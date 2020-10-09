Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 9, 2020 | 9:14am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A mixed-use high-rise residential building is engulfed by a fire in Ulsan, South Korea. &nbsp; &nbsp;Yonhap via REUTERS &nbsp;

A mixed-use high-rise residential building is engulfed by a fire in Ulsan, South Korea.    Yonhap via REUTERS  

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A mixed-use high-rise residential building is engulfed by a fire in Ulsan, South Korea.    Yonhap via REUTERS  
Close
1 / 23
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  
Close
2 / 23
Inbar Regev, an eight-year-old Israeli girl, touches her pet python while swimming in her backyard pool in Ge'a, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Inbar Regev, an eight-year-old Israeli girl, touches her pet python while swimming in her backyard pool in Ge'a, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Inbar Regev, an eight-year-old Israeli girl, touches her pet python while swimming in her backyard pool in Ge'a, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 23
A man delivers flowers, after American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Literature, at her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. &nbsp;REUTERS/Katherine Taylor &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man delivers flowers, after American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Literature, at her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.  REUTERS/Katherine Taylor    

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A man delivers flowers, after American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Literature, at her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.  REUTERS/Katherine Taylor    
Close
4 / 23
Demonstrators set a police station on fire during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan &nbsp;

Demonstrators set a police station on fire during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan  

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Demonstrators set a police station on fire during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan  
Close
5 / 23
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Beit Dajan near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta &nbsp;

Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Beit Dajan near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta  

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Beit Dajan near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta  
Close
6 / 23
A flock of starlings fly in a murmuration over the White House residence on the third day since U.S. President Donald Trump appeared in person as he fights the coronavirus at the White House in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A flock of starlings fly in a murmuration over the White House residence on the third day since U.S. President Donald Trump appeared in person as he fights the coronavirus at the White House in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A flock of starlings fly in a murmuration over the White House residence on the third day since U.S. President Donald Trump appeared in person as he fights the coronavirus at the White House in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 23
Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
8 / 23
Signs and debris are seen outside a home left damaged by Hurricane Laura, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Signs and debris are seen outside a home left damaged by Hurricane Laura, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Signs and debris are seen outside a home left damaged by Hurricane Laura, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
9 / 23
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  
Close
10 / 23
A demonstrator throws a bench towards a burned police station during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in a controversial "jobs creation" bill in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A demonstrator throws a bench towards a burned police station during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in a controversial "jobs creation" bill in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A demonstrator throws a bench towards a burned police station during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in a controversial "jobs creation" bill in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
11 / 23
An Azerbaijani woman is seen in a secondary school gym, where she has been settled after fleeing Terter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

An Azerbaijani woman is seen in a secondary school gym, where she has been settled after fleeing Terter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
An Azerbaijani woman is seen in a secondary school gym, where she has been settled after fleeing Terter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 23
Couple Ronda Fontenot, 58, and Jesse Wamboldt, 54, sit on the driveway of their home damaged by Hurricane Laura as they await the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Couple Ronda Fontenot, 58, and Jesse Wamboldt, 54, sit on the driveway of their home damaged by Hurricane Laura as they await the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Couple Ronda Fontenot, 58, and Jesse Wamboldt, 54, sit on the driveway of their home damaged by Hurricane Laura as they await the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
13 / 23
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man amidst the spread of the coronavirus at a testing center in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp;

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man amidst the spread of the coronavirus at a testing center in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis  

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man amidst the spread of the coronavirus at a testing center in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis  
Close
14 / 23
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger &nbsp; &nbsp;

People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger    

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger    
Close
15 / 23
People arrive at Beijing Railway Station after an eight-day National Day holiday in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp;

People arrive at Beijing Railway Station after an eight-day National Day holiday in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter  

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
People arrive at Beijing Railway Station after an eight-day National Day holiday in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter  
Close
16 / 23
Audience members pray before a campaign event with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at TYR Tactical in Peoria, Arizona. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Audience members pray before a campaign event with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at TYR Tactical in Peoria, Arizona.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Audience members pray before a campaign event with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at TYR Tactical in Peoria, Arizona.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
Close
17 / 23
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana &nbsp;

Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana  

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana  
Close
18 / 23
A couple enjoy sunny autumn weather in a park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A couple enjoy sunny autumn weather in a park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A couple enjoy sunny autumn weather in a park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 23
A view shows a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

A view shows a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A view shows a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
20 / 23
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. REUTERS/Stringer &nbsp;

A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. REUTERS/Stringer  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. REUTERS/Stringer  
Close
21 / 23
A doctor waits inside a protective chamber to takes a swab from a patient to test for the coronavirus in Subang Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng &nbsp; &nbsp;

A doctor waits inside a protective chamber to takes a swab from a patient to test for the coronavirus in Subang Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng    

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A doctor waits inside a protective chamber to takes a swab from a patient to test for the coronavirus in Subang Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng    
Close
22 / 23
Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Rory Doyle &nbsp; &nbsp;

Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Rory Doyle    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Rory Doyle    
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 08 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Oct 07 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Oct 06 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Oct 05 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta, the latest in a record-breaking series of violent storms, grows into a Category 3 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Police and demonstrators clash during protests and labor strikes against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Midway, masks and social distancing at Mississippi State Fair

Midway, masks and social distancing at Mississippi State Fair

The Mississippi State Fair gets underway during the coronavirus outbreak with lower occupancy, sanitizer, masks and social distancing.

Alarm grows as Armenian-Azeri fighting threatens wider war

Alarm grows as Armenian-Azeri fighting threatens wider war

The renewed fighting has increased concern that Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia, could be sucked into the conflict.

Key moments from the Harris-Pence vice presidential debate

Key moments from the Harris-Pence vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court and climate change.

Jewish faithful celebrate Sukkot with masks, social distancing

Jewish faithful celebrate Sukkot with masks, social distancing

The Jewish holiday of Sukkot, when worshippers build an outdoor hut called a sukkah, has been altered this year with pared-down prayers and social distancing.

Inside the White House's coronavirus outbreak

Inside the White House's coronavirus outbreak

Scenes from the White House as a growing number of Trump administration staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast