Top Photos of the Day

President Donald Trump arrives to hold an event to announce his nominee of Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September...more
People hold a moment of silence during the march for Breonna Taylor in New York City, New York, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members of Proud Boys gather for a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People wave through the window of a student accommodation building with a 'Covid Positive' sign displayed in it, in Manchester, Britain, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Protesters against police violence and racial inequality take part in a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference inside the James S. Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
People are seen seated in outlined sections, created to promote social distancing, while viewing a screening as part of Movie Nights with Tribeca Film Festival at the Backyard at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York City, September 26, 2020....more
Sylvain, alias Freaky Hoody, a primary school teacher and France's "most tattooed man", poses with his eyes full of black ink at Palaiseau, southern Paris, France, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 14-year-old cancer patient, sits in an armchair whilst receiving a hydration intravenous drip after a chemotherapy session in her room at Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital, in Tal-Qroqq,...more
The mother of two Palestinian fishermen Hassan and Mahmoud al-Zazoua reacts during their funeral after their bodies were returned from Egypt, in the central Gaza Strip September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A general view shows Ayalon highway after Israel imposed a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown amid a rise in infections in Tel Aviv, Israel September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A protester places a sign near where President Donald Trump departs the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden holds flowers as he departs a church service at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Firefighter Chris Morisoli (R) helps a resident at he walks down a slope during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Cattle herders dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes guide cows down from their summer mountain pasture during the annual end-of-summer cattle drive (Almabtrieb) near Bad Hindelang, Germany, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates with sparkling wine on the podium after winning the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom in Sochi, Russia, September 27, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A member of the LGBT community participates in the annual Diversity March, which this year has been downscaled amid the coronavirus pandemic, in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Ushers wearing face masks take a rest on the sidelines of the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in Beijing, China September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ducati Team's Andrea Dovizioso crashes with Esponsorama Racing's Johann Zarco during the MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A police officer passes bouquets of flowers at the custody centre where a British police officer has been shot dead in Croydon, south London, Britain, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
General view during the first round match between Britain's Johanna Konta in and Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates winning the final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP 500 Hamburg European Open in Hamburg, Germany, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
General view during the Men's Elite Road Race during the UCI Road World Championships at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
