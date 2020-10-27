Top Photos of the Day
Judge Amy Coney Barrett looks over at President Trump as he stands behind a teleprompter before Barrett is sworn in to serve as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom...more
Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
An Iraqi demonstrator reacts during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A Trump supporter arrives to a rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, Britain. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS
People chant slogans as they set fire to a banner with a crossed-out France's flag during a protest against the publications of the cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in France and comments by the French President Emmanuel Macron, in Peshawar, Pakistan....more
Tattoo artist Asakusa Horikazu poses for a photograph with people who received tattoos from Horikazu and his father, at a Japanese public bath called a "sento" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A giant inflatable monster, one of a collection of monsters that have appeared to mark Halloween is seen in front of an office block in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Schoolgirl of Freiherr-vom-Stein secondary school in the North Rhine-Westphalian city wears a winter outfit against the cold as school resumes with open windows and protective masks following the autumn holidays in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
Women dressed in red pose at the Spanish Steps as they record a video to raise awareness of gender-based violence ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli...more
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from the coronavirus, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Amish boy looks out of the window of a horse-drawn buggy as he travels through Lancaster, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Activists opposed to and supporting the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court rally at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Doctor Henri Faure and medical workers treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France....more
Judge Amy Coney Barrett holds her hand on the Holy Bible as she is sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner...more
Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A child dressed up as President Trump waves during his campaign event in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Darren England wears protective gear while handling ballots that have been sorted by machine and are ready for opening at the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Iraqi demonstrators clash with Iraqi security forces on the Jumhuriya bridge during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment passes by a frontliner mural outside a clinic, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
An activist supporting the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court prays as counter protesters stand at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A damaged window of a store is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus infections, in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
People attend an opposition rally to reject the Belarusian presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Stringer
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, talks as his daughter Tengku Puteri (L) and his sister Tengku Intan (C) reminisce over old family photos at Intan's home in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The skyline with its financial district is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
French-Swiss street artist Saype poses as he works on his artwork on a floating barge over the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, as part of the "Beyond Walls" project to create a spray-painted "human chain" across the world to encourage humanity and...more
