Top Photos of the Day

Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
President Trump holds a campaign event in the rain at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A woman wearing a rainbow-themed protective face mask attends a protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A man disinfects Iraqi children before using the swimming pool at Non-Government Organization-Mercy Among Them in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A worker wearing a protective mask uses a blower to remove leaves from a walkway during sunny autumn weather near Stallikon, Switzerland. &nbsp;REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A far right demonstrator holds an Italian flag during a protest over the restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A firefighter takes a break surrounded by smoke from a fire at the federal hospital of Bonsucesso in the north zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio eats pizza as he stands in line with hundreds of other voters for several hours to cast his ballot during early voting in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Former President Barack Obama reacts as he hosts a pre-election drive-in rally to campaign on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Online clothes seller, Kanittha Thongnak, 32, applies zombie makeup before she starts livestreaming selling dead people's clothes in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People wait ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a malnutrition treatment ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A bee hovers nearby as U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to Michigan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
An election volunteer stands by as a voter fills out a ballot in a booth during early voting in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A demonstrator confronts a police officer outside the 18th District Police station during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Elected members to Bolivia's Congress and Senate attend a ceremony to receive their credentials after the national elections, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated at the CHU de Liege hospital, in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Supporters of President Trump are seen through a bus window in the motorcade of Joe Biden as Biden arrives for a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, Britain. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Tattoo artist Asakusa Horikazu poses for a photograph with people who received tattoos from Horikazu and his father, at a Japanese public bath called a "sento" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from the coronavirus, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Activists opposed to and supporting the &nbsp;nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court rally at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
An activist supporting the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court prays as counter protesters stand at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
The skyline with its financial district is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
