Top Photos of the Day
A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
People line up to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election at P.S. 198 in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joe Biden takes a knee next to Lady Gaga at the University of Pittsburgh's voter activation center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of President Trump walk along Wisconsin Highway 158 (WI-158) on their way to his penultimate campaign rally at the Kenosha Regional Airport in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan
People walk past the boarded up Empire State Building building ahead of the election, in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Trump walks before boarding Air Force One following a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police blocks a street near Schwedenplatz square after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
An elevated train that crashed through a stop block and landed on a whale tail sculpture at De Akkers subway station in Spijkenisse, near Roterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A woman wears a face mask during a protest on the Day of the Dead against gender violence and femicide, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Supporters wait for the rally of President Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Employees of a stretcher service wear personal protective gear as they return a resident to Parkview Place personal care home, which is experiencing an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Vice President Mike Pence leaves as President Trump begins his campaign rally speech at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A cemetery worker puts flowers on the graves of people who died of the coronavirus during The Day of the Dead celebration, as the outbreak continues, at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Aerial view of cemetery on Crkvicko hill during All Saints' Day in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A worker installs heavy-duty security fencing outside the Executive Office Building near the White House, the day before the U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Elif Perincek, a three-year-old survivor, holds the thumb of a rescue worker as she is carried out of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey. Serkan Oktar/Istanbul Fire Department
A Mambo, a priestess in the Voodoo religion, touches a believer's head during a ritual at a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People stand in front of Brandenburg gate during the country's month-long COVID-19 lockdown, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Palestinian man holds a hatching quail at a farm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A boy walks atop the remains of the house of Palestinian Khalil Dweikat, who is accused by Israel of carrying out a stabbing attack that killed an Israeli, after it was demolished by Israeli forces near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank....more
A woman reacts as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
The White House is seen at sunrise during the election day, in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People look at a dead pilot whale stranded on a beach in Panadura, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Tanner Tillotson writes on a board the results of ballots cast shortly after midnight for the U.S. presidential election at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Ashley L. Conti
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Election Day in America
Americans head to the polls to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden as their next president.
Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day
The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.
Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency
Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted "America First" nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has flouted U.S. democratic norms.
City streets boarded up before election
In a sign of how volatile the U.S. election could be, buildings in several cities were boarded up, including along several blocks around the White House and in New York City including the iconic Macy's flagship store.
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.
Long lines as early voting smashes records
The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 95 million votes already cast by mail or in person.
Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump
Images from the dueling U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The road to the 2020 election
Scenes from the U.S. election as Joe Biden emerged from a crowded and diverse field of Democratic candidates to challenge Donald Trump's tumultuous presidency.
Super Typhoon slams Philippines
The world's strongest typhoon this year barrelled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday.