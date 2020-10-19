Top Photos of the Day
President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A photographer falls after being pushed down by riot police, who detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18....more
Dana Clark, and her son 18 month old Mason, wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Pro-democracy protesters shine their mobile phone lights during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 18. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado's history, burns outside Estes Park, Colorado, October 16. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Students attend a class at the beginning of the school year amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Sanaa, Yemen October 18. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Mist hangs over Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain October 17. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Demonstrators remove a counter-demonstrator during a rally in support of President Donald Trump sponsored by Super Happy Fun America, in Boston, Massachusetts, October 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bolivian women walk after voting at a polling station during the presidential election in La Paz, Bolivia, October 18. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Andrea Towson takes part in a Women's March as part of a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump's decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election, in Philadelphia,...more
Medical staff move a patient from an ambulance at a hospital entrance, as Israel began easing the second nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in Jerusalem October 18. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School poses for a picture before boarding a plane as she takes part in a parachute jumping exercise at an airfield in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside Stavropol, Russia October 18. REUTERS/Eduard...more
A dog wearing traditional festival costume and pair of glasses is seen during Sanja Matsuri, one of the Tokyo's biggest traditional festivals, taking place after months of delay caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Asakusa...more
A pro-democracy activist covered in blue paint lies on the ground during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 17. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A new Banksy artwork is seen in Rothesay Avenue, Nottingham, Britain October 17. REUTERS/Carl Recine
An Egyptian man swims in a lake in front of Taghaghien Island Resort in Egypt's Western Desert, during the activation of domestic tourism after the government cancelled the celebration of the Siyaha peace festival, or the 'Peace festival', amid...more
Anti-government demonstrators take pictures of a metal sculpture spelling out the word "revolution" topped by flames during a protest as Lebanese mark one year since the start of nation-wide protests, near Beirut's port, Lebanon October 17....more
A person holding a picture of Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine, lays flowers during a tribute at the Place de la Republique, in Lille, France, October 18. REUTERS/Pascal...more
Tennessee dance team members cheer during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 17. Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY NETWORK
A health worker collects a swab sample from a young girl during free mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, October 17. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Violet sits under a solar lamp while she works on her drawing in the community "El sueno de todos" (Everybody's dream) an unauthorized settlement without potable water, drainage system and electricity, where people have moved in with their families...more
Voters wait to cast their ballots in a line wrapping around Fenway Park on the first day of early voting in Boston, Massachusetts, October 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is seen taking off his hat, shortly after boarding his campaign plane at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Men enter the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Shushi (Shusha) October 18. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Women march to protest Trump's Supreme Court pick
Thousands march to commemorate the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Donald Trump's rush to push through Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement.
Plastic pollution for sale at New York pop-up store
Products made entirely of plastic bags line the shelves at this pop-up store to raise awareness of the material's environmental issues.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
Nearly 18 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thai police use water cannons on defiant protesters
Thai police used water cannons and pushed forward with riot shields and batons on Friday to try to disperse thousands of protesters who defied a ban on protests for a second day.
Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti
Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.
South African white farmers, rival Black protesters face off over farm murder case
White South African farmers and rival Black protesters hurled abuse and threats at each other ahead of a court hearing in a murder case that has exposed still simmering racial tensions 26 years after the end of apartheid.
Biden and Trump hold dueling town halls
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump held dueling televised town halls after their second planned debate was canceled.
Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
The Democratic challenger, holding a double-digit advantage in some national polls, continues his campaign with less than three weeks to go until Election Day.