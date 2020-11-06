Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 6, 2020 | 6:00am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Firefighters are seen on a ladder, as they spray water to extinguish fire on a building, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
1 / 23
President Trump departs after speaking about the election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
2 / 23
An aerial view of vehicles lining up at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex in Madison, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
3 / 23
A man argues with supporters of President Trump as votes continue to be counted following the presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
4 / 23
One World Trade Center building is seen through the fog in lower Manhattan in New York City. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
5 / 23
A woman uses protection masks to cover her face as protestors from the Million Mask March and anti lockdown protesters demonstrate in London, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
6 / 23
A person is seen in silhouette in front of a bonfire, in Ouston, Durham County, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
7 / 23
A man carries his dog as he walks with other people through a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
8 / 23
A bear named Teddy sits in a zoo cage in Stip, North Macedonia. Animal rights organization Four Paws plans to remove the brown bear from his small cage to a bear sanctuary in neighboring Bulgaria. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
9 / 23
Supporters of President Trump hold signs at a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after all of Milwaukee County’s absentee ballots were counted, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
10 / 23
Birds fly over the site of destroyed Palestinian tented homes and animal shelters in Khirbet Humsah in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
11 / 23
Medical staff members load a patient on an ambulance after arriving on a plane during a transfer operation of people suffering from the coronavirus, from Avignon to Vannes Airport, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
12 / 23
A supporter of President Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
13 / 23
The London Eye is pictured during sunset in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
14 / 23
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second round match against Spain’s Feliciano Lopez and his 1000th professional match at the Paris Masters. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
15 / 23
A police officer reads during a mostly uneventful night near the White House the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
16 / 23
Louise Gombeer, suffering from the coronavirus, looks out of the window on her 100th birthday at the house for elderly "Melopee" in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Johanna Geron &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
17 / 23
A man who was maced by Black Lives Matter activists is embraced by a Black man during a protest following the presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
18 / 23
Election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and election officials Sharon Krewson and Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
19 / 23
The White House is seen behind posters reading "Loser" the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
20 / 23
A resident points at a damaged electric power line after a tree fell from strong winds caused by tropical storm Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
21 / 23
People pose their dog for pictures as they await the decision in the U.S. election in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
22 / 23
Autumn foliage is seen at Stourhead gardens, as the National Trust who manages the estate said that it intends to keep its gardens, parks and countryside sites open following the UK government's announcement of an England-wide four-week lockdown, Wiltshire, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
23 / 23
Top Photos of the Day

