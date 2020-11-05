Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Medical staff members load a patient on an ambulance after arriving on a plane during a transfer operation of people suffering from the coronavirus, from Avignon to Vannes Airport, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Joe Biden smiles as he pulls off his face mask to speak about the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and election officials Sharon Krewson and Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

A note left behind on the podium by President Trump reads "Won Texas" after the president reacted to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People pose their dog for pictures as they await the decision in the U.S. election in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp;

Joe Biden speaking during a news conference on a screen, as they wait for the results of the 2020 presidential election in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Men recover plastic barrels from a business affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Toyos, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A police officer reads during a mostly uneventful night near the White House the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

People are seen enjoying drinks before pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp;

Autumn foliage is seen at Stourhead gardens, as the National Trust who manages the estate said that it intends to keep its gardens, parks and countryside sites open following the UK government's announcement of an England-wide four-week lockdown, Wiltshire, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

An activist takes part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Employees from the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration and the Danish Emergency Management Agency in protective equipment are seen amid the coronavirus outbreak at a mink farm in Gjoel, North Jutland, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS &nbsp;

Ferencvaros's David Siger lies on the ground to defend a free kick during their Champions League match against Juventus in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

People march to the City Hall after a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp; &nbsp;

A National Guard member walks outside a Target store, boarded up initially due to unrest following the killing by police of Black man Walter Wallace Jr, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela &nbsp;

A resident points at a damaged electric power line after a tree fell from strong winds caused by tropical storm Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A lineworker cuts the branches of a tree that fell from strong winds caused by tropical storm Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas &nbsp;

The White House is seen behind posters reading "Loser" the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man walks under the rain as Storm Eta passes through Tela, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp; &nbsp;

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks near Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, Trump campaign ballot counting observer Jeremy Mercer, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi during a news conference held to discuss election-related lawsuits at Atlantic Aviation PHL private air terminal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich &nbsp; &nbsp;

Mail-in ballots are counted in Chester County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski &nbsp;

Bride Hager Yasser dances with guests during her traditional wedding celebration at the outdoor Grand Palace villa in Queisna, as Egyptian government only allows outdoor events amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Egypt's northern Nile Delta province of Menoufia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh &nbsp; &nbsp;

