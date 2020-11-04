Top Photos of the Day
A dog is pictured inside a house at a neighborhood affected by floods as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
President Trump speaks about early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden raises a fist as he delivers remarks after early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Biden supporters face off a Trump supporter outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus, during Election Day voting in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Joel Castanon, 23, fills out a ballot request form for his first presidential election vote at a polling station in Scelebrations Fashion on Election Day, in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A broken "Make America Great Again" hat model lies on the ground as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of Joe Biden hold sings at a canvassing stop, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A horse-drawn carriage carries Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins to a polling station on Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People walk past the boarded up Empire State Building building ahead of the election, in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of Election Day as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan
The sun rises behind Saint Michael's Church and Glastonbury Tor, in Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Lydia Massey of Dover, Delaware stands beside her vehicle watching voting results on a television screen in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his election night drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
President Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People line up to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election at P.S. 198 in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place in the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A Code Enforcement officer asks to a supporter to stop placing Trump and Pence campaign signs in the limits of a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A patient infected with the coronavirus is transported in a plastic cover to a medical helicopter to be transferred from the CHU de Liege hospital to Germany, in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People look at a dead pilot whale stranded on a beach in Panadura, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Palestinian man holds a hatching quail at a farm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
