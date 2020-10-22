Top Photos of the Day
Pistachio, a puppy who was born with green fur, is seen on the day he was born on a farm on the island of Sardinia, in Pattada, Italy. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A missile is launched during a military drill, with the participation of Iran’s Air Defense units, in Iran. WANA via REUTERS
A 14-foot cutout of President Trump stands on the front lawn of the self proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An aerial view of people waiting in their vehicles for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Police try to separate pro-democracy protesters and royalists (wearing yellow) during a clash in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event, in Paris, France. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS
A woman lies in the road outside the LA Board of Supervisors during a die-in protest and memorial service honoring the over 6,800 people from LA who died from the coronavirus, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A priest wearing a traditional attire looks on as he takes part in the Shikali festival amid the spread of the coronavirus, at Khokana in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Supporters of President Trump march with a flag in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
FILE PHOTO: People take pictures in front of the Great Pyramids during the opening of a new restaurant called "9 Pyramids Lounge" by Orascom Pyramids Entertainment (OPE) in Giza, Egypt October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh TPX IMAGES OF...more
Devotees carry a chariot of Pachali Bhairab in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man carries geese on top of his car as he drives on a highway that leads to the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Police officers wearing protective gear stand in formation near the parliament during a protest against a proposed constitution amendment in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A male western lowland gorilla baby rests after being delivered by Cesarean section from his mother Kiki at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, Massachusetts. Franklin Park Zoo/via REUTERS
A supporter wearing a face mask reading "Fire the Democrats" watches as President Trump holds a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Florentina Martin, a 99 year-old woman who survived coronavirus, plays a digital puzzle with her great-grandson Pedro Valle at her home in Pinto, near Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Staff member marks seats for social distancing at a movie theatre in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Members of the Bavarian State Parliament are separated by plexiglass panels during the speech of Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder, in Munich, Germany. Peter Kneffel/Pool via REUTERS
President Trump holds a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump's rape accuser E. Jean Carroll departs from her hearing at federal court in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Medical worker collects a swab sample from a child to be tested for the coronavirus in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Afghan women wait to receive tokens needed to apply for a Pakistani visa, after others were killed in a stampede for the tokens in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Pro-democracy protesters march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
President Trump is reflected in the lens of a video camera during his campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People gather to pay homage to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, as part of a national tribute, at the French prestigious university La Sorbonne in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes...more
Former President Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Wisconsin grapples with record-breaking COVID-19 spike
Wisconsin has been hit hard by the latest coronavirus wave, with hospitals overwhelmed and cases still surging.
Memorable moments from 60 years of U.S. presidential debates
Defining moments from televised presidential debates.
Obama stumps for Biden in 2020 campaign trail debut
Former President Barack Obama made his first appearance on the campaign trail for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in crucial states with just 13 days to go in the campaign.
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.
Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on
Lagos is under a round-the-clock curfew enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area where soldiers shot at protesters the previous evening.
On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Hundreds have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.
Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden
Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok
Scores of Thai royalists and anti-government protesters confront each other as demands for reforms to the monarchy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha intensified.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.