Top Photos of the Day
A moon is seen above President Trump during a campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People walk a dog past a destroyed home after a wildfire came through the area in Talent, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A jabot collar placed on the Fearless Girl statue in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Exposed walls, with household items still intact, are seen in what were rooms of a residential building after a portion of it collapsed in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, Australia. AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS
A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Supporters and protestors of Joe Biden gather as he visits Manitowoc, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Makela
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, greets Pedro Garcia on his first day of pre-school as New York City pre-school students began in-person school, in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A demonstrator sprays a riot police shield during a protest in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A young Trump supporter waits outside of a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Activists burn an effigy dubbed "Duterte Virus" during a protest commemorating the 48th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos on September 21, 1972, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines....more
Police officers guard as activists of Extinction Rebellion Fashion Action are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London. REUTERS/John Sibley
Joe Biden tours Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry before delivering remarks in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Makela
White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump tours the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Piled up garbage is seen along a street in Ain el-Remmaneh, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
An empty lounge is seen outside the General Assembly Hall at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic in New York. REUTERS/Mike...more
A server carries mugs during a barrel tapping at a beer garden near Theresienwiese where Oktoberfest would have started today, in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Lydia Hassebroek attends her first day at I.S. 318 remotely at her home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Actor and producer Johnny Depp takes part in a photocall to promote the documentary "Crock Of Gold: A few rounds with Shane Macgowan", at the San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Winds blows flying embers from a burning tree at the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-fingers salute as he attends a mass rally to call for the ouster of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire burning in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Australians race to save stranded whales
Rescuers rush to free a 270-strong pod of pilot whales marooned on a sandbar off the remote west coast of Tasmania in one of Australia's worst beaching events.
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon
Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.
Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
People pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals.
Mourning the COVID dead
Scenes of grief from the 934,000 reported coronavirus deaths around the world.
Jewish New Year
Jewish faithful celebrate Rosh Hashanah amid the coronavirus.
Weekend of mass protests in Belarus
More than 100,000 people marched through Minsk in the sixth straight weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, keeping up the pressure on the veteran Belarusian leader to quit.
Thai protesters challenge monarchy
Openly challenging the monarchy of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, thousands of protesters marched in Bangkok to present demands that include a call for reforms to curb his powers.
Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters
Thousands of asylum-seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos, 10 days after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant camp.
Collector of collars: A look back at Ruth Bader Ginsburg's signature jabots
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave a tour of her wardrobe in 2016, showing off the distinctive collars she wore with her robes in courtroom sessions.