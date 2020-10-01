Edition:
United States
Thu Oct 1, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

The shadow of President Trump is cast on Air Force One as he arrives for a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The shadow of President Trump is cast on Air Force One as he arrives for a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
The shadow of President Trump is cast on Air Force One as he arrives for a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman reads a book at Chobhar a picnic spot in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman reads a book at Chobhar a picnic spot in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A woman reads a book at Chobhar a picnic spot in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Joe Biden and his wife Jill take the stage in front of their campaign train during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Joe Biden and his wife Jill take the stage in front of their campaign train during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Joe Biden and his wife Jill take the stage in front of their campaign train during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Pope Francis meets with members of the clergy after his weekly general audience at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp;

Pope Francis meets with members of the clergy after his weekly general audience at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Pope Francis meets with members of the clergy after his weekly general audience at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi  
A reflection of two gas flaring furnaces and a woman walking on sand barriers is seen in the pool of oil-smeared water at a flow station in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde &nbsp;

A reflection of two gas flaring furnaces and a woman walking on sand barriers is seen in the pool of oil-smeared water at a flow station in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A reflection of two gas flaring furnaces and a woman walking on sand barriers is seen in the pool of oil-smeared water at a flow station in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde  
A migrant from Bangladesh checks his mobile phone in the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia, attempting to cross into the European Union where they hope for a better life. REUTERS/Marko Djurica &nbsp; &nbsp;

A migrant from Bangladesh checks his mobile phone in the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia, attempting to cross into the European Union where they hope for a better life. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A migrant from Bangladesh checks his mobile phone in the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia, attempting to cross into the European Union where they hope for a better life. REUTERS/Marko Djurica    
A combination picture shows people holding their mobile phones, showing images of their relatives who died due to the coronavirus as they pose for a photo in various cities in India. REUTERS/Staff &nbsp;

A combination picture shows people holding their mobile phones, showing images of their relatives who died due to the coronavirus as they pose for a photo in various cities in India. REUTERS/Staff  

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A combination picture shows people holding their mobile phones, showing images of their relatives who died due to the coronavirus as they pose for a photo in various cities in India. REUTERS/Staff  
A crowd of supporters cheers for Joe Biden &nbsp;as he arrives by campaign train for a stop in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

A crowd of supporters cheers for Joe Biden as he arrives by campaign train for a stop in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar    

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A crowd of supporters cheers for Joe Biden as he arrives by campaign train for a stop in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
Two ice sculptures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro sit across the Hudson River from the United Nations headquarters in Queens, New York. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp; &nbsp;

Two ice sculptures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro sit across the Hudson River from the United Nations headquarters in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri    

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Two ice sculptures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro sit across the Hudson River from the United Nations headquarters in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri    
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam raises a glass during a ceremony marking China’s National Day at Grand Hall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik &nbsp; &nbsp;

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam raises a glass during a ceremony marking China's National Day at Grand Hall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik    

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam raises a glass during a ceremony marking China's National Day at Grand Hall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik    
An attendee listens during a campaign event with White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump, for President Trump, at the Citrus Club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Al Drago &nbsp;

An attendee listens during a campaign event with White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump, for President Trump, at the Citrus Club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Al Drago  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
An attendee listens during a campaign event with White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump, for President Trump, at the Citrus Club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Al Drago  
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Supporters of President Trump hold signs and wear face masks during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Supporters of President Trump hold signs and wear face masks during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis    

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Supporters of President Trump hold signs and wear face masks during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
A boy works for 3$ per day during school vacation to assist his family, at a glass factory in Al Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany &nbsp; &nbsp;

A boy works for 3$ per day during school vacation to assist his family, at a glass factory in Al Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany    

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A boy works for 3$ per day during school vacation to assist his family, at a glass factory in Al Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany    
Joe Biden speaks to union workers after touring an operating engineers training facility during a campaign stop in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

Joe Biden speaks to union workers after touring an operating engineers training facility during a campaign stop in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Joe Biden speaks to union workers after touring an operating engineers training facility during a campaign stop in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar  
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party is detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp;

A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party is detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party is detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis  
A general view of the ancient Parthenon temple illuminated with new revamped, detailed lighting system, after a ceremony in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas &nbsp; &nbsp;

A general view of the ancient Parthenon temple illuminated with new revamped, detailed lighting system, after a ceremony in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas    

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A general view of the ancient Parthenon temple illuminated with new revamped, detailed lighting system, after a ceremony in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas    
Security officers walk outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the National Day reception on the eve of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp;

Security officers walk outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the National Day reception on the eve of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Security officers walk outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the National Day reception on the eve of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter  
A migrant from Bangladesh stands inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia, attempting to cross into the European Union where they hope for a better life. REUTERS/Marko Djurica &nbsp;

A migrant from Bangladesh stands inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia, attempting to cross into the European Union where they hope for a better life. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A migrant from Bangladesh stands inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia, attempting to cross into the European Union where they hope for a better life. REUTERS/Marko Djurica  
Helicopters fly the flags of China (R) and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region during a flag-raising ceremony marking China's National Day at Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik &nbsp;

Helicopters fly the flags of China (R) and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region during a flag-raising ceremony marking China's National Day at Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Helicopters fly the flags of China (R) and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region during a flag-raising ceremony marking China's National Day at Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik  
Students wearing protective face masks attend their class under the trees as they maintain social distancing outside their school in Gund on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail &nbsp;

Students wearing protective face masks attend their class under the trees as they maintain social distancing outside their school in Gund on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail  

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks attend their class under the trees as they maintain social distancing outside their school in Gund on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail  
