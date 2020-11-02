Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Flames illuminate smoke over the city as strong winds fan a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings  
Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
President Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters wait for the rally of President Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan  
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Joe Biden pulls down his face mask as he speaks during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A person rides a bicycle in front of a fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce    
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A man looks at his house buried under the pile of rubble and sand following flash floods brought by Typhoon 'Goni' in Barangay Busay, Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines. REUTERS/Nino N. Luces  
Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Law enforcement officers spray protesters shortly after a moment of silence during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham, North Carolina.  Anthony Crider/via REUTERS
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
President Trump kisses his daughter Ivanka at the end of a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Aerial view of cemetery on Crkvicko hill during All Saints' Day in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic  
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A man fishes near Troitskiy bridge on a foggy morning in Saint Petersburg, Russia.  REUTERS/Anton Vaganov  
Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Elif Perincek, a three-year-old survivor, holds the thumb of a rescue worker as she is carried out of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey. Serkan Oktar/Istanbul Fire Department
Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A boy wearing a protective face mask looks out of a car as he waits to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened partially, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem  
Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Belarusian law enforcement officers block opposition supporters during their rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Stringer
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters attend a campaign rally by U.S. President Donald Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
People assist a woman after she collided with a law enforcement officer during a rally of opposition supporters to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Stringer
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
The priest of Notre Dame basilica Franklin Parmentier prays outside during a mass to pay tribute to the victims of a deadly knife attack in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard    
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
President Trump arrives at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Joe Biden speaks as former U.S. President Barack Obama listens during a campaign canvas kickoff in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Visitors wearing masks crowd the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang    
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Nuns attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Pricillica McNulty, 6, receives help putting on a mask at an event encouraging community members to vote in the upcoming presidential election at an early voting site in Houston, Texa.   REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare    
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A Mambo, a priestess in the Voodoo religion, touches a believer's head during a ritual at a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares  
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Muslims, keeping a safe social distance, pray as they perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque after Saudi authorities eased restrictions, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Press Agency/via REUTERS
Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Jane Hassebroek helps her sister Lydia to dye her hair for a Chuckie costume for Halloween at their home in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    
Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A woman takes off a face mask as supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalists, at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Students listen to a teacher while sitting behind glass dividers on their desks in a classroom at Tiba Maadi School, following months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, in the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Students listen to a teacher while sitting behind glass dividers on their desks in a classroom at Tiba Maadi School, following months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, in the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh    
Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
A reveler dressed in a costume takes a break on the street near Shibuya crossing during Halloween in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A plane flies in front of the full moon as it rises behind the steeple of the Chapel of Our Lady at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, before Halloween in Paola, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
A supporter of President Trump carriers a rifle as he passes by Black Lives Matters movement supporters during a memorial service for Kevin E. Peterson Jr. who was killed by police in Vancouver, Washington. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People wait to cast their votes during the presidential election in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago    
Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People chant slogans as they set fire to France's flag during a protest against the cartoon publications of Prophet Mohammad in France and comments by the French President Emmanuel Macron, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
