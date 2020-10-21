Top Photos of the Day
Staff member marks seats for social distancing at a movie theatre in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A boy in the audience holds up four fingers during U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
An Ethnic Armenian soldier smokes a cigarette in a trench at fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Stringer
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-8 unit's technicians Jose Sevillano and Ignacio Crespo push Araceli, 83, in a wheelchair to the 12 de Octubre Hospital, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A person holds a flag while watching a drive-in viewing of Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays during game 1 of the 2020 World Series in the parking lot of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A male western lowland gorilla baby rests after being delivered by Cesarean section from his mother Kiki at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, Massachusetts. Franklin Park Zoo/via REUTERS
Raindrops are seen on outdoor protective plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area as the government announced the country is moving to its highest level of restrictions, Level 5, for six weeks as the coronavirus...more
An inmate takes part in early voting for the upcoming election at Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois. Cook County Sheriff's Office/Thomas G Quinn
A supporter of President Trump removes campaign signs for Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden away from an area near a campaign event at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan...more
People take pictures in front of the Great Pyramids during the opening of a new restaurant called "9 Pyramids Lounge" in Giza, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pro-democracy protesters make a three-finger salute at 6:00 Pm, at the time the national anthem is usually played in all public transport stations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Women spectators cheer during a match in an annual local soccer tournament played by an all women teams, at the village of Sahel, in the mostly Berber Kabylie region in the mountains east of Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Stephanie Goulsby, 21, whose boyfriend Fred Williams Jr. was shot by sheriff's deputies, listens to a news conference outside Sherif's Department headquarters, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A protective mask is seen on a street in Tomares, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A rescued short-beaked echidna puggle that was brought to Taronga Wildlife Hospital is pictured in Sydney, Australia. Taronga Zoo Sydney/via REUTERS
A man resembling Peter Madsen sits up against a fence surrounded by police forces in Albertslund, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Nils Meilvang via REUTERS
A supporter of President Trump gives a thumbs up as he waits in line to attend his campaign event at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Palestinian man sells hot drinks on a beach after the coronavirus restrictions were eased, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Jemal Ahmed, 38, chases a swarm of locusts with machete after it stormed his sorghum and sweet cane farm in Jawaha village near Kamise town Amhara region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Pro-China activist Shek Fong Yau hurls insults at pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong as Wong attends an event in support of the 12 Hong Kong activists held in mainland China after attempting to flee the city for Taiwan, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A University of Wisconsin-Madison student moves her belongings out of Witte Residence Hall in Madison, Wisconsin. Witte Residence Hall was placed under a mandatory 14-day quarantine in September due to high COVID-19 positive test result rates....more
President Trump pauses as he talks to journalists on board Air Force One en route to Washington D.C. after a campaign rally in Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pope Francis wearing a face mask attends an inter-religious prayer service for peace along with other religious representatives in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, a church on top of Rome's Capitoline Hill, in Rome, Italy. ...more
Richard Ferrand, speaker of French National Assembly, and members of parliament gather in front of the National Assembly during a tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of...more
Afghan women wait to receive tokens needed to apply for a Pakistani visa, after others were killed in a stampede for the tokens in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
President Trump walks at Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
