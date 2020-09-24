Top Photos of the Day
Louisville Police fire a pepper ball gun into a crowd during a protest after a decision in the case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A woman waves goodbye as the casket of Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the top of the steps of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A burning trash can is seen as protesters clash with police in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets; the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elder-hood as the final rite of passage, after the event was initially...more
Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "youth strike for climate" as she sits on an ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on his paws after a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Neva Gotwals-Ferrei, 8, embraces her mother while holding a Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg doll at the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman reacts while sitting on the ground near Belarusian law enforcement officers dispersing a crowd during a protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus. Tut.By via REUTERS
A protective mask hangs on a cross at the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her apartment, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man carries a child through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Firefighters work at the site of the Bobcat Fire burning near Mount Wilson in the Angeles National Forest, near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soliel under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Members of the Deutsche Oper children and youth chorus rehearse at the stands of the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Maria Arevalo, left, and her husband Antonio Silva search for items to salvage in the remains of their burned home, in a largely Latino neighborhood, that was destroyed by a wildfire that came through the area in Phoenix, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim...more
A woman touches hands of a child through a fence at a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
White House pandemic adviser Scott Atlas (L) and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany (2nd L) speak as President Trump arrives for a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris arrives in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Buddhist monks wearing face masks offer prayer during the funeral procession of Ang Rita Sherpa, the first man to climb Mount Everest 10 times without the use of supplement oxygen, who was also known as the "snow leopard", in Kathmandu, Nepal....more
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, carried by Supreme Court police officers, arrives in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
A man works in a laboratory of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman carrying a basket walks through a rice field in south Kashmir's Tral town. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 women's collection during Milan Week. Dolce & Gabbana/via REUTERS
A child in a Supergirl costume pays respects as Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
A woman stands by a police vehicle before a 9pm curfew after a grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People push a bus through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits in a police vehicle during a visit to Northamptonshire Police Headquarters. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
Pope Francis kisses a faithful's hand during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Students wear protective face masks as they have their temperature checked before entering a class, after the government allowed the reopening of schools from grade six to eight, in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A woman crying as police detains demonstrators during a protest after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her apartment, in Louisville, Kentucky....more
Student protest leader Panupong Jadnok, also known as Mike Rayong, places a sticker declaring "This country belongs to the people" during a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and reforms in the monarchy in front of...more
A girl looks at herself in the mirror after she had her face painted with a mask of a cartoon character by Palestinian artist Raneen Alzerie, who attempts to raise awareness of wearing face masks, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
