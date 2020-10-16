Top Photos of the Day
A man shows the three-finger salute during a gathering of pro-democracy protesters who demand the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden looks own from his seat while wearing a protective face mask, ahead of an ABC Town Hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Pro-democracy protesters gather demanding the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Commuters travel on a Jubilee line tube train during the morning rush hour in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
President Donald Trump touches his nose part during a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum with a group of Florida voters in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Voters wait in line to enter a polling place and cast their ballots on the first day of the state's in-person early voting for the general elections in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Demonstrators dressed up as characters from Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the Senate Judiciary Committee held a fourth day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett in...more
Locals inspect the house hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Baharli, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Andreyah Garland, a 44-year-old single mother of three daughters and member of the Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club, poses for a photograph holding her Mossberg 590M 12 gauge shotgun during a gun training session in Newburgh, New York. REUTERS/Mike...more
Cars of veterans stand in line, as they wait to receive aid at a Veterans Affairs food pantry in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean
Freed Houthi prisoners arrive after their release in a prisoner swap, in Sanaa airport, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
White House counselor to the president Hope Hicks walks from Marine One prior to boarding Air Force One as she departs Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump for campaign travel to North Carolina and Florida at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland....more
U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler and Republican U.S. House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene arrive at a news conference in Dallas, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A banner calling for justice is seen next to a portrait of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on the third anniversary of her assassination, at the bomb site in Bidnija, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A French Bulldog named Nord Boss stands with his skateboard at a skatepark in the Sokolniki Park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the Energetics Analysis Centre at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Science Park, near Salisbury, Britain. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS
Passengers wearing protective face masks travel on a bus, as Italy adopts new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in the coronavirus infections, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Poll workers wearing masks, gowns and gloves to protect themselves from the coronavirus, sanitize voting booths before each use on the first day of the state's in-person early voting for the national elections in Durham, North Carolina. ...more
President Donald Trump takes part in a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum with a group of Florida voters in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Medical professionals release balloons as last patients leave the temporary field hospital at the Mane Garrincha Stadium, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
The remains of a rocket shell are seen after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni. REUTERS/Stringer
Dog walker Nobuaki Moribe takes a walk with dogs in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman wearing a face mask attends the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis at Aula Paolo VI, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
UCI ProTeam Androni Giocattoli Sidermec rider Mattia Bais wearing a protective face mask before the start of the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents are evacuated from a flooded neighborhood after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, the capital of the southern state of Telangana, India. REUTERS/Vinod Babu
A woman in traditional clothes poses during a photoshoot as a boy watches in an alley in the old city of Lhasa, during a government organised tour of the Tibet Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a TV screen in a closed bar in Paris, as he speaks during an interview on national television, to announce further measures to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across France....more
Students wearing protective face masks maintain social distance and stand in a line at a government-run school after authorities ordered schools to reopen voluntarily for classes 9 to 12, in Gurugram India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A woman walks in St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are raised for the second time, successfully protecting the lagoon city from flooding, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Empty chairs are seen during a movie time at City Gold cinema after its reopening in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Auxiliary police officers wearing 'Smart Helmet', a portable thermoscanner that can measure the temperature of passengers at a distance, patrol inside a commuter train in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Thai police use water cannons on defiant protesters
Thai police used water cannons and pushed forward with riot shields and batons on Friday to try to disperse thousands of protesters who defied a ban on protests for a second day.
South African white farmers, rival Black protesters face off over farm murder case
White South African farmers and rival Black protesters hurled abuse and threats at each other ahead of a court hearing in a murder case that has exposed still simmering racial tensions 26 years after the end of apartheid.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Biden and Trump hold dueling town halls
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump held dueling televised town halls after their second planned debate was canceled.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
Nearly 18 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
The Democratic challenger, holding a double-digit advantage in some national polls, continues his campaign with less than three weeks to go until Election Day.
Virus cases surge across shaken Europe
European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.
Back to school with COVID rules
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing.
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.