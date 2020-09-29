Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 29, 2020 | 6:56am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 24
Mike Hisey dressed as President Trump in a prison jumpsuit reads the New York Times in front of the New York Times office in Manhattan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp;

Mike Hisey dressed as President Trump in a prison jumpsuit reads the New York Times in front of the New York Times office in Manhattan.  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Mike Hisey dressed as President Trump in a prison jumpsuit reads the New York Times in front of the New York Times office in Manhattan.  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri  
Close
2 / 24
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
3 / 24
The Tampa Bay Lightning pose with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Dallas Stars in game six of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp; &nbsp;

The Tampa Bay Lightning pose with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Dallas Stars in game six of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports    

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The Tampa Bay Lightning pose with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Dallas Stars in game six of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports    
Close
4 / 24
The Villarrica volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar &nbsp;

The Villarrica volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
The Villarrica volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar  
Close
5 / 24
A woman walks on a crosswalk at an almost empty street on Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement and the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, as Israel imposes a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown amid a rise in infections, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp;

A woman walks on a crosswalk at an almost empty street on Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement and the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, as Israel imposes a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown amid a rise in infections, in Jerusalem....more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A woman walks on a crosswalk at an almost empty street on Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement and the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, as Israel imposes a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown amid a rise in infections, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad  
Close
6 / 24
Police officers protect themselves with their shields during a protest to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Police officers protect themselves with their shields during a protest to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Police officers protect themselves with their shields during a protest to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
7 / 24
Cattle herders dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes guide cows down from their summer mountain pasture during the annual end-of-summer cattle drive near Bad Hindelang, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach &nbsp; &nbsp;

Cattle herders dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes guide cows down from their summer mountain pasture during the annual end-of-summer cattle drive near Bad Hindelang, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach    

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
Cattle herders dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes guide cows down from their summer mountain pasture during the annual end-of-summer cattle drive near Bad Hindelang, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach    
Close
8 / 24
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party react as they are detained by police during a protest against new farm laws, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp;

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party react as they are detained by police during a protest against new farm laws, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party react as they are detained by police during a protest against new farm laws, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri  
Close
9 / 24
Assistant Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Brett Giroir demonstrates a coronavirus rapid test developed by Avid Pharmaceuticals as President Trump hosts an event to tout the administration's coronavirus testing plan in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Assistant Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Brett Giroir demonstrates a coronavirus rapid test developed by Avid Pharmaceuticals as President Trump hosts an event to tout the administration's coronavirus testing plan in the Rose Garden at...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Assistant Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Brett Giroir demonstrates a coronavirus rapid test developed by Avid Pharmaceuticals as President Trump hosts an event to tout the administration's coronavirus testing plan in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 24
Crews prepare the hall for the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Crews prepare the hall for the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Crews prepare the hall for the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
Close
11 / 24
Member of a feminist collective throws a Molotov cocktail during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso &nbsp; &nbsp;

Member of a feminist collective throws a Molotov cocktail during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso    

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Member of a feminist collective throws a Molotov cocktail during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso    
Close
12 / 24
A man sits in front of a temporarily closed bar near a night market amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin &nbsp;

A man sits in front of a temporarily closed bar near a night market amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A man sits in front of a temporarily closed bar near a night market amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin  
Close
13 / 24
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
14 / 24
Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves &nbsp; &nbsp;

Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves    

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves    
Close
15 / 24
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam &nbsp; &nbsp;

Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam    

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam    
Close
16 / 24
A girl takes off the protective face mask as she looks on at a kindergarten in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS

A girl takes off the protective face mask as she looks on at a kindergarten in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A girl takes off the protective face mask as she looks on at a kindergarten in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS
Close
17 / 24
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeat the Dallas Stars in game six of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp; &nbsp;

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeat the Dallas Stars in game six of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports    

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeat the Dallas Stars in game six of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports    
Close
18 / 24
A firefighter carries a hose during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam &nbsp;

A firefighter carries a hose during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A firefighter carries a hose during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam  
Close
19 / 24
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov &nbsp;

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov  

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov  
Close
20 / 24
A boy wearing a protective face mask looks through the window of as he waits to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened partially amid the spread of the coronavirus, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem &nbsp; &nbsp;

A boy wearing a protective face mask looks through the window of as he waits to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened partially amid the spread of the coronavirus, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A boy wearing a protective face mask looks through the window of as he waits to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened partially amid the spread of the coronavirus, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem    
Close
21 / 24
A person shelters under an umbrella as they walk past the London Eye in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

A person shelters under an umbrella as they walk past the London Eye in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A person shelters under an umbrella as they walk past the London Eye in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
Close
22 / 24
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
23 / 24
A lion statue that sits outside the New York Public Library building wears a mask in Manhattan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp; &nbsp;

A lion statue that sits outside the New York Public Library building wears a mask in Manhattan.  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri    

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A lion statue that sits outside the New York Public Library building wears a mask in Manhattan.  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri    
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 28 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 25 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 25 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 25 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

The global death toll from COVID-19 has reached a staggering one million fatalities.

Wildfires rage in California's wine country

Wildfires rage in California's wine country

Wind-driven wildfires erupt in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country, midway through the traditional grape-harvesting period.

How COVID is changing the way we work

How COVID is changing the way we work

The future of the world's workplaces and societies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail amid the pandemic.

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Members of a feminist collective clash with police during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast