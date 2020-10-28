Top Photos of the Day
Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
President Trump holds a campaign event in the rain at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman wearing a rainbow-themed protective face mask attends a protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta...more
A man disinfects Iraqi children before using the swimming pool at Non-Government Organization-Mercy Among Them in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A worker wearing a protective mask uses a blower to remove leaves from a walkway during sunny autumn weather near Stallikon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A far right demonstrator holds an Italian flag during a protest over the restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A firefighter takes a break surrounded by smoke from a fire at the federal hospital of Bonsucesso in the north zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio eats pizza as he stands in line with hundreds of other voters for several hours to cast his ballot during early voting in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former President Barack Obama reacts as he hosts a pre-election drive-in rally to campaign on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Online clothes seller, Kanittha Thongnak, 32, applies zombie makeup before she starts livestreaming selling dead people's clothes in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan
People wait ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a malnutrition treatment ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A bee hovers nearby as U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to Michigan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An election volunteer stands by as a voter fills out a ballot in a booth during early voting in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A demonstrator confronts a police officer outside the 18th District Police station during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Elected members to Bolivia's Congress and Senate attend a ceremony to receive their credentials after the national elections, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated at the CHU de Liege hospital, in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Supporters of President Trump are seen through a bus window in the motorcade of Joe Biden as Biden arrives for a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, Britain. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS
Tattoo artist Asakusa Horikazu poses for a photograph with people who received tattoos from Horikazu and his father, at a Japanese public bath called a "sento" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from the coronavirus, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Activists opposed to and supporting the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court rally at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An activist supporting the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court prays as counter protesters stand at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The skyline with its financial district is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
