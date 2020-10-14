Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A message reminding about social distancing appears on the screen before a drive-in premiere for the film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump throws face masks to the crowd as he arrives to hold a campaign rally at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Police officers protect themselves with their shields during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett removes her face mask when she returns from break during the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
ER technician Marjorie Lynar, center, waits in line to cast her election ballot at a Cobb County polling station after working a 12-hour shift in Marietta, Georgia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Kathleen Rubins of NASA, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Andrey Shelepin/GCTC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses with the all-new iPhone 12 Pro at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. &nbsp;Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Riot police officers fire tear gas following a protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Female activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Auxiliary police officers wearing 'Smart Helmet', a portable thermoscanner that can measure the temperature of passengers at a distance, patrol inside a commuter train in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Police officers detain a pro-democracy activist during a protest against government and monarchy near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kay Johnson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalist supporters who gathered outside the Grand Palace to mark the 4th year anniversary of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a damage recovery site affected by heavy rains and winds caused by recent typhoons, in Geomdeok district, South Hamgyong province. &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A paraglider prepares to start as skiers sit in a chair lift during sunny autumn weather at the Mount Titlis skiing area near the Alpine resort of Engelberg, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside the Inox Leisure movie theatre ahead of its reopening in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A royalist dressed-up as Batman holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One to hold a campaign rally at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Supporters watch from their vehicles as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies during her U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing as &nbsp;White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Voters cast their election ballots at a Fulton County polling station in Atlanta, Georgia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
