Top Photos of the Day

President Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and...more
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a cat at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day, in Quezon City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan....more
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of U.S. President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A sign displayed in the window of a student accommodation building in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid...more
A Palestinian boy wearing a protective face mask looks through an opening in a sheet as he watches people harvest dates in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Delegates arrive for the celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at Pyongyang railway station, North Korea. KCNA/via REUTERS
A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims are sprayed with water to cool them as they make their way to the holy city of Kerbala, ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A woman looks at damaged cars as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit southern France, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, in Breil-sur-Roya, France. REUTERS/Eric...more
Kite surfers are pictured in front of the Burbo Bank offshore wind farm near New Brighton, Britain, October 6. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Palestinian teacher wears a protective face mask as she waits to hand out books to students at a school as part of preparations by the ministry of education to reopen schools amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the northern Gaza...more
A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river, after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A police officer cuts a chain open to free a demonstrator as Extinction Rebellion activists protest in front of the Ministry of Agriculture in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
A woman looks at the sculpture "alphabetti spaghetti" created by Alex Chinneck for the KCAW20 Public Art Trail, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Suspects charged with helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch an attack on the Westgate mall, Hussein Hassan, Liban Abdullah Omar, and Mohamed Ahmed sit in the dock during their appearance for their case at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya....more
President Trump poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after taking off his mask as he returns to the White House after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Police officers detain a person as Israelis protest against legislation banning them from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, a measure the government said was aimed at curbing the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel....more
Empty chairs representing a fraction of the 200,000 U.S. lives lost to coronavirus are seen during the National COVID-19 Remembrance near the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election stand in front of the government headquarters which has been taken over in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A street trader sells face masks from a stall in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
President Trump makes a fist as he walks out the front doors of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus as he heads to the Marine One helicopter to return to the White House in Washington from...more
