Top Photos of the Day
Firefighters are seen on a ladder, as they spray water to extinguish fire on a building, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
President Trump departs after speaking about the election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An aerial view of vehicles lining up at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex in Madison, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A man argues with supporters of President Trump as votes continue to be counted following the presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
One World Trade Center building is seen through the fog in lower Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman uses protection masks to cover her face as protestors from the Million Mask March and anti lockdown protesters demonstrate in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A person is seen in silhouette in front of a bonfire, in Ouston, Durham County, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A man carries his dog as he walks with other people through a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A bear named Teddy sits in a zoo cage in Stip, North Macedonia. Animal rights organization Four Paws plans to remove the brown bear from his small cage to a bear sanctuary in neighboring Bulgaria. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Supporters of President Trump hold signs at a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after all of Milwaukee County’s absentee ballots were counted, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Birds fly over the site of destroyed Palestinian tented homes and animal shelters in Khirbet Humsah in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Medical staff members load a patient on an ambulance after arriving on a plane during a transfer operation of people suffering from the coronavirus, from Avignon to Vannes Airport, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A supporter of President Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The London Eye is pictured during sunset in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second round match against Spain’s Feliciano Lopez and his 1000th professional match at the Paris Masters. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A police officer reads during a mostly uneventful night near the White House the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Louise Gombeer, suffering from the coronavirus, looks out of the window on her 100th birthday at the house for elderly "Melopee" in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A man who was maced by Black Lives Matter activists is embraced by a Black man during a protest following the presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and election officials Sharon Krewson and Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
The White House is seen behind posters reading "Loser" the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A resident points at a damaged electric power line after a tree fell from strong winds caused by tropical storm Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People pose their dog for pictures as they await the decision in the U.S. election in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Autumn foliage is seen at Stourhead gardens, as the National Trust who manages the estate said that it intends to keep its gardens, parks and countryside sites open following the UK government's announcement of an England-wide four-week lockdown,...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests across America over post-election uncertainty
Dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the presidential election as ballot counting continues in a handful of states.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election
The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.
Hurricane Eta batters Central America
Hurricane Eta ripped roofs from homes, unleashed major flooding and caused landslides as it battered the coastlines of Nicaragua and Honduras.
Americans rally to 'protect the vote' amid election cliffhanger
After months of protests about racism and police brutality, the United States now sees street demonstrations over the cliffhanger presidential election, after President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and called for voting to stop.
Voices of voters in battleground Ohio
Residents of Cleveland share why they're voting while lined up at the polls in the Midwestern swing state.
Poll challengers escorted out of Detroit vote-counting center
Detroit election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the vote-counting hall at TCF Center due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. Democrats said they had also been barred, and one poll worker told Reuters Republicans were "trying to slow down and obstruct the counting."
Londoners hit the town one last time before new lockdown
Londoners shrugged off a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England.
Spectacular fall colors around the world
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.