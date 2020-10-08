Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 8, 2020 | 7:46am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A woman supporting Armenia reacts during a protest against the military conflict with Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp;

A woman supporting Armenia reacts during a protest against the military conflict with Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A woman supporting Armenia reacts during a protest against the military conflict with Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman  
Close
1 / 25
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during the 2020 vice presidential debate with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (reflected on plexiglass barrier on right), on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. &nbsp;Morry Gash/Pool

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during the 2020 vice presidential debate with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (reflected on plexiglass barrier on right), on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during the 2020 vice presidential debate with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (reflected on plexiglass barrier on right), on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.  Morry Gash/Pool
Close
2 / 25
A view shows a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

A view shows a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A view shows a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
3 / 25
Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
4 / 25
A woman works in a house with her cat while workers are forced to work from home and demand payback for extra home office costs, in Sassenheim, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A woman works in a house with her cat while workers are forced to work from home and demand payback for extra home office costs, in Sassenheim, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A woman works in a house with her cat while workers are forced to work from home and demand payback for extra home office costs, in Sassenheim, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
5 / 25
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participate in their 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participate in their 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Brian Snyder    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participate in their 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
Close
6 / 25
Scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier, director of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin holds a Swedish themed puppet after winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of a method for genome editing, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch &nbsp; &nbsp;

Scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier, director of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin holds a Swedish themed puppet after winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of a method for genome editing, in Berlin,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier, director of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin holds a Swedish themed puppet after winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of a method for genome editing, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch    
Close
7 / 25
A couple enjoy sunny autumn weather in a park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A couple enjoy sunny autumn weather in a park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A couple enjoy sunny autumn weather in a park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 25
A worker is seen through an opening in a school door as he carries a sack of flour distributed by UNRWA to be delivered to a Palestinian family in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp; &nbsp;

A worker is seen through an opening in a school door as he carries a sack of flour distributed by UNRWA to be delivered to a Palestinian family in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A worker is seen through an opening in a school door as he carries a sack of flour distributed by UNRWA to be delivered to a Palestinian family in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem    
Close
9 / 25
A woman walks past a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman walks past a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov    

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A woman walks past a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov    
Close
10 / 25
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife second lady Karen Pence are seen on stage at the end the 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife second lady Karen Pence are seen on stage at the end the 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife second lady Karen Pence are seen on stage at the end the 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
Close
11 / 25
President Donald Trump's supporter Lady MAGA USA walks waving a flag outside the site of the 2020 vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, at the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp;

President Donald Trump's supporter Lady MAGA USA walks waving a flag outside the site of the 2020 vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, at the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
President Donald Trump's supporter Lady MAGA USA walks waving a flag outside the site of the 2020 vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, at the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  
Close
12 / 25
A Jewish man takes photos of a photographer while wearing a mask in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Jewish man takes photos of a photographer while wearing a mask in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri    

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A Jewish man takes photos of a photographer while wearing a mask in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri    
Close
13 / 25
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. REUTERS/Stringer &nbsp;

A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. REUTERS/Stringer  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. REUTERS/Stringer  
Close
14 / 25
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris looks on during the 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris looks on during the 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris looks on during the 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
Close
15 / 25
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger &nbsp; &nbsp;

People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger    

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger    
Close
16 / 25
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party is detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave &nbsp; &nbsp;

A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party is detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party is detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave    
Close
17 / 25
A protester hits a police vehicle during clashes outside a court, where the trial of leaders and members of the Golden Dawn far-right party takes place in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas &nbsp;

A protester hits a police vehicle during clashes outside a court, where the trial of leaders and members of the Golden Dawn far-right party takes place in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A protester hits a police vehicle during clashes outside a court, where the trial of leaders and members of the Golden Dawn far-right party takes place in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas  
Close
18 / 25
Israelis protest against a new law that curbed demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as it bans protesters from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, tightening a second-wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp; &nbsp;

Israelis protest against a new law that curbed demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as it bans protesters from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, tightening a second-wave of the coronavirus...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Israelis protest against a new law that curbed demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as it bans protesters from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, tightening a second-wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad    
Close
19 / 25
People watch the debate between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego, California. REUTERS/ Mike Blake &nbsp;

People watch the debate between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego, California. REUTERS/ Mike Blake  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
People watch the debate between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego, California. REUTERS/ Mike Blake  
Close
20 / 25
People sit inside protection booths at the Sushi das Artes restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares &nbsp; &nbsp;

People sit inside protection booths at the Sushi das Artes restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares    

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
People sit inside protection booths at the Sushi das Artes restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares    
Close
21 / 25
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff Valery Gerasimov, via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff Valery Gerasimov, via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff Valery Gerasimov, via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin
Close
22 / 25
Prototypes of a rolling chassis for electric vehicles developed by Israel's REE Automotive, is seen during a test drive in Beersheba, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp;

Prototypes of a rolling chassis for electric vehicles developed by Israel's REE Automotive, is seen during a test drive in Beersheba, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Prototypes of a rolling chassis for electric vehicles developed by Israel's REE Automotive, is seen during a test drive in Beersheba, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen  
Close
23 / 25
Women wearing face masks walk on the street in Trastevere as local authorities in the Italian capital Rome order face coverings to be worn at all times out of doors in an effort to counter rising coronavirus infections, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Women wearing face masks walk on the street in Trastevere as local authorities in the Italian capital Rome order face coverings to be worn at all times out of doors in an effort to counter rising coronavirus infections, in Rome, Italy....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Women wearing face masks walk on the street in Trastevere as local authorities in the Italian capital Rome order face coverings to be worn at all times out of doors in an effort to counter rising coronavirus infections, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
24 / 25
A demonstrator holds an Indonesian flag as he gestures in front of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A demonstrator holds an Indonesian flag as he gestures in front of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A demonstrator holds an Indonesian flag as he gestures in front of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Oct 07 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Oct 06 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Oct 05 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 02 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Vice Presidential Debate

Vice Presidential Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others.

Inside the White House's coronavirus outbreak

Inside the White House's coronavirus outbreak

Scenes from the White House as a growing number of Trump administration staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

How COVID is changing the way we work

How COVID is changing the way we work

The future of the world's workplaces and societies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrating Sukkot

Celebrating Sukkot

The Jewish holiday of Sukkot, when worshippers build an outdoor hut called a sukkah, has been altered this year with pared-down prayers and social distancing.

Southern France digs out from devastating flash floods

Southern France digs out from devastating flash floods

Southern France was battered by heavy rain and swollen rivers that swept away houses, bridges and parts of roads.

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast