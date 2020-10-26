Top Photos of the Day
People gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Supporters look on as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Former President Barack Obama puts on a "Vote" mask after speaking during a campaign rally on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani drives by a protest organized by supporters of President Trump in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
An Iraqi demonstrator reacts during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
French-Swiss street artist Saype poses as he works on his artwork on a floating barge over the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, as part of the "Beyond Walls" project to create a spray-painted "human chain" across the world to encourage humanity and...more
Vice President Mike Pence runs from his plane to the podium while a secret service agent keeps pace with him as they arrive at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A pro-democracy protester makes a three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A model presents a creation at the Heaven Gaia Spring/Summer 2021 collection show by Xiong Ying, during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A man scuffles with a security force member during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People look on as President Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Indigenous women gather during the celebration of the Movement to Socialism party (MAS) after it won the presidential election, in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator, affected by tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces, is helped during a gathering to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
President Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Schoolgirl of Freiherr-vom-Stein secondary school in the North Rhine-Westphalian city wears a winter outfit against the cold as school resumes with open windows and protective masks following the autumn holidays in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
A child holds a sign as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison holds a drive-in campaign rally at Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Audience members look on as President Trump takes the stage during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Saudi Civil Defense fight a fire that broke out in the Ghulamah Mountains in Tanuma governorate, north of Asir, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Civil Defense/via REUTERS
Supporters hold the Holy Bible as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People watch Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vanessa Hirsi, 58, wears a t-shirt of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, while voting in the presidential election at the Forum on the first day of California in-person voting, in Los Angeles....more
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, store owner Abbey Markiewitz, Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and Congresswoman Marcia Fudge form the word O-H-I-O as Harris campaigns in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk ...more
A man wearing a mask for protection against the coronavirus gets wet from an amusement park ride, at Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Images of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are seen alongside messages about coronavirus infections and deaths on billboards sponsored by The Lincoln Project above Times Square in New York. Trump and Kushner's lawyer Marc Kasowitz has demanded that the...more
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the F1 Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao, Portugal. Pool via REUTERS/Jorge Guerrero
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records
Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.
Trump and Biden race to election day
With just over a week left until the Nov. 3 elections, Donald Trump is storming his way through top battleground states in a late push to make up ground against Joe Biden, who leads in national opinion polls.
Halloween at the White House
Unlike years prior where the first couple would hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania presided over a 2020 White House Halloween costume parade where youngsters waved and posed from a social distance.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 59 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.
'Murder hornet' nest vacuumed out of tree in Washington
A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear vacuumed Asian giant hornets out of a tree in Washington state, eradicating the first nest of the so-called murder hornets found in the United States.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
How the pandemic has re-engineered our world
From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.
Spectacular fall colors around the world
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.