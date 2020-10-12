Top Photos of the Day
A military helicopter rescues sailors of a submerged ship at Cua Viet Port in Quang Tri province, Vietnam. Ho Cau/VNA via REUTERS
Brian Schexnayder rescues his goat from a damaged silo on his farm after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their win over the Miami Heat after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Wildfires burn a forest in Chbaniyeh village, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque ...more
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A schoolgirl stands next to the Kenya-Uganda railway line during the partial reopening of schools, after the government scrapped plans to cancel the academic year due to the coronavirus, in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People wave North Korean flags beneath a fireworks display during commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A statue from the "Torlonia Marbles" is seen during an exhibition that brings together some 96 ancient sculptures comprising of bronze, marble and alabaster statues in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Texas A&M Aggies fans cheer during a scoring drive in the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate their team winning the 2020 NBA Championship against the Miami Heat in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A man and a supporter of President Trump exchange words during a march around the perimeter of the White House after the President's campaign rally on the South Lawn in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv,...more
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to residents at The Villages, a retirement community located north of Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A member of New York City Test and Trace Corp. hands out masks to Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during the outbreak of coronavirus in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants march in front of the media during an anti-Israel rally in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
