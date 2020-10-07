Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A demonstrator clashes with a barricade of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms outside the Regional Parliament building in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Arie Nugraha/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Stand-ins for the candidates sit between freshly installed protective plexiglass panels put in place as a coronavirus disease precaution between the candidates seats for the 2020 vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A woman walks past a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Children play with flames rising from oil refinery pipes in the background in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of U.S. President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
FILE PHOTO: French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier (L) and professor Jennifer Doudna of the U.S. pose for the media during a visit to a painting exhibition by children about the genome, at the San Francisco park in Oviedo, SPAIN, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A protester hits a police vehicle during clashes outside a court, where the trial of leaders and members of the Golden Dawn far-right party takes place in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Israelis protest against a new law that curbed demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as it bans protesters from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, tightening a second-wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. REUTERS/Stringer &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A couple enjoy sunny autumn weather in a park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A university student protests against the government's proposed labor reforms in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election stand in front of the government headquarters which has been taken over in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
People sit inside protection booths at the Sushi das Artes restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Silhouettes of UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi are pictured before their historic meeting at Villa Borsig in Berlin, Germany. &nbsp;REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A worker is seen through an opening in a school door as he carries a sack of flour distributed by UNRWA to be delivered to a Palestinian family in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A person holds a sign reading "The DPR's failed omnibus law product", as university students protest the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff Valery Gerasimov, via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Prototypes of a rolling chassis for electric vehicles developed by Israel's REE Automotive, is seen during a test drive in Beersheba, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Women wearing face masks walk on the street in Trastevere as local authorities in the Italian capital Rome order face coverings to be worn at all times out of doors in an effort to counter rising coronavirus infections, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Delegates arrive for the celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at Pyongyang railway station, North Korea. KCNA/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/John Sibley &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A Palestinian teacher wears a protective face mask as she waits to hand out books to students at a school as part of preparations by the ministry of education to reopen schools, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A Jewish man takes photos of a photographer while wearing a mask in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo greet prior to their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan. Charly Triballeau/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Danielle Collins of the U.S. celebrates winning her fourth round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the French Open. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Kite surfers are pictured in front of the Burbo Bank offshore wind farm near New Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
