Top Photos of the Day

People gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Supporters look on as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Former President Barack Obama puts on a "Vote" mask after speaking during a campaign rally on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani drives by a protest organized by supporters of President Trump in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator reacts during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
French-Swiss street artist Saype poses as he works on his artwork on a floating barge over the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, as part of the "Beyond Walls" project to create a spray-painted "human chain" across the world to encourage humanity and equality. REUTERS/Murad Sezer &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence runs from his plane to the podium while a secret service agent keeps pace with him as they arrive at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina. &nbsp; REUTERS/Jonathan Drake &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A pro-democracy protester makes a three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A model presents a creation at the Heaven&nbsp;Gaia Spring/Summer 2021 collection show&nbsp;by Xiong Ying, during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A man scuffles with a security force member during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
People look on as President Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Indigenous women gather during the celebration of the Movement to Socialism party (MAS) after it won the presidential election, in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A demonstrator, affected by tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces, is helped during a gathering to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
President Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Schoolgirl of Freiherr-vom-Stein secondary school in the North Rhine-Westphalian city wears a winter outfit against the cold as school resumes with open windows and protective masks following the autumn holidays in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A child holds a sign as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison holds a drive-in campaign rally at Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina. &nbsp;REUTERS/Sam Wolfe &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Audience members look on as President Trump takes the stage during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Saudi Civil Defense fight a fire that broke out in the Ghulamah Mountains in Tanuma governorate, north of Asir, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Civil Defense/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Supporters hold the Holy Bible as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
People watch Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Vanessa Hirsi, 58, wears a t-shirt of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, while voting in the presidential election at the Forum on the first day of California in-person voting, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, store owner Abbey Markiewitz, Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and Congresswoman Marcia Fudge form the word O-H-I-O as Harris campaigns in Cleveland, Ohio. &nbsp; REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A man wearing a mask for protection against the coronavirus gets wet from an amusement park ride, at Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Images of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are seen alongside messages about coronavirus infections and deaths on billboards sponsored by The Lincoln Project above Times Square in New York. Trump and Kushner's lawyer Marc Kasowitz has demanded that the billboards be removed, threatening a lawsuit. &nbsp; REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the F1 Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao, Portugal. Pool via REUTERS/Jorge Guerrero &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
