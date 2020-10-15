Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

The Milky Way is seen over the turanga tree in the upper reaches of the Ili River, in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

The Milky Way is seen over the turanga tree in the upper reaches of the Ili River, in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
The Milky Way is seen over the turanga tree in the upper reaches of the Ili River, in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev  
President Trump makes a fist during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump makes a fist during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
President Trump makes a fist during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
2 / 20
The remains of a rocket shell are seen after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni. REUTERS/Stringer

The remains of a rocket shell are seen after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
The remains of a rocket shell are seen after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-government demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Anti-government demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha  
Dog walker Nobuaki Moribe takes a walk with dogs in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Dog walker Nobuaki Moribe takes a walk with dogs in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Dog walker Nobuaki Moribe takes a walk with dogs in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman wearing a face mask attends the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis at Aula Paolo VI, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A woman wearing a face mask attends the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis at Aula Paolo VI, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask attends the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis at Aula Paolo VI, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
UCI ProTeam Androni Giocattoli Sidermec rider Mattia Bais wearing a protective face mask before the start of the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia. REUTERS/Stringer

UCI ProTeam Androni Giocattoli Sidermec rider Mattia Bais wearing a protective face mask before the start of the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
UCI ProTeam Androni Giocattoli Sidermec rider Mattia Bais wearing a protective face mask before the start of the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on as the U.S. flag waves before the start of a Trump campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on as the U.S. flag waves before the start of a Trump campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on as the U.S. flag waves before the start of a Trump campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Police officers walk with riot shields during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police officers walk with riot shields during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Police officers walk with riot shields during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman in traditional clothes poses during a photoshoot as a boy watches in an alley in the old city of Lhasa, during a government organised tour of the Tibet Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman in traditional clothes poses during a photoshoot as a boy watches in an alley in the old city of Lhasa, during a government organised tour of the Tibet Autonomous Region, China.   REUTERS/Thomas Peter    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A woman in traditional clothes poses during a photoshoot as a boy watches in an alley in the old city of Lhasa, during a government organised tour of the Tibet Autonomous Region, China.   REUTERS/Thomas Peter    
CGT Union General secretary Philippe Martinez, wearing a protective face mask, attends a demonstration with French health workers in Nice as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the government to increase staff as hospitals fill once again with COVID-19 patients, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CGT Union General secretary Philippe Martinez, wearing a protective face mask, attends a demonstration with French health workers in Nice as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the government to increase staff as hospitals fill once again...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
CGT Union General secretary Philippe Martinez, wearing a protective face mask, attends a demonstration with French health workers in Nice as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the government to increase staff as hospitals fill once again with COVID-19 patients, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard    
An animatronic dolphin built by Edge Innovations is seen in a tank at the company's warehouse in Fremont, California. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

An animatronic dolphin built by Edge Innovations is seen in a tank at the company's warehouse in Fremont, California. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
An animatronic dolphin built by Edge Innovations is seen in a tank at the company's warehouse in Fremont, California. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino
Police officers stand in position during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police officers stand in position during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Police officers stand in position during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha  
A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside the Inox Leisure movie theatre ahead of its reopening in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside the Inox Leisure movie theatre ahead of its reopening in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside the Inox Leisure movie theatre ahead of its reopening in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Kathleen Rubins of NASA, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Andrey Shelepin/GCTC

The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Kathleen Rubins of NASA, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Kathleen Rubins of NASA, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Andrey Shelepin/GCTC
A message reminding about social distancing appears on the screen before a drive-in premiere for the film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A message reminding about social distancing appears on the screen before a drive-in premiere for the film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A message reminding about social distancing appears on the screen before a drive-in premiere for the film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni  
Female activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Female activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Female activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  
A paraglider prepares to start as skiers sit in a chair lift during sunny autumn weather at the Mount Titlis skiing area near the Alpine resort of Engelberg, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A paraglider prepares to start as skiers sit in a chair lift during sunny autumn weather at the Mount Titlis skiing area near the Alpine resort of Engelberg, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A paraglider prepares to start as skiers sit in a chair lift during sunny autumn weather at the Mount Titlis skiing area near the Alpine resort of Engelberg, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Auxiliary police officers wearing 'Smart Helmet', a portable thermoscanner that can measure the temperature of passengers at a distance, patrol inside a commuter train in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Auxiliary police officers wearing 'Smart Helmet', a portable thermoscanner that can measure the temperature of passengers at a distance, patrol inside a commuter train in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Auxiliary police officers wearing 'Smart Helmet', a portable thermoscanner that can measure the temperature of passengers at a distance, patrol inside a commuter train in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A royalist dressed-up as Batman holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A royalist dressed-up as Batman holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A royalist dressed-up as Batman holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Oct 14 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 13 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 12 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 10 2020

