Top Photos of the Day

President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A photographer falls after being pushed down by riot police, who detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Dana Clark, and her son 18 month old Mason, wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters shine their mobile phone lights during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 18. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
The Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado's history, burns outside Estes Park, Colorado, October 16. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Students attend a class at the beginning of the school year amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Sanaa, Yemen October 18. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Mist hangs over Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain October 17. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Demonstrators remove a counter-demonstrator during a rally in support of President Donald Trump sponsored by Super Happy Fun America, in Boston, Massachusetts, October 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Bolivian women walk after voting at a polling station during the presidential election in La Paz, Bolivia, October 18. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Andrea Towson takes part in a Women's March as part of a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump's decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17. REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Medical staff move a patient from an ambulance at a hospital entrance, as Israel began easing the second nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in Jerusalem October 18. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School poses for a picture before boarding a plane as she takes part in a parachute jumping exercise at an airfield in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside Stavropol, Russia October 18. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A dog wearing traditional festival costume and pair of glasses is seen during Sanja Matsuri, one of the Tokyo's biggest traditional festivals, taking place after months of delay caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan October 18. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A pro-democracy activist covered in blue paint lies on the ground during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 17. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A new Banksy artwork is seen in Rothesay Avenue, Nottingham, Britain October 17. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
An Egyptian man swims in a lake in front of Taghaghien Island Resort in Egypt's Western Desert, during the activation of domestic tourism after the government cancelled the celebration of the Siyaha peace festival, or the 'Peace festival', amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Siwa Oasis, west of the Egyptian capital, Egypt October 16. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Anti-government demonstrators take pictures of a metal sculpture spelling out the word "revolution" topped by flames during a protest as Lebanese mark one year since the start of nation-wide protests, near Beirut's port, Lebanon October 17. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A person holding a picture of Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine, lays flowers during a tribute at the Place de la Republique, in Lille, France, October 18. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Tennessee dance team members cheer during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 17. Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY NETWORK

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A health worker collects a swab sample from a young girl during free mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, October 17. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Violet sits under a solar lamp while she works on her drawing in the community "El sueno de todos" (Everybody's dream) an unauthorized settlement without potable water, drainage system and electricity, where people have moved in with their families after losing their jobs and income, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Puente Alto area, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile October 14. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Voters wait to cast their ballots in a line wrapping around Fenway Park on the first day of early voting in Boston, Massachusetts, October 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is seen taking off his hat, shortly after boarding his campaign plane at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Men enter the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Shushi (Shusha) October 18. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
