Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 6, 2020 | 8:48am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

President Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

President Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  
Close
1 / 24
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp; &nbsp;

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, France, October 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard    
Close
2 / 24
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a cat at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day, in Quezon City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a cat at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day, in Quezon City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a cat at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day, in Quezon City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  
Close
3 / 24
A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Stringer

A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan....more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 24
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of U.S. President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp; &nbsp;

A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of U.S. President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott    

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of U.S. President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott    
Close
5 / 24
A sign displayed in the window of a student accommodation building in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble &nbsp;

A sign displayed in the window of a student accommodation building in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble  

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A sign displayed in the window of a student accommodation building in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble  
Close
6 / 24
Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid  
Close
7 / 24
A Palestinian boy wearing a protective face mask looks through an opening in a sheet as he watches people harvest dates in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Palestinian boy wearing a protective face mask looks through an opening in a sheet as he watches people harvest dates in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem    

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A Palestinian boy wearing a protective face mask looks through an opening in a sheet as he watches people harvest dates in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem    
Close
8 / 24
Delegates arrive for the celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at Pyongyang railway station, North Korea. KCNA/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Delegates arrive for the celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at Pyongyang railway station, North Korea. KCNA/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Delegates arrive for the celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at Pyongyang railway station, North Korea. KCNA/via REUTERS  
Close
9 / 24
A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
10 / 24
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims are sprayed with water to cool them as they make their way to the holy city of Kerbala, ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims are sprayed with water to cool them as they make their way to the holy city of Kerbala, ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims are sprayed with water to cool them as they make their way to the holy city of Kerbala, ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 24
A woman looks at damaged cars as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit southern France, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, in Breil-sur-Roya, France. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman looks at damaged cars as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit southern France, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, in Breil-sur-Roya, France.  REUTERS/Eric...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A woman looks at damaged cars as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit southern France, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, in Breil-sur-Roya, France.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard    
Close
12 / 24
Kite surfers are pictured in front of the Burbo Bank offshore wind farm near New Brighton, Britain, October 6. REUTERS/Phil Noble &nbsp;

Kite surfers are pictured in front of the Burbo Bank offshore wind farm near New Brighton, Britain, October 6. REUTERS/Phil Noble  

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Kite surfers are pictured in front of the Burbo Bank offshore wind farm near New Brighton, Britain, October 6. REUTERS/Phil Noble  
Close
13 / 24
A Palestinian teacher wears a protective face mask as she waits to hand out books to students at a school as part of preparations by the ministry of education to reopen schools amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the northern Gaza Strip October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Palestinian teacher wears a protective face mask as she waits to hand out books to students at a school as part of preparations by the ministry of education to reopen schools amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the northern Gaza...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A Palestinian teacher wears a protective face mask as she waits to hand out books to students at a school as part of preparations by the ministry of education to reopen schools amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the northern Gaza Strip October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
14 / 24
A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river, after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp;

A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river, after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard  

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river, after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard  
Close
15 / 24
A police officer cuts a chain open to free a demonstrator as Extinction Rebellion activists protest in front of the Ministry of Agriculture in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi &nbsp;

A police officer cuts a chain open to free a demonstrator as Extinction Rebellion activists protest in front of the Ministry of Agriculture in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi  

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A police officer cuts a chain open to free a demonstrator as Extinction Rebellion activists protest in front of the Ministry of Agriculture in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi  
Close
16 / 24
A woman looks at the sculpture "alphabetti spaghetti" created by Alex Chinneck for the KCAW20 Public Art Trail, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson &nbsp;

A woman looks at the sculpture "alphabetti spaghetti" created by Alex Chinneck for the KCAW20 Public Art Trail, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson  

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A woman looks at the sculpture "alphabetti spaghetti" created by Alex Chinneck for the KCAW20 Public Art Trail, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson  
Close
17 / 24
Suspects charged with helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch an attack on the Westgate mall, Hussein Hassan, Liban Abdullah Omar, and Mohamed Ahmed sit in the dock during their appearance for their case at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp;

Suspects charged with helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch an attack on the Westgate mall, Hussein Hassan, Liban Abdullah Omar, and Mohamed Ahmed sit in the dock during their appearance for their case at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya....more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Suspects charged with helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch an attack on the Westgate mall, Hussein Hassan, Liban Abdullah Omar, and Mohamed Ahmed sit in the dock during their appearance for their case at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya  
Close
18 / 24
President Trump poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after taking off his mask as he returns to the White House after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp; &nbsp;

President Trump poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after taking off his mask as he returns to the White House after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott    

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Trump poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after taking off his mask as he returns to the White House after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott    
Close
19 / 24
Police officers detain a person as Israelis protest against legislation banning them from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, a measure the government said was aimed at curbing the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp; &nbsp;

Police officers detain a person as Israelis protest against legislation banning them from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, a measure the government said was aimed at curbing the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel....more

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Police officers detain a person as Israelis protest against legislation banning them from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, a measure the government said was aimed at curbing the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad    
Close
20 / 24
Empty chairs representing a fraction of the 200,000 U.S. lives lost to coronavirus are seen during the National COVID-19 Remembrance near the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Empty chairs representing a fraction of the 200,000 U.S. lives lost to coronavirus are seen during the National COVID-19 Remembrance near the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Empty chairs representing a fraction of the 200,000 U.S. lives lost to coronavirus are seen during the National COVID-19 Remembrance near the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
21 / 24
People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election stand in front of the government headquarters which has been taken over in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov &nbsp;

People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election stand in front of the government headquarters which has been taken over in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov  

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election stand in front of the government headquarters which has been taken over in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov  
Close
22 / 24
A street trader sells face masks from a stall in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble &nbsp;

A street trader sells face masks from a stall in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble  

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A street trader sells face masks from a stall in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble  
Close
23 / 24
President Trump makes a fist as he walks out the front doors of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus as he heads to the Marine One helicopter to return to the White House in Washington from the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

President Trump makes a fist as he walks out the front doors of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus as he heads to the Marine One helicopter to return to the White House in Washington from...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Trump makes a fist as he walks out the front doors of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus as he heads to the Marine One helicopter to return to the White House in Washington from the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Oct 05 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 02 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 02 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 01 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Wildfires have spread across more California's famed Napa and Sonoma wine counties.

Trump returns to White House

Trump returns to White House

President Trump was treated for coronavirus at a military hospital before returning to the White House, with the severity of his illness unclear barely four weeks before Americans go to the polls to decide whether to reelect him.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19

Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19

The Brazilian military provided medical care to the coronavirus-hit Guajajara tribe, Amazon's 'guardians of the forest', amid criticism that Brazil was not protecting vulnerable indigenous people from the pandemic.

Tens of thousands march in Minsk

Tens of thousands march in Minsk

Tens of thousands of people marched through the center of the Belarusian capital to demand that authorities free political prisoners, prompting police to turn water cannon on them.

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast