Top Photos of the Day
The shadow of President Trump is cast on Air Force One as he arrives for a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman reads a book at Chobhar a picnic spot in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Joe Biden and his wife Jill take the stage in front of their campaign train during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in...more
Pope Francis meets with members of the clergy after his weekly general audience at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A reflection of two gas flaring furnaces and a woman walking on sand barriers is seen in the pool of oil-smeared water at a flow station in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A migrant from Bangladesh checks his mobile phone in the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia,...more
A combination picture shows people holding their mobile phones, showing images of their relatives who died due to the coronavirus as they pose for a photo in various cities in India. REUTERS/Staff
A crowd of supporters cheers for Joe Biden as he arrives by campaign train for a stop in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two ice sculptures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro sit across the Hudson River from the United Nations headquarters in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam raises a glass during a ceremony marking China’s National Day at Grand Hall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik
An attendee listens during a campaign event with White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump, for President Trump, at the Citrus Club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Al Drago
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Supporters of President Trump hold signs and wear face masks during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A boy works for 3$ per day during school vacation to assist his family, at a glass factory in Al Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Joe Biden speaks to union workers after touring an operating engineers training facility during a campaign stop in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party is detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A general view of the ancient Parthenon temple illuminated with new revamped, detailed lighting system, after a ceremony in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Security officers walk outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the National Day reception on the eve of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A migrant from Bangladesh stands inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia,...more
Helicopters fly the flags of China (R) and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region during a flag-raising ceremony marking China's National Day at Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Students wearing protective face masks attend their class under the trees as they maintain social distancing outside their school in Gund on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
