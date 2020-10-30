Top Photos of the Day
A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
President Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump ahead of a campaign rally outside Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Teagan Marmion, 4, and her neighbor James Smith, 4, play in a puddle after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
With less than a week before Election Day, a Halloween skeleton holds a vote sign outside a home in Falls Church, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man drives a car past a damaged building following recent shelling in the town of Shushi, in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Ballet dancer Anoushka Zoe James dances in the water at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
President Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Olivia Mancing (L) and Zachery Quale talk outside of Flora Gallery and Coffee Shop near a downed tree in the street after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A journalist sits as demonstrators wave flags during a protest in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
The Eiffel Tower is pictured as the national lockdown starts as part of the COVID-19 measures to fight a second wave of the disease, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Philip Colbert poses for a photograph with robots that allow viewers to interactively engage with his Lobsteropolis exhibition at a preview event at the Saatchi Gallery in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A coronavirus disease patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Firemen work to distinguish a car fire on Interstate 75 outside of Auburn Hills, Michigan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Member of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool
Police commandos wait for the arrival of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, as he is to lead a graduation ceremony at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, both wearing protective masks, pose for a photo before their meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam. Lam Khanh/Vietnam News Agency via REUTERS
A protester performs on a red carpet while taking part in a protest against the government and to reform monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Jadwiga Figula
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A fan wearing a balaclava inside the stadium before the Champions League match between Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Online clothes seller, Kanittha Thongnak, 32, applies zombie makeup before she starts livestreaming selling dead people's clothes in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan
Spectators keep social distance inside individual plastic cabins as they watch the theatre play 'Volpone Protocol' in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
General view of destroyed buildings, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Sayed Sima, a 70-years-old Egyptian collector of vintage cars, stands next to a British Standard Flying Eight Tourer - 1948 automobile in his store where he also has his own exhibition of old cars, in the Giza suburb of Abu Rawash, Egypt....more
Models prepare backstage before the TianXi Spring/Summer 2021 collection show by Tia Su during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
21-year-old lion called 'Hogan' is seen after receiving an eye drops injection from ophthalmologist Ashraf Soliman following an ultrasound operation treating Hogan's cataract, at Giza Zoo in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
