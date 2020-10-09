Top Photos of the Day
A mixed-use high-rise residential building is engulfed by a fire in Ulsan, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Inbar Regev, an eight-year-old Israeli girl, touches her pet python while swimming in her backyard pool in Ge'a, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man delivers flowers, after American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Literature, at her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Demonstrators set a police station on fire during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Beit Dajan near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A flock of starlings fly in a murmuration over the White House residence on the third day since U.S. President Donald Trump appeared in person as he fights the coronavirus at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Signs and debris are seen outside a home left damaged by Hurricane Laura, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A demonstrator throws a bench towards a burned police station during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in a controversial "jobs creation" bill in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
An Azerbaijani woman is seen in a secondary school gym, where she has been settled after fleeing Terter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Couple Ronda Fontenot, 58, and Jesse Wamboldt, 54, sit on the driveway of their home damaged by Hurricane Laura as they await the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man amidst the spread of the coronavirus at a testing center in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
People arrive at Beijing Railway Station after an eight-day National Day holiday in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Audience members pray before a campaign event with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at TYR Tactical in Peoria, Arizona. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A couple enjoy sunny autumn weather in a park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A view shows a house damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. REUTERS/Stringer
A doctor waits inside a protective chamber to takes a swab from a patient to test for the coronavirus in Subang Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Delta, the latest in a record-breaking series of violent storms, grows into a Category 3 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law
Police and demonstrators clash during protests and labor strikes against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners
The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Midway, masks and social distancing at Mississippi State Fair
The Mississippi State Fair gets underway during the coronavirus outbreak with lower occupancy, sanitizer, masks and social distancing.
Alarm grows as Armenian-Azeri fighting threatens wider war
The renewed fighting has increased concern that Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia, could be sucked into the conflict.
Key moments from the Harris-Pence vice presidential debate
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court and climate change.
Jewish faithful celebrate Sukkot with masks, social distancing
The Jewish holiday of Sukkot, when worshippers build an outdoor hut called a sukkah, has been altered this year with pared-down prayers and social distancing.
Inside the White House's coronavirus outbreak
Scenes from the White House as a growing number of Trump administration staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for COVID-19.