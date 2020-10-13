Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea.    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus, at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A person dressed up as Spider-Man sits next to cab as taxi drivers hold a protest against ride-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify and Didi at Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido    
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Biden supporters gather outside of a campaign event held by Biden in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 12.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger  
Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Judge Amy Coney Barrett's husband Jesse Barrett sits with some of their seven children as they attend his wife's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool    
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A doctor, wearing a protective mask and a protective suit, works in a pulmonology unit at the hospital in Vannes, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A demonstrator clashes with the riot police during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Manuel Margot catches a hit off of Houston Astros center fielder George Springer during the second inning in game two of the 2020 ALCS at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit in San Diego. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports    
Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas    
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump walks without a mask and carries an umbrella while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Florida, his first campaign trip since being treated for coronavirus, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A member of New York City Test and Trace Corp. hands out masks to Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during the outbreak of coronavirus in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A statue from the "Torlonia Marbles" is seen during an exhibition that brings together some 96 ancient sculptures comprising of bronze, marble and alabaster statues in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi    
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A demonstrator stands atop a vehicle and shouts slogans as others carry banners while blocking a road leading to the airport, during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Seun Sanni  
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo appears at the unveiling for the Mother Cabrini statue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A bar owner wears a face mask as she waits for costumers at her empty shop in Khaosan road, in Bangkok, Thailand,. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
People ride a carousel in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Pro-democracy activists light up the iconic Lion Rock to urge the release of twelve Hong Kong activists detained on the Chinese mainland, who were arrested at sea after attempting to flee to Taiwan, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Visitors pose near the sculpture "Land Genie" by artist Pham Thai Binh, which is shaped as a coronavirus, during an art exhibition at Vincom Center for Contemporary Art in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Fire burns in Copaibo Forest, Chiquitana, Bolivia. Edwin Pynegar via REUTERS
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Argentina's national government at the obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Pilgrims take part in a candlelight vigil during the coronavirus outbreak, at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal.  REUTERS/Catarina Demony
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in to testify before her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool  
Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
A military helicopter rescues sailors of a submerged ship at Cua Viet Port in Quang Tri province, Vietnam. Ho Cau/VNA via REUTERS
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A child sits among led candles placed by activists in memory of Israel's coronavirus victims, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    
Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is escorted to his protected vehicle before boarding his campaign plane, at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
