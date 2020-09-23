Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A view of fog surrounding a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A volunteer places American flags representing some of the 200,000 lives lost in the United States to the coronavirus disease, on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
President Trump is seen on a screen in an empty conference room as he delivers a pre-recorded address to the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters, which is being held mostly virtually, in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A woman touches hands of a child through a fence at a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A woman walks on streets that have been blocked and closed to vehicle traffic as the community awaits the findings of the grand jury in the case of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot dead in her apartment by police, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A man carries a child through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Maria Arevalo, left, and her husband Antonio Silva search for items to salvage in the remains of their burned home, in a largely Latino neighborhood, that was destroyed by a wildfire that came through the area in Phoenix, Oregon. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Buddhist monks wearing face masks offer prayer during the funeral procession of Ang Rita Sherpa, the first man to climb Mount Everest 10 times without the use of supplement oxygen, who was also known as the "snow leopard", in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris arrives in Flint, Michigan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Emily Elconin &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
President Trump receives a hug from his grand daughter Arabella &nbsp;after a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. &nbsp; REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, Australia. &nbsp;AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A jabot collar placed on the Fearless Girl statue in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Exposed walls, with household items still intact, are seen in what were rooms of a residential building after a portion of it collapsed in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A demonstrator sprays a riot police shield during a protest in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A gorilla from the Nyakamwe family holds her newborn twin babies at the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Virunga National Park/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Members of the medical staff treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit of the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Police officers guard as activists of Extinction Rebellion Fashion Action are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London. REUTERS/John Sibley &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Mairi Breen Rothman, CNM, DM. Certified Nurse-Midwife. Director, M.A.M.A.S., Inc. poses for a portrait in Takoma Park. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump tours the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a woman sitting outside her house in an alley during a door-to-door survey for the coronavirus, in Jakhan village in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reflected in a woman's eye as she watches his address to the nation following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
People push a bus through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A makeshift memorial for recently passed Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen outside her childhood home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
