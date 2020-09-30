Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Trump and Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Joel Balcita comforts his daughter Sadie just before she attends her first day of grade 1 at P.S. 130 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The Villarrica volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, looks on as she meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence on Capitol Hill. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A person shelters under an umbrella as they walk past the London Eye in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Trump gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Joe Biden held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Women for Trump cheer for the president at a "Debate Watch Party" during the Presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, in the City of Industry, California. &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A reflection of two gas flaring furnaces and a woman walking on sand barriers is seen in the pool of oil-smeared water at a flow station in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Passengers stand at the balconies of the Mein Schiff 6 cruise ship moored at the dock of Piraeus after some of the crew members tested positive for the coronavirus, in Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Passersby wearing protective face masks walk in front of a souvenir shop in Tokyo, Japan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Trump reacts as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Joe Biden, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Trump speaks to moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace as he debates Joe Biden at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Pope Francis meets with members of the clergy after his weekly general audience at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
President Trump and Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A general view of staff in the stands &nbsp;at the French Open in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A man walks on the suspension bridge in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A child wears a mask on a school bus in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, New York. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks attend their class under the trees as they maintain social distancing outside their school in Gund on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
President Trump disembarks Air Force One upon arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, after returning from the first presidential debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
