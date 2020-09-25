Top Photos of the Day
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Firefighters work as smoke rises in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Palestinians run away from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Asira al-Qibliya in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Mourners pay their respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
A woman celebrates after she was released from jail a day after a grand jury decided not to bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her apartment, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Lawrence...more
A man wearing a face mask takes selfies in front of a floral installation featuring a medical worker in the fight against the coronavirus, set up ahead of Chinese National Day on October 1, on Changan Avenue in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A woman pays homage as she touches a Breonna Taylor mural, the day after a grand jury voted to indict one of three white police officers for Taylor's death, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Visitors wear face masks on a ride during the reopening of Disneyland to the public, after a second closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters march as they enter a tunnel a day after a grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment,...more
South African actors rehearse their "Jerusalema" dance steps as they prepare to shoot a special feature film based on the viral music hit, after an online dance challenge captivated millions around the world, at the Cape Town Film Studios in...more
People cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential elections as early voting begins in Ann Arbor, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "youth strike for climate" as she sits on an ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
Zookeepers vaccinate a bar-headed goose at a zoo after Kazakhstan reported several outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu in the country, in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A picture of Breonna Taylor is seen at a makeshift memorial for victims of racial injustice, following the announcement of a single indictment in Taylor's case, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President Trump reacts to people on the sidewalk booing him while he and First Lady Melania Trump pay their respects to late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in repose at the top of the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building...more
A protester looks out the window of the First Unitarian Church while seeking refuge in the church after the curfew started, a day after a grand jury considering the March killing of Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky,...more
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Farmers on tractors shout slogans as they arrive to block the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border during a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament, in Noida, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protesters march past a military police officer guarding an area a day after a grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, voted to indict one of three white police officers...more
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Members of the Deutsche Oper children and youth chorus rehearse at the stands of the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the European Super Cup in Budapest, Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People cheer for President Trump at a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Kenyan weightlifter Mercy Obiero watches as her daughter Chanel Okoth and granddaughter Keysha Atiky stretch after a training session at a gym within Umoja estate in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
A Black Lives Matter activist confronts members of a militia a day after a grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, voted to indict one of three white police officers for...more
A protective mask hangs on a cross at the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Firefighters work at the site of the Bobcat Fire burning near Mount Wilson in the Angeles National Forest, near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man works in a laboratory of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman carrying a basket walks through a rice field in south Kashmir's Tral town. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Pope Francis kisses a faithful's hand during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A woman touches hands of a child through a fence at a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
