Tue Oct 20, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

A protester gestures while a church is set on fire during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Supporters of President Trump show four fingers as they attend a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Colombian indigenous people travel on a bus to participate in a protest to ask the Colombian government for security in their territories and to stop massacres and murders of social leaders, during an indigenous meeting called "Minga" in Cundinamarca, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen in an intensive care unit of a hospital, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
People march as they protest against what they call the inaction of the international community regarding the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Yerevan, Armenia. Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Hilda Condori, a deputy elect by the Movement to Socialism party (MAS) smiles during a rally a day after nationwide election in El Alto, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
President Trump walks at Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Pet paramedic Wong Kam-cheon transfers a pug "Siu Q" to its owner, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
People wait at a bus stop, as the Welsh Government is set to impose stricter lockdown measures to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Llandudno, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A sick koala named Wally, rescued by the animal rescue agency, Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, also knows as WIRES, on the outskirts of Sydney in an area where urban development is encroaching on koala habitat, is treated as part of a rehabilitation process at Sydney University Veterinary&nbsp;Teaching Hospital in Sydney, Australia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Ocean Rebellion protesters demonstrate outside the Albert Embankment on the first day of the International Maritime Organisation climate conference in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Larry the cat yawns outside Downing Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A cutout of U.S. President Donald Trump stands on a balcony in the Northampton County borough of Nazareth, Pennsylvania. &nbsp;Northampton County, a longtime bellwether district that voted for Barack Obama in 2012 before swinging to Trump in 2016, has been hit hard by COVID-19, with a death rate well above the U.S. average, and an unemployment rate that's more than doubled in the last year. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is seen reflected in the sunglasses of a U.S. Secret Service agent as the agent holds the door for Biden when he leaves The Queen after doing an interview with 60 Minutes in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
President Trump dances to the music as he departs at the end of a campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Wilner Rejouis exits the North Miami Public Library polling station as early voting begins ahead of the election in Miami, Florida. &nbsp;REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Nursing home employees hold a protest and strike amid coronavirus concerns outside of Four Seasons Rehabilitation & Nursing in Westland, Michigan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Emily Elconin &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A grain elevator is seen at night in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. &nbsp; REUTERS/Bing Guan &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
80-year old military veteran Michael Stanley, known as Major Mick, rows his homemade boat named the "Tintanic" along a canal as part of his fundraising challenge to raise funds for St Wilfrid's Hospice, in Chichester, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Vehicles drive through to drop off their mail-in ballots at the Registrar of Voters for San Diego County in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Stephen Lane, CEO of Prop Store, poses for a photograph with a special effects mechanical head from the film Alien at a preview of a movie and TV memorabilia auction in Rickmansworth, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
