Top Photos of the Day
A woman supporting Armenia reacts during a protest against the military conflict with Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during the 2020 vice presidential debate with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (reflected on plexiglass barrier on right), on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah....more
A view shows a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A woman works in a house with her cat while workers are forced to work from home and demand payback for extra home office costs, in Sassenheim, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participate in their 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier, director of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin holds a Swedish themed puppet after winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of a method for genome editing, in Berlin,...more
A couple enjoy sunny autumn weather in a park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A worker is seen through an opening in a school door as he carries a sack of flour distributed by UNRWA to be delivered to a Palestinian family in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman walks past a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife second lady Karen Pence are seen on stage at the end the 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the...more
President Donald Trump's supporter Lady MAGA USA walks waving a flag outside the site of the 2020 vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, at the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart...more
A Jewish man takes photos of a photographer while wearing a mask in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. REUTERS/Stringer
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris looks on during the 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party is detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A protester hits a police vehicle during clashes outside a court, where the trial of leaders and members of the Golden Dawn far-right party takes place in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Israelis protest against a new law that curbed demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as it bans protesters from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, tightening a second-wave of the coronavirus...more
People watch the debate between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego, California. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
People sit inside protection booths at the Sushi das Artes restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff Valery Gerasimov, via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin
Prototypes of a rolling chassis for electric vehicles developed by Israel's REE Automotive, is seen during a test drive in Beersheba, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Women wearing face masks walk on the street in Trastevere as local authorities in the Italian capital Rome order face coverings to be worn at all times out of doors in an effort to counter rising coronavirus infections, in Rome, Italy....more
A demonstrator holds an Indonesian flag as he gestures in front of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Vice Presidential Debate
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others.
Inside the White House's coronavirus outbreak
Scenes from the White House as a growing number of Trump administration staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for COVID-19.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
How COVID is changing the way we work
The future of the world's workplaces and societies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Celebrating Sukkot
The Jewish holiday of Sukkot, when worshippers build an outdoor hut called a sukkah, has been altered this year with pared-down prayers and social distancing.
Southern France digs out from devastating flash floods
Southern France was battered by heavy rain and swollen rivers that swept away houses, bridges and parts of roads.
Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners
The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire
Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.