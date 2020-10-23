Top Photos of the Day
A man carries gooses on top of his car as he drives on a highway that leads to the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
President Trump and Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Mike Segar...more
Flames illuminate the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A boy gets food donation from a volunteer at a flooded area in Quang Binh province, Vietnam. Thanh Dat/VNA via REUTERS
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana takes pictures as she arrives before a religious ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V, at The Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police block a street near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, Poland. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta
Muhammad Ikram, 32, who was born without arms, plays snooker with his chin at a local club in Samundri, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Belgian healthcare workers, nurses and doctors release balloons at the end of a flash mob to protest against the Belgian authorities' management of the coronavirus crisis, at the CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Trump speaks during the final 2020 U.S. presidential campaign debate with Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Soyuz MS-16 capsule, carrying the International Space Station crew members Christopher Cassidy of NASA, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area...more
Activists dressed in Handmaid's Tale costumes rally in front of the Supreme Court to oppose the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
A man sells eels caught for a meal amid a lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, in a slum area of Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
A woman is carried by police officers after security guards broke up a small protest near the Chinese embassy opposing alleged plans to boost Beijing's military presence in the country, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Heng Mengheang
Golfer John Daly and musician Lee Greenwood look on ahead of the final 2020 presidential campaign debate between President Trump and Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the Bavarian State Parliament are separated by plexiglass panels during the speech of Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder, in Munich, Germany. Peter Kneffel/Pool via REUTERS
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the economic measures taken by Ecuador's government in reaction to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Johis Alarcon
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wearing a protective face mask gestures as he arrives at 1VS conference centre ahead of Brexit negotiations in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A priest wearing a traditional attire looks on as he takes part in the Shikali festival amid the spread of the coronavirus, at Khokana in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A new fountain during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest fountain, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Rula Rohana
A man carrying an American Flag with a cross on top walks near JW Marriott Nashville, where President Trump is staying ahead of his televised debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People walk along a blocked road, during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
An employee vapes at a vape shop amid the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
President Trump speaks during the third and final presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
An activist places models of eyeballs in support of victims of ocular trauma during recent protests against Chile's government, ahead of the upcoming referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A factory worker wearing a face mask rides in a public transport mini-bus during a lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus infections in a slum area of Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
Pistachio, a puppy who was born with green fur, is seen on the day he was born on a farm on the island of Sardinia, in Pattada, Italy. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
