Pictures | Wed Nov 4, 2020 | 7:25am EST

Top Photos of the Day

A dog is pictured inside a house at a neighborhood affected by floods as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp;

A dog is pictured inside a house at a neighborhood affected by floods as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
1 / 21
President Trump speaks about early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

President Trump speaks about early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
2 / 21
Joe Biden raises a fist as he delivers remarks after early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Joe Biden raises a fist as he delivers remarks after early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
3 / 21
Biden supporters face off a Trump supporter outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura &nbsp; &nbsp;

Biden supporters face off a Trump supporter outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura    

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
4 / 21
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus, during Election Day voting in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant &nbsp;

Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus, during Election Day voting in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
5 / 21
Joel Castanon, 23, fills out a ballot request form for his first presidential election vote at a polling station in Scelebrations Fashion on Election Day, in Chicago, Illinois. &nbsp;REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Joel Castanon, 23, fills out a ballot request form for his first presidential election vote at a polling station in Scelebrations Fashion on Election Day, in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
6 / 21
A broken "Make America Great Again" hat model lies on the ground as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

A broken "Make America Great Again" hat model lies on the ground as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
7 / 21
Supporters of Joe Biden hold sings at a canvassing stop, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Supporters of Joe Biden hold sings at a canvassing stop, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
8 / 21
A horse-drawn carriage carries Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins to a polling station on Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A horse-drawn carriage carries Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins to a polling station on Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
9 / 21
People walk past the boarded up Empire State Building building ahead of the election, in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp;

People walk past the boarded up Empire State Building building ahead of the election, in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri  

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
10 / 21
Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of Election Day as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan &nbsp; &nbsp;

Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of Election Day as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan    

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
11 / 21
The sun rises behind Saint Michael's Church and Glastonbury Tor, in Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra &nbsp;

The sun rises behind Saint Michael's Church and Glastonbury Tor, in Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
12 / 21
Lydia Massey of Dover, Delaware stands beside her vehicle watching voting results on a television screen in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his election night drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

Lydia Massey of Dover, Delaware stands beside her vehicle watching voting results on a television screen in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his election night drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Mike Segar  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
13 / 21
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford &nbsp; &nbsp;

Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford    

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
14 / 21
President Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

President Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
15 / 21
People line up to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election at P.S. 198 in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

People line up to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election at P.S. 198 in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
16 / 21
Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place in the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp;

Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place in the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
17 / 21
A Code Enforcement officer asks to a supporter to stop placing Trump and Pence campaign signs in the limits of a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A Code Enforcement officer asks to a supporter to stop placing Trump and Pence campaign signs in the limits of a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
18 / 21
A patient infected with the coronavirus is transported in a plastic cover to a medical helicopter to be transferred from the CHU de Liege hospital to Germany, in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp;

A patient infected with the coronavirus is transported in a plastic cover to a medical helicopter to be transferred from the CHU de Liege hospital to Germany, in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
19 / 21
People look at a dead pilot whale stranded on a beach in Panadura, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte &nbsp;

People look at a dead pilot whale stranded on a beach in Panadura, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
20 / 21
Palestinian man holds a hatching quail at a farm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa &nbsp;

Palestinian man holds a hatching quail at a farm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa  

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
21 / 21
