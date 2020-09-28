Top Photos of the Day

Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 14-year-old cancer patient, sits in an armchair whilst receiving a hydration intravenous drip after a chemotherapy session in her room at Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital, in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, June 15, 2020. Her father, Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi, documented her fight against Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare and extremely aggressive form of bone cancer, made even worse by the coronavirus pandemic that brought paranoia over the possibility of infecting her compromised immune system, anxiety over medical supply chains and, worst of all, separation at a time when togetherness was what his family needed most. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

