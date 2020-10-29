Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.    REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.    REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
President Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
President Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Spectators keep social distance inside individual plastic cabins as they watch the theatre play 'Volpone Protocol' in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Spectators keep social distance inside individual plastic cabins as they watch the theatre play 'Volpone Protocol' in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Spectators keep social distance inside individual plastic cabins as they watch the theatre play 'Volpone Protocol' in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool  

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool  
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden makes a statement after participating in briefing about the coronavirus, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden makes a statement after participating in briefing about the coronavirus, in Wilmington, Delaware.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden makes a statement after participating in briefing about the coronavirus, in Wilmington, Delaware.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
A coronavirus disease patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A coronavirus disease patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A coronavirus disease patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  
Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
An employee of the Rios funeral home moves the body of a man who died from the coronavirus, at their facility in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

An employee of the Rios funeral home moves the body of a man who died from the coronavirus, at their facility in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
An employee of the Rios funeral home moves the body of a man who died from the coronavirus, at their facility in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A protester performs on a red carpet while taking part in a protest against the government and to reform monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A protester performs on a red carpet while taking part in a protest against the government and to reform monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A protester performs on a red carpet while taking part in a protest against the government and to reform monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    
CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey gives his opening statement remotely during the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing 'Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey gives his opening statement remotely during the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing 'Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Greg...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey gives his opening statement remotely during the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing 'Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS    
People protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Jadwiga Figula

People protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Jadwiga Figula

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Jadwiga Figula
General view of destroyed buildings, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

General view of destroyed buildings, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori  

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
General view of destroyed buildings, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori  
Sayed Sima, a 70-years-old Egyptian collector of vintage cars, stands next to a British Standard Flying Eight Tourer - 1948 automobile in his store where he also has his own exhibition of old cars, in the Giza suburb of Abu Rawash, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Sayed Sima, a 70-years-old Egyptian collector of vintage cars, stands next to a British Standard Flying Eight Tourer - 1948 automobile in his store where he also has his own exhibition of old cars, in the Giza suburb of Abu Rawash, Egypt....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Sayed Sima, a 70-years-old Egyptian collector of vintage cars, stands next to a British Standard Flying Eight Tourer - 1948 automobile in his store where he also has his own exhibition of old cars, in the Giza suburb of Abu Rawash, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man drives a car past a damaged building following recent shelling in the town of Shushi, in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

A man drives a car past a damaged building following recent shelling in the town of Shushi, in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A man drives a car past a damaged building following recent shelling in the town of Shushi, in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A fan wearing a balaclava inside the stadium before the Champions League match between Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A fan wearing a balaclava inside the stadium before the Champions League match between Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A fan wearing a balaclava inside the stadium before the Champions League match between Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo    
People chant slogans as they set fire to a France's flag during a protest against the cartoon publications of Prophet Mohammad in France and comments by the French President Emmanuel Macron, in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

People chant slogans as they set fire to a France's flag during a protest against the cartoon publications of Prophet Mohammad in France and comments by the French President Emmanuel Macron, in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People chant slogans as they set fire to a France's flag during a protest against the cartoon publications of Prophet Mohammad in France and comments by the French President Emmanuel Macron, in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz    
President Trump holds a campaign event in the rain at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump holds a campaign event in the rain at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
President Trump holds a campaign event in the rain at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting ends as tropical storm Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting ends as tropical storm Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting ends as tropical storm Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A member of Unification Sanctuary Church wears a cap in support of U.S. President Donald Trump as he listens to a sermon by Hyung Jin Sean Moon, a South Korean-American local pastor and co-founder of Unification Sanctuary Church, after praying for the re-election of Trump in Greeley, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A member of Unification Sanctuary Church wears a cap in support of U.S. President Donald Trump as he listens to a sermon by Hyung Jin Sean Moon, a South Korean-American local pastor and co-founder of Unification Sanctuary Church, after praying for...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A member of Unification Sanctuary Church wears a cap in support of U.S. President Donald Trump as he listens to a sermon by Hyung Jin Sean Moon, a South Korean-American local pastor and co-founder of Unification Sanctuary Church, after praying for the re-election of Trump in Greeley, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A girl blows soap bubbles during a campaign event of U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A girl blows soap bubbles during a campaign event of U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A girl blows soap bubbles during a campaign event of U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido    
Bodies are pictured during the exhumation of what Libya's internationally recognized government officials say is a mass grave, in Tarhouna city, Libya. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili

Bodies are pictured during the exhumation of what Libya's internationally recognized government officials say is a mass grave, in Tarhouna city, Libya.  REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Bodies are pictured during the exhumation of what Libya's internationally recognized government officials say is a mass grave, in Tarhouna city, Libya.  REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili  
Ballot Clerk Chris Biles looks on through a plexiglass barrier while wearing personal protective equipment at the School Without Walls at Francis-Stevens voting station in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Ballot Clerk Chris Biles looks on through a plexiglass barrier while wearing personal protective equipment at the School Without Walls at Francis-Stevens voting station in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Ballot Clerk Chris Biles looks on through a plexiglass barrier while wearing personal protective equipment at the School Without Walls at Francis-Stevens voting station in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters listen as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at a campaign event in Smithfield, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Supporters listen as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at a campaign event in Smithfield, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Supporters listen as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at a campaign event in Smithfield, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston    
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from the coronavirus, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from the coronavirus, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from the coronavirus, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Calvin Williams, 28, a convicted felon of armed robbery who is not eligible to vote in this election, spends time with his son Caleb Negron-Perez after canvassing for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRCC) in neighborhoods to urge people to vote if they haven't already, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Calvin Williams, 28, a convicted felon of armed robbery who is not eligible to vote in this election, spends time with his son Caleb Negron-Perez after canvassing for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRCC) in neighborhoods to urge people to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Calvin Williams, 28, a convicted felon of armed robbery who is not eligible to vote in this election, spends time with his son Caleb Negron-Perez after canvassing for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRCC) in neighborhoods to urge people to vote if they haven’t already, in Orlando, Florida.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones
John Hunter, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, and his wife Laura, who doesn't support Trump, put their political differences aside to set up water stations for people illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, in Borrego Springs, California. REUTERS/Norma Galeana

John Hunter, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, and his wife Laura, who doesn't support Trump, put their political differences aside to set up water stations for people illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, in Borrego Springs, California....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
John Hunter, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, and his wife Laura, who doesn't support Trump, put their political differences aside to set up water stations for people illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, in Borrego Springs, California.  REUTERS/Norma Galeana
An activist supporting the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court prays as counter protesters stand at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

An activist supporting the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court prays as counter protesters stand at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts  

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
An activist supporting the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court prays as counter protesters stand at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts  
Clouds move over Lafayette Cemetery No. 2 as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta sweep through New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Clouds move over Lafayette Cemetery No. 2 as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta sweep through New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Clouds move over Lafayette Cemetery No. 2 as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta sweep through New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  
Online clothes seller, Kanittha Thongnak, 32, applies zombie makeup before she starts livestreaming selling dead people's clothes in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan

Online clothes seller, Kanittha Thongnak, 32, applies zombie makeup before she starts livestreaming selling dead people's clothes in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan  

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Online clothes seller, Kanittha Thongnak, 32, applies zombie makeup before she starts livestreaming selling dead people's clothes in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan  
Elected members to Bolivia's Congress and Senate attend a ceremony to receive their credentials after the national elections, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Elected members to Bolivia's Congress and Senate attend a ceremony to receive their credentials after the national elections, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Elected members to Bolivia's Congress and Senate attend a ceremony to receive their credentials after the national elections, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Family eats in a shelter as Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam's coast in Binh Chau village, Quang Ngai province. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

Family eats in a shelter as Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam's coast in Binh Chau village, Quang Ngai province. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Family eats in a shelter as Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam's coast in Binh Chau village, Quang Ngai province. REUTERS/Thanh Hue
A man disinfects Iraqi children before using the swimming pool at Non-Government Organization-Mercy Among Them in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A man disinfects Iraqi children before using the swimming pool at Non-Government Organization-Mercy Among Them in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A man disinfects Iraqi children before using the swimming pool at Non-Government Organization-Mercy Among Them in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
