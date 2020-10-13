Top Photos of the Day

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's husband Jesse Barrett sits with some of their seven children as they attend his wife's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...more

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's husband Jesse Barrett sits with some of their seven children as they attend his wife's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Close