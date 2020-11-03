Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
People line up to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election at P.S. 198 in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden takes a knee next to Lady Gaga at the University of Pittsburgh's voter activation center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Supporters of President Trump walk along Wisconsin Highway 158 (WI-158) on their way to his penultimate campaign rally at the Kenosha Regional Airport in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
People walk past the boarded up Empire State Building building ahead of the election, in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
President Trump walks before boarding Air Force One following a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Police blocks a street near Schwedenplatz square after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
An elevated train that crashed through a stop block and landed on a whale tail sculpture at De Akkers subway station in Spijkenisse, near Roterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A woman wears a face mask during a protest on the Day of the Dead against gender violence and femicide, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Supporters wait for the rally of President Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Employees of a stretcher service wear personal protective gear as they return a resident to Parkview Place personal care home, which is experiencing an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence leaves as President Trump begins his campaign rally speech at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A cemetery worker puts flowers on the graves of people who died of the coronavirus during The Day of the Dead celebration, as the outbreak continues, at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Aerial view of cemetery on Crkvicko hill during All Saints' Day in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A worker installs heavy-duty security fencing outside the Executive Office Building near the White House, the day before the U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Elif Perincek, a three-year-old survivor, holds the thumb of a rescue worker as she is carried out of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey. Serkan Oktar/Istanbul Fire Department

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A Mambo, a priestess in the Voodoo religion, touches a believer's head during a ritual at a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
People stand in front of Brandenburg gate during the country's month-long COVID-19 lockdown, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Palestinian man holds a hatching quail at a farm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A boy walks atop the remains of the house of Palestinian Khalil Dweikat, who is accused by Israel of carrying out a stabbing attack that killed an Israeli, after it was demolished by Israeli forces near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A woman reacts as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
The White House is seen at sunrise during the election day, in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People look at a dead pilot whale stranded on a beach in Panadura, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Tanner Tillotson writes on a board the results of ballots cast shortly after midnight for the U.S. presidential election at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Ashley L. Conti &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
