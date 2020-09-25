Top Photos of the Day

A protester looks out the window of the First Unitarian Church while seeking refuge in the church after the curfew started, a day after a grand jury considering the March killing of Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky,...more

A protester looks out the window of the First Unitarian Church while seeking refuge in the church after the curfew started, a day after a grand jury considering the March killing of Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close