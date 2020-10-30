Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 30, 2020 | 7:54am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante &nbsp;

A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante  

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante  
Close
1 / 30
President Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump ahead of a campaign rally outside Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

President Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump ahead of a campaign rally outside Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
President Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump ahead of a campaign rally outside Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    
Close
2 / 30
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
3 / 30
Teagan Marmion, 4, and her neighbor James Smith, 4, play in a puddle after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Teagan Marmion, 4, and her neighbor James Smith, 4, play in a puddle after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Teagan Marmion, 4, and her neighbor James Smith, 4, play in a puddle after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
4 / 30
With less than a week before Election Day, a Halloween skeleton holds a vote sign outside a home in Falls Church, Virginia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

With less than a week before Election Day, a Halloween skeleton holds a vote sign outside a home in Falls Church, Virginia.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
With less than a week before Election Day, a Halloween skeleton holds a vote sign outside a home in Falls Church, Virginia.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 30
A man drives a car past a damaged building following recent shelling in the town of Shushi, in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

A man drives a car past a damaged building following recent shelling in the town of Shushi, in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A man drives a car past a damaged building following recent shelling in the town of Shushi, in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
6 / 30
Ballet dancer Anoushka Zoe James dances in the water at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares &nbsp;

Ballet dancer Anoushka Zoe James dances in the water at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares  

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Ballet dancer Anoushka Zoe James dances in the water at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares  
Close
7 / 30
President Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
President Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 30
Olivia Mancing (L) and Zachery Quale talk outside of Flora Gallery and Coffee Shop near a downed tree in the street after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Olivia Mancing (L) and Zachery Quale talk outside of Flora Gallery and Coffee Shop near a downed tree in the street after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Olivia Mancing (L) and Zachery Quale talk outside of Flora Gallery and Coffee Shop near a downed tree in the street after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
9 / 30
A journalist sits as demonstrators wave flags during a protest in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic &nbsp; &nbsp;

A journalist sits as demonstrators wave flags during a protest in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic    

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A journalist sits as demonstrators wave flags during a protest in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic    
Close
10 / 30
Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
11 / 30
The Eiffel Tower is pictured as the national lockdown starts as part of the COVID-19 measures to fight a second wave of the disease, in Paris, France. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The Eiffel Tower is pictured as the national lockdown starts as part of the COVID-19 measures to fight a second wave of the disease, in Paris, France.  REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
The Eiffel Tower is pictured as the national lockdown starts as part of the COVID-19 measures to fight a second wave of the disease, in Paris, France.  REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
12 / 30
Philip Colbert poses for a photograph with robots that allow viewers to interactively engage with his Lobsteropolis exhibition at a preview event at the Saatchi Gallery in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Philip Colbert poses for a photograph with robots that allow viewers to interactively engage with his Lobsteropolis exhibition at a preview event at the Saatchi Gallery in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Philip Colbert poses for a photograph with robots that allow viewers to interactively engage with his Lobsteropolis exhibition at a preview event at the Saatchi Gallery in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
13 / 30
A coronavirus disease patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

A coronavirus disease patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A coronavirus disease patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  
Close
14 / 30
Firemen work to distinguish a car fire on Interstate 75 outside of Auburn Hills, Michigan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Firemen work to distinguish a car fire on Interstate 75 outside of Auburn Hills, Michigan.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Firemen work to distinguish a car fire on Interstate 75 outside of Auburn Hills, Michigan.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  
Close
15 / 30
Member of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch &nbsp; &nbsp;

Member of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch    

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Member of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch    
Close
16 / 30
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool &nbsp;

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool  

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool  
Close
17 / 30
Police commandos wait for the arrival of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, as he is to lead a graduation ceremony at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp; &nbsp;

Police commandos wait for the arrival of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, as he is to lead a graduation ceremony at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun    

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Police commandos wait for the arrival of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, as he is to lead a graduation ceremony at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun    
Close
18 / 30
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, both wearing protective masks, pose for a photo before their meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam. Lam Khanh/Vietnam News Agency via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, both wearing protective masks, pose for a photo before their meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam. Lam Khanh/Vietnam News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, both wearing protective masks, pose for a photo before their meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam. Lam Khanh/Vietnam News Agency via REUTERS
Close
19 / 30
A protester performs on a red carpet while taking part in a protest against the government and to reform monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

A protester performs on a red carpet while taking part in a protest against the government and to reform monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A protester performs on a red carpet while taking part in a protest against the government and to reform monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    
Close
20 / 30
People protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Jadwiga Figula

People protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Jadwiga Figula

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Jadwiga Figula
Close
21 / 30
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 30
A fan wearing a balaclava inside the stadium before the Champions League match between Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo &nbsp; &nbsp;

A fan wearing a balaclava inside the stadium before the Champions League match between Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A fan wearing a balaclava inside the stadium before the Champions League match between Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo    
Close
23 / 30
Online clothes seller, Kanittha Thongnak, 32, applies zombie makeup before she starts livestreaming selling dead people's clothes in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan &nbsp;

Online clothes seller, Kanittha Thongnak, 32, applies zombie makeup before she starts livestreaming selling dead people's clothes in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan  

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Online clothes seller, Kanittha Thongnak, 32, applies zombie makeup before she starts livestreaming selling dead people's clothes in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan  
Close
24 / 30
Spectators keep social distance inside individual plastic cabins as they watch the theatre play 'Volpone Protocol' in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Spectators keep social distance inside individual plastic cabins as they watch the theatre play 'Volpone Protocol' in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Spectators keep social distance inside individual plastic cabins as they watch the theatre play 'Volpone Protocol' in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    
Close
25 / 30
Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
26 / 30
General view of destroyed buildings, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori &nbsp;

General view of destroyed buildings, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori  

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
General view of destroyed buildings, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori  
Close
27 / 30
Sayed Sima, a 70-years-old Egyptian collector of vintage cars, stands next to a British Standard Flying Eight Tourer - 1948 automobile in his store where he also has his own exhibition of old cars, in the Giza suburb of Abu Rawash, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Sayed Sima, a 70-years-old Egyptian collector of vintage cars, stands next to a British Standard Flying Eight Tourer - 1948 automobile in his store where he also has his own exhibition of old cars, in the Giza suburb of Abu Rawash, Egypt....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Sayed Sima, a 70-years-old Egyptian collector of vintage cars, stands next to a British Standard Flying Eight Tourer - 1948 automobile in his store where he also has his own exhibition of old cars, in the Giza suburb of Abu Rawash, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
28 / 30
Models prepare backstage before the TianXi Spring/Summer 2021 collection show by Tia Su during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang &nbsp; &nbsp;

Models prepare backstage before the TianXi Spring/Summer 2021 collection show by Tia Su during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang    

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Models prepare backstage before the TianXi Spring/Summer 2021 collection show by Tia Su during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang    
Close
29 / 30
21-year-old lion called 'Hogan' is seen after receiving an eye drops injection from ophthalmologist Ashraf Soliman following an ultrasound operation treating Hogan's cataract, at Giza Zoo in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh &nbsp; &nbsp;

21-year-old lion called 'Hogan' is seen after receiving an eye drops injection from ophthalmologist Ashraf Soliman following an ultrasound operation treating Hogan's cataract, at Giza Zoo in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh    

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
21-year-old lion called 'Hogan' is seen after receiving an eye drops injection from ophthalmologist Ashraf Soliman following an ultrasound operation treating Hogan's cataract, at Giza Zoo in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh    
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 29 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 28 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 27 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 26 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Children show their support at Trump and Biden rallies.

Strong earthquake collapses buildings in Turkey

Strong earthquake collapses buildings in Turkey

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.

Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave

Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave

COVID-19 cases in Kenya have increased by 45% per week on average over the past four weeks as the country braces for a second coronavirus wave.

Biden and Trump barnstorm across battleground states

Biden and Trump barnstorm across battleground states

Images from the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday's election.

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.

Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta rips across South

Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta rips across South

Hurricane Zeta tore across the U.S. South with strong winds that left a trail of downed trees, snapped power lines and killed at least three people.

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump vs Biden: Scenes from the dueling campaigns

Trump vs Biden: Scenes from the dueling campaigns

Images from the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday's election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast