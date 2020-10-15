Top Photos of the Day
The Milky Way is seen over the turanga tree in the upper reaches of the Ili River, in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
President Trump makes a fist during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The remains of a rocket shell are seen after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-government demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Dog walker Nobuaki Moribe takes a walk with dogs in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman wearing a face mask attends the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis at Aula Paolo VI, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
UCI ProTeam Androni Giocattoli Sidermec rider Mattia Bais wearing a protective face mask before the start of the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on as the U.S. flag waves before the start of a Trump campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers walk with riot shields during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman in traditional clothes poses during a photoshoot as a boy watches in an alley in the old city of Lhasa, during a government organised tour of the Tibet Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
CGT Union General secretary Philippe Martinez, wearing a protective face mask, attends a demonstration with French health workers in Nice as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the government to increase staff as hospitals fill once again...more
An animatronic dolphin built by Edge Innovations is seen in a tank at the company's warehouse in Fremont, California. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino
Police officers stand in position during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside the Inox Leisure movie theatre ahead of its reopening in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Kathleen Rubins of NASA, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur...more
A message reminding about social distancing appears on the screen before a drive-in premiere for the film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Female activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A paraglider prepares to start as skiers sit in a chair lift during sunny autumn weather at the Mount Titlis skiing area near the Alpine resort of Engelberg, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Auxiliary police officers wearing 'Smart Helmet', a portable thermoscanner that can measure the temperature of passengers at a distance, patrol inside a commuter train in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A royalist dressed-up as Batman holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
