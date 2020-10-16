Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A man shows the three-finger salute during a gathering of pro-democracy protesters who demand the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden looks own from his seat while wearing a protective face mask, ahead of an ABC Town Hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters gather demanding the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Commuters travel on a Jubilee line tube train during the morning rush hour in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
President Donald Trump touches his nose part during a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum with a group of Florida voters in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Voters wait in line to enter a polling place and cast their ballots on the first day of the state's in-person early voting for the general elections in Durham, North Carolina. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Drake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Demonstrators dressed up as characters from Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the Senate Judiciary Committee held a fourth day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Locals inspect the house hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Baharli, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Andreyah Garland, a 44-year-old single mother of three daughters and member of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club, poses for a photograph holding her Mossberg 590M 12 gauge shotgun during a gun training session in Newburgh, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Cars of veterans stand in line, as they wait to receive aid at a Veterans Affairs food pantry in Dayton, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Freed Houthi prisoners arrive after their release in a prisoner swap, in Sanaa airport, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
White House counselor to the president Hope Hicks walks from Marine One prior to boarding Air Force One as she departs Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump for campaign travel to North Carolina and Florida at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler and Republican U.S. House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene arrive at a news conference in Dallas, Georgia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A banner calling for justice is seen next to a portrait of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on the third anniversary of her assassination, at the bomb site in Bidnija, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A French Bulldog named Nord Boss stands with his skateboard at a skatepark in the Sokolniki Park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the Energetics Analysis Centre at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Science Park, near Salisbury, Britain. &nbsp;Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Passengers wearing protective face masks travel on a bus, as Italy adopts new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in the coronavirus infections, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Poll workers wearing masks, gowns and gloves to protect themselves from the coronavirus, sanitize voting booths before each use on the first day of the state's in-person early voting for the national elections in Durham, North Carolina. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Drake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
President Donald Trump takes part in a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum with a group of Florida voters in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Medical professionals release balloons as last patients leave the temporary field hospital at the Mane Garrincha Stadium, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
The remains of a rocket shell are seen after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Dog walker Nobuaki Moribe takes a walk with dogs in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask attends the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis at Aula Paolo VI, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
UCI ProTeam Androni Giocattoli Sidermec rider Mattia Bais wearing a protective face mask before the start of the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Residents are evacuated from a flooded neighborhood after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, the capital of the southern state of Telangana, India. REUTERS/Vinod Babu

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A woman in traditional clothes poses during a photoshoot as a boy watches in an alley in the old city of Lhasa, during a government organised tour of the Tibet Autonomous Region, China. &nbsp; REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a TV screen in a closed bar in Paris, as he speaks during an interview on national television, to announce further measures to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks maintain social distance and stand in a line at a government-run school after authorities ordered schools to reopen voluntarily for classes 9 to 12, in Gurugram India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A woman walks in St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are raised for the second time, successfully protecting the lagoon city from flooding, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Empty chairs are seen during a movie time at City Gold cinema after its reopening in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Auxiliary police officers wearing 'Smart Helmet', a portable thermoscanner that can measure the temperature of passengers at a distance, patrol inside a commuter train in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
