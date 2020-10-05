Top Photos of the Day
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Trump's health, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland....more
A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
President Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for coronavirus in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Cheriss May
An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Stringer
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS
A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river, after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a firing operation while battling the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, U.S. October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
South Sudan's military officer attends a parade before the signing of peace agreement between the Sudan's transitional government and Sudanese revolutionary movements to end decades-old conflict, in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Samir Bol
A resident uses a plastic bucket to clear out water from his flooded house, due to last night's heavy rain, in Hemel Hempstead, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
People enjoy Ipanema beach on the end of the day, which according to local media was the hottest day this year so far, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man removes broken glass in a window damaged after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters huddle for warmth as they stand vigil for U.S. President Donald Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man carries an injured child at a hospital after a truck bomb blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Police officers detain a person as Israelis protest against legislation banning them from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, a measure the government said was aimed at curbing the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel....more
People march to demand justice and raise awareness for Joyce Echaquan, an indigenous woman, who recently died while subjected to insults, at a Quebec hospital, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
President Trump works in a conference room while receiving treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House/via REUTERS...more
Empty chairs representing a fraction of the 200,000 U.S. lives lost to coronavirus are seen during the National COVID-19 Remembrance near the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman looks at the sculpture "alphabetti spaghetti" created by Alex Chinneck for the KCAW20 Public Art Trail, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Hades, a female Lucha Libre wrestler, takes part in the first drive-in wrestling event, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Runners run past a cardboard cut-out of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince William during the elite women's race of the London Marathon. Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley
A boy jumps into the sea at Karakoy district in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Lilah Inman wears her mask as she watches Alabama play Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News
Police officers are seen during a demonstration of the far-right party The Third Path (Der III. Weg) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang
The sun sets behind the Equestrian statue of Frederick the Great at the boulevard Unter den Linden, the Quadriga on the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Joachim Herrmann
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.
Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment
The medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has given President Trump supplemental oxygen, a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in critical cases.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis
Scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania testing positive for the coronavirus.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization
Guatemala invoked special measures for security forces after thousands of Central American migrants crossed the border without authorization as part of a caravan aiming to reach the United States.
Israelis protest as law curbing demonstrations during COVID lockdown takes effect
Hundreds of protesters marched in Tel Aviv angered by what they said were Israel's government attempts to use lockdown measures to stifle demonstrations.
Cruise ships dismantled for scrap after pandemic sinks industry
Business is booming at a sea dock in western Turkey, where hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap after COVID all but destroyed the industry.
Messages for Trump split between 'get well' and 'told you so'
Get well messages for President Trump pour in from foreign capitals after he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.