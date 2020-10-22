Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Pistachio, a puppy who was born with green fur, is seen on the day he was born on a farm on the island of Sardinia, in Pattada, Italy. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A missile is launched during a military drill, with the participation of Iran’s Air Defense units, in Iran. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A 14-foot cutout of President Trump stands on the front lawn of the self proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown, Pennsylvania. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
An aerial view of people waiting in their vehicles for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Police try to separate pro-democracy protesters and royalists (wearing yellow) during a clash in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event, in Paris, France. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A woman lies in the road outside the LA Board of Supervisors during a die-in protest and memorial service honoring the over 6,800 people from LA who died from the coronavirus, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A priest wearing a traditional attire looks on as he takes part in the Shikali festival amid the spread of the coronavirus, at Khokana in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Supporters of President Trump march with a flag in Manhattan, New York. &nbsp; REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
FILE PHOTO: People take pictures in front of the Great Pyramids during the opening of a new restaurant called "9 Pyramids Lounge" by Orascom Pyramids Entertainment (OPE) in Giza, Egypt October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Devotees carry a chariot of Pachali Bhairab in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A man carries geese on top of his car as he drives on a highway that leads to the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Police officers wearing protective gear stand in formation near the parliament during a protest against a proposed constitution amendment in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A male western lowland gorilla baby rests after being delivered by Cesarean section from his mother Kiki at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, Massachusetts. Franklin Park Zoo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A supporter wearing a face mask reading "Fire the Democrats" watches as President Trump holds a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Florentina Martin, a 99 year-old woman who survived coronavirus, plays a digital puzzle with her great-grandson Pedro Valle at her home in Pinto, near Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Staff member marks seats for social distancing at a movie theatre in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Members of the Bavarian State Parliament are separated by plexiglass panels during the speech of Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder, in Munich, Germany. Peter Kneffel/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
President Trump holds a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
President Trump's rape accuser E. Jean Carroll departs from her hearing at federal court in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Medical worker collects a swab sample from a child to be tested for the coronavirus in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Afghan women wait to receive tokens needed to apply for a Pakistani visa, after others were killed in a stampede for the tokens in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
President Trump is reflected in the lens of a video camera during his campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
People gather to pay homage to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, as part of a national tribute, at the French prestigious university La Sorbonne in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Former President Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
