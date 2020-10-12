Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A military helicopter rescues sailors of a submerged ship at Cua Viet Port in Quang Tri province, Vietnam. Ho Cau/VNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Brian Schexnayder rescues his goat from a damaged silo on his farm after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their win over the Miami Heat after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Wildfires burn a forest in Chbaniyeh village, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
A schoolgirl stands next to the Kenya-Uganda railway line during the partial reopening of schools, after the government scrapped plans to cancel the academic year due to the coronavirus, in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
People wave North Korean flags beneath a fireworks display during commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Charles Platiau &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
A statue from the "Torlonia Marbles" is seen during an exhibition that brings together some 96 ancient sculptures comprising of bronze, marble and alabaster statues in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Texas A&M Aggies fans cheer during a scoring drive in the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate their team winning the 2020 NBA Championship against the Miami Heat in Los Angeles. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A man and a supporter of President Trump exchange words during a march around the perimeter of the White House after the President's campaign rally on the South Lawn in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to residents at The Villages, a retirement community located north of Orlando, Florida. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gregg Newton &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A member of New York City Test and Trace Corp. hands out masks to Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during the outbreak of coronavirus in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants march in front of the media during an anti-Israel rally in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
