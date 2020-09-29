Top Photos of the Day
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Mike Hisey dressed as President Trump in a prison jumpsuit reads the New York Times in front of the New York Times office in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
The Tampa Bay Lightning pose with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Dallas Stars in game six of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
The Villarrica volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
A woman walks on a crosswalk at an almost empty street on Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement and the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, as Israel imposes a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown amid a rise in infections, in Jerusalem....more
Police officers protect themselves with their shields during a protest to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cattle herders dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes guide cows down from their summer mountain pasture during the annual end-of-summer cattle drive near Bad Hindelang, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party react as they are detained by police during a protest against new farm laws, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Assistant Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Brett Giroir demonstrates a coronavirus rapid test developed by Avid Pharmaceuticals as President Trump hosts an event to tout the administration's coronavirus testing plan in the Rose Garden at...more
Crews prepare the hall for the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Member of a feminist collective throws a Molotov cocktail during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man sits in front of a temporarily closed bar near a night market amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A girl takes off the protective face mask as she looks on at a kindergarten in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeat the Dallas Stars in game six of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
A firefighter carries a hose during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
A boy wearing a protective face mask looks through the window of as he waits to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened partially amid the spread of the coronavirus, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem...more
A person shelters under an umbrella as they walk past the London Eye in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A lion statue that sits outside the New York Public Library building wears a mask in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
