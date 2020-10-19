Top Photos of the Day

Violet sits under a solar lamp while she works on her drawing in the community "El sueno de todos" (Everybody's dream) an unauthorized settlement without potable water, drainage system and electricity, where people have moved in with their families...more

Violet sits under a solar lamp while she works on her drawing in the community "El sueno de todos" (Everybody's dream) an unauthorized settlement without potable water, drainage system and electricity, where people have moved in with their families after losing their jobs and income, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Puente Alto area, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile October 14. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

