Top Photos of the Day

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Trump's health, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
President Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for coronavirus in Bethesda, Maryland. &nbsp;REUTERS/Cheriss May &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. &nbsp;REUTERS/Stringer &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. &nbsp;Gor Kroyan/REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river, after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a firing operation while battling the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, U.S. October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
South Sudan's military officer attends a parade before the signing of peace agreement between the Sudan's transitional government and Sudanese revolutionary movements to end decades-old conflict, in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Samir Bol &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A resident uses a plastic bucket to clear out water from his flooded house, due to last night's heavy rain, in Hemel Hempstead, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
People enjoy Ipanema beach on the end of the day, which according to local media was the hottest day this year so far, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A man removes broken glass in a window damaged after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana. REUTERS/Go Nakamura &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Supporters huddle for warmth as they stand vigil for U.S. President Donald Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A man carries an injured child at a hospital after a truck bomb blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Police officers detain a person as Israelis protest against legislation banning them from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, a measure the government said was aimed at curbing the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
People march to demand justice and raise awareness for Joyce Echaquan, an indigenous woman, who recently died while subjected to insults, at a Quebec hospital, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christinne Muschi &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
President Trump works in a conference room while receiving treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Empty chairs representing a fraction of the 200,000 U.S. lives lost to coronavirus are seen during the National COVID-19 Remembrance near the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A woman looks at the sculpture "alphabetti spaghetti" created by Alex Chinneck for the KCAW20 Public Art Trail, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Hades, a female Lucha Libre wrestler, takes part in the first drive-in wrestling event, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Runners run past a cardboard cut-out of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince William during the elite women's race of the London Marathon. Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A boy jumps into the sea at Karakoy district in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Lilah Inman wears her mask as she watches Alabama play Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Police officers are seen during a demonstration of the far-right party The Third Path (Der III. Weg) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
The sun sets behind the Equestrian statue of Frederick the Great at the boulevard Unter den Linden, the Quadriga on the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column in Berlin, Germany. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Joachim Herrmann &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
