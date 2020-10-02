Top Photos of the Day
A man is run over by a police horse as Israelis protest against legislation banning them from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, a measure the government said was aimed at curbing COVID-19 infections, in Tel Aviv,...more
Journalists report before dawn at the White House after President Trump announced that he and U.S. first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. hitchhike on a truck after bursting through a border checkpoint to enter Guatemala illegally, in Entre Rios, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire brigade members attempt to control a fire at the Parque Nacional Quebrada del Condorito, in Cordoba province, Argentina. REUTERS/Charly Soto
People walk in the tourist area surrounding Houhai Lake during Chinese National Day holidays in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Britain's Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex smile with schoolchildren during a visit to see Vauxhall City Farm's community engagement and education programs in action, as the farm marks the start of Black History Month in London. Chris...more
People walk across the medieval Charles Bridge as the sun rises in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches towards a residence in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A sign sits outside of a mail ballot drop-off site, which will be closed after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order limiting each Texas county to one mail ballot drop-off site, in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A migrant from Bangladesh checks his mobile phone in the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia,...more
Members of Russia's National Guard take an examination to gain the right to wear the maroon beret, the symbol of their professional status, at a training ground outside the village of Yemelyanovo in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey...more
Police officers detain an environmental activist protesting against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers stand in front of burning garbage containers as Catalan separatist protesters demonstrate on the third anniversary of the region's failed declaration of independence from Spain, at Barcelona city center, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea...more
A woman reads a book at Chobhar, a picnic spot in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men light candles as Iraqi demonstrators gather to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government protests, in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Anti-eviction protesters scuffle with police to prevent eviction of a family from their home at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A combination picture shows people holding their mobile phones, showing images of their relatives who died due to the coronavirus as they pose for a photo in various cities in India. REUTERS/Staff
A crowd of supporters cheers for Joe Biden as he arrives by campaign train for a stop in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two ice sculptures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro sit across the Hudson River from the United Nations headquarters in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A general view of the ancient Parthenon temple illuminated with new revamped, detailed lighting system, after a ceremony in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A healthcare worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a girl to be tested for the coronavirus, on the staircase of her family's home in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
