearless Girl statue in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Exposed walls, with household items still intact, are seen in what were rooms of a residential building after a portion of it collapsed in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, Australia. &nbsp;AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Supporters and protestors of Joe Biden gather as he visits Manitowoc, Wisconsin. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, greets Pedro Garcia on his first day of pre-school as New York City pre-school students began in-person school, in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A demonstrator sprays a riot police shield during a protest in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A young Trump supporter waits outside of a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Activists burn an effigy dubbed "Duterte Virus" during a protest commemorating the 48th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos on September 21, 1972, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Police officers guard as activists of Extinction Rebellion Fashion Action are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London. REUTERS/John Sibley &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Joe Biden tours Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry before delivering remarks &nbsp;in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump tours the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Piled up garbage is seen along a street in Ain el-Remmaneh, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
An empty lounge is seen outside the General Assembly Hall at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A server carries mugs during a barrel tapping at a beer garden near Theresienwiese where Oktoberfest would have started today, in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek attends her first day at I.S. 318 remotely at her home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Actor and producer Johnny Depp takes part in a photocall to promote the documentary "Crock Of Gold: A few rounds with Shane Macgowan", at the San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Winds blows flying embers from a burning tree at the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-fingers salute as he attends a mass rally to call for the ouster of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire burning in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
